France, Portugal, Spain agree on Med 'green energy corridor'
The leaders of France, Portugal and Spain said Thursday they have agreed to substitute a proposed gas pipeline connection between Iberia and France with an undersea “green energy corridor” that would eventually transport hydrogen.Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the plan was to connect Iberia to France and the European energy market by means of a pipeline from Barcelona in Spain across the Mediterranean Sea to Marseille in France. He said it could be used to transport natural gas temporarily, before it starts carrying hydrogen.Sánchez made the announcement after the leaders of the three countries met in Brussels where...
pgjonline.com
Mozambique to Ship First Batch of LNG Exports to Europe by Early November
(Reuters) — Mozambique expects to ship its first LNG exports to Europe from the Eni-operated Coral Sul floating plant later this month or early November, petroleum regulator INP said on Friday in a supply boost for the energy-starved region. BP's LNG tanker, British Sponsor, has already arrived offshore northern...
France becomes latest country to leave controversial energy charter treaty
France has become the latest country to pull out of the controversial energy charter treaty (ECT), which protects fossil fuel investors from policy changes that might threaten their profits. Speaking after an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, French president, Emmanuel Macron, said: “France has decided to withdraw from the...
BBC
Giorgia Meloni: Migrants' fears over Italy's new far-right prime minister
In our series of letters from African journalists, Ismail Einashe meets migrants on the Italian island of Sicily concerned about the political direction of the incoming government. Giorgia Meloni has made history to become Italy's first female prime minister - and will lead what will be the country's most right-wing...
Weapons shortages could mean hard calls for Ukraine’s allies
WASHINGTON (AP) — Weapons shortages across Europe could force hard choices for Ukraine’s allies as they balance their support for Ukraine against the risk that Russia could target them next. For months, the United States and other NATO members have sent billions of dollars worth of weapons and...
Woman, 23, who survived 2016 Brussels airport terror attack ‘euthanised’ in Belgium
A woman who survived the 2016 Islamic State terror attack in Brussels airport has chosen to die by being euthanised because of the severe PTSD and depression she suffered after the attack.Shanti Di Corte, 23, had been at Zaventem airport in Belgium for a school trip to Italy with her classmates on 22 March, 2016, when the bomb went off.Together with two other detonations, the Islamic State attack claimed 32 lives that day. Shanti managed to escape without any physical injuries.But the then-17-year-old experienced periods of dark depression and constant panic attacks after that day at the Belgian airport...
West rejects Russia’s ‘dirty bomb’ claim as Moscow activates counter-WMD forces
The comments came as Russia put forces on alert on Monday to respond to a potential chemical, biological or nuclear weapons attack.
Trafigura signs $800 million loan agreement with Germany
(Reuters) - Commodities trading firm Trafigura said on Friday it had signed an $800 million five-year loan agreement guaranteed by the government of Germany. The guarantee, being provided under Germany’s Untied Loan programme, will support the commitment by Trafigura to deliver, under a five-year supply agreement, up to 500,000 tonnes of non-ferrous metals to the country.
Russia claims Ukraine 'dirty bomb' in final stages
Russia on Monday claimed that Ukraine was in the "final stages" of developing a so-called dirty bomb to use against Moscow's forces, allegations Kyiv said were "absurd" and could signal Russia's battlefield plans. "Our countries made clear that we all reject Russia's transparently false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own territory," according to the statement.
US News and World Report
Spain Scraps 33 Titles Handed Out by Dictator Franco to Family and Aides
MADRID (Reuters) - Spain abolished 33 aristocratic titles handed out by dictator Francisco Franco and his successor to loyal lieutenants and family on Friday as a new "Democratic Memory" law took effect. The measure affects two of Franco's grandchildren, as well as the descendants of several of his top generals,...
US News and World Report
Spain to Send up to Eight Fighter Jets to Bulgaria
SOFIA (Reuters) - Spain will send up to eight warplanes to Bulgaria next month to help with the its air policing tasks amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Bulgarian Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said on Thursday. Stoyanov said the Spanish Eurofighter jets were expected to land in Bulgaria on November...
France 24
EU chiefs congratulate far-right Meloni as she is sworn in as Italy's PM
Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni was sworn in as Italian prime minister on Saturday, to become the first woman to head a government in Italy. Meloni took the oath before President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, once home to popes and kings of Italy. Her post-fascist Brothers of...
Russia to launch Moskvich car production at former Renault plant in December
MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russia plans to start production of the Soviet-era Moskvich cars in December, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday, more than six months after French carmaker Renault's (RENA.PA) exit set the wheels in motion for the classic car's return.
helihub.com
Schiebel CAMCOPTER pioneers its Anit-Submarine Warefare capability
Schiebel, together with Thales and sponsored by the UK Royal Navy participated in REPMUS (Robotic Experimentation and Prototyping using Maritime Uncrewed Systems) and Dynamic Messenger 2022 in Portugal. Together, we successfully demonstrated the CAMCOPTER® S-100 and its Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) and cargo delivery capabilities, which all received wide acclaim.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Three Aircraft Defended Malta from the Entire Italian Air Force
When Italy joined the Second World War, the island of Malta found itself immediately under attack. The only defenses available were three Gloster Sea Gladiators that were expected to go up against the entire Italian Air Force – and they did! They, surprisingly, held their own and gave hope to the Maltese people.
Shadow Government in Putin’s Own Backyard Plots Against Him
Belarus’ opposition, led by Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, is plotting to form an alliance with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to try to hamper any hopes that Russia may have of territorial expansion beyond Ukraine and further into Europe. The concern is that Russian President Vladimir Putin is eyeing Belarus much like...
Italy’s Had Enough of U.K. Shitshow Constantly Getting Compared to Their Politics
ROME—Italians are furious over a slew of memes comparing the flailing British government to their own instability. Ever since Liz Truss’s tax debacle started last week, a number of rather surly memes have culminated in an offensive cover of the Economist showing Truss as the helmeted British soldier Britannia holding a fork draped in spaghetti in place of a sword with the headline, “Welcome to Britaly.” Shortly after the cover story, #Britaly?YouWish started trending.This cover by The Economist is the subject of much debate in Italy today. pic.twitter.com/rW5xmm8SAM— Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) October 20, 2022 Some of the memes leading up...
Russian business climate worsened in Oct -central bank
MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Thursday that its business climate index slid into negative territory in October, with future expectations becoming markedly less optimistic as production and demand assessments worsened.
CNBC
Meloni takes charge as PM as Italy swings to the right
Giorgia Meloni was on Friday named as Italy's first woman prime minister and chose her cabinet team, setting her seal on the country's most right-wing government since World War Two. Meloni, head of the nationalist Brothers of Italy, swept to victory in an election last month in alliance with Silvio...
US News and World Report
Italy's Meloni Accepts Mandate to Form New Government
ROME (Reuters) - Giorgia Meloni has accepted a mandate to form Italy's next government, a presidential official said on Friday, paving the way for her to become the country's first woman prime minister. Meloni, head of the nationalist Brothers of Italy, lead an alliance of conservative parties to victory at...
