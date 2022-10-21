WYCKOFF, N.J. -- A warning for drivers in New Jersey: Watch out for deer!It's mating season and that means more sightings, and possibly more collisions, CBS2's Nick Caloway reported Friday. Even in the most densely populated state in the country, residents are accustomed to seeing deer just about everywhere. But as mating season for deer gets underway, they're more likely to cross roads and highways, increasing the danger for drivers. "They're really lovely. But you have to be careful," said Father Aziz John Hadodo, from New Milford. Call him blessed, but Father Hadodo has never hit a deer. "Time to time you see some that...

