foodgressing.com
The Crack Shack To Open Its Third Utah Location
The Crack Shack today announced its third Utah location will open November, 4 2022, in Riverton at the new Mountain View Village lifestyle center on 4500 West 13400 South. The Riverton restaurant will open officially to the public Nov. 4, 2022. Similar to its other Utah locations in Salt Lake...
Industrial employee dies after ‘large piece of granite’ falls on him
A Utah man, 54, was killed after a large piece of granite fell on him in an industrial accident Saturday afternoon, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.
Gephardt Daily
Man dies in industrial accident at Salt Lake City countertop installation company
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 54-year-old man died Saturday after a large piece of granite fell on him while working at a Salt Lake City countertop installation company, police said. Officers responded at 12:19 p.m. to reports of an industrial accident at Creative...
utahstories.com
Wine Clubs Come to Utah!
Many wine lovers in Utah have been frustrated for years not being allowed to participate in wine clubs. Well, rejoice. For the first time, Utah wine lovers can enjoy boutique wines from six wine clubs from renowned wine regions. Here is the scoop from the founders of Vin 7000, a boutique wine brokerage based in Park City.
Snow brings both fun and work to Tooele residents
Residents in Tooele woke up to several inches of snow on Sunday. And while some got to enjoy a fun day in the snow, others had to get right to work.
foodgressing.com
Mar | Muntanya Salt Lake City New Rooftop Restaurant
Mar | Muntanya, Salt Lake City’s highly anticipated Spanish-inspired rooftop restaurant, debuts in the heart of bustling downtown on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Mar | Muntanya is the newest dining destination to join the city’s thriving culinary scene. Located in the heart of the vibrant downtown city center,...
Man killed in workplace accident in Salt Lake City
A 54-year-old man died Saturday afternoon after an industrial accident at a Salt Lake City business.
Disney’s ‘Encanto’ comes to life at Utah home for Halloween
We don't talk about Bruno at this Utah home.
KSLTV
First snow of the season in Big Cottonwood Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been a while. And because it has, all this snow felt new again. “It’s so much fun. Yeah, we absolutely love it,” said Shon Colarusso. The Colarusso family heard snow might be possible on Saturday, so when they checked the weather in the morning and saw it was snowing up Big Cottonwood Canyon, they knew Silver Lake would be a great place to visit.
utahstories.com
Releasing Murderers in Utah Needs to Stop, Says Danielle Ahn
Danielle Ahn is a Salt Lake City attorney taking on current Sim Gill to become Salt Lake County’s next District Attorney. Danielle Ahn has a strong opinion about the ways in which far too many violent offenders are being released under current Salt Lake County DA Sim Gill’s office. These offenders are getting away without prison time, or even felony charges being brought against them. She says this is because the current City Prosecutors’ caseload is too heavy. They are short-staffed. She says they are also not receiving proper training to take violent offenders’ cases to court. There has been a 46% increase in homicide in Salt Lake County in the past four years. According to FBI data, the number of murders reported in Utah climbed from 50 in 2011 to 102 in 2020.
Fatal crash in Salt Lake City closes lanes for ‘several hours’
A crash in Salt Lake City near 1000 South and State Street has turned fatal has turned fatal, according to police.
Utah’s first winter storm of the season delivers
Our first taste of winter started rolling in during the late morning hours, dropping both temperatures and moisture across the northwestern parts of Utah.
Utah producer debuts horror movie filmed in American Fork
Filmed in his very own home base of American Fork, “Curse of Crom: The Legend of Halloween” is Utahn Rob York’s most recent creation.
buildingsaltlake.com
State provides millions for hundreds of affordable housing units in Salt Lake City, across Utah
Five developers landed tax credit financing from the state housing corporation to help construct hundreds of low-income housing units in Salt Lake City. Among them is one of the only low-income housing projects on the city’s east side and another that could remove some of the scant remaining commercial space in Glendale.
Deer Valley’s Burns Lift expansion opens door for direct access to Baldy Peak terrain
PARK CITY, Utah — The upcoming winter season at Deer Valley Resort will have a key change for ski school instructors, beginner skiers, and advanced skiers alike with the extension […]
Salt Lake City Approves a Novel Solution to Homelessness
The Salt Lake City Council voted 6-1 on Tuesday night to revamp a vacant eight-acre plot on the city’s West Side to house the homeless in a village of tiny homes. The plan involves developing a condominium-type arrangement of tiny homes available on annual leases, starting with 60 units of 280 to 400 square feet each, and another 25 revenue-generating units to be leased inn-style. The drug and alcohol-free community also plans to offer healthcare services, case managers and employment opportunities at an on-site cookie factory and thrift store. The city agreed to lease the plot to operator The Other...
ksl.com
Cold, windy weather on tap for Utah, lake effect snow could be a thing
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City is warning of a big weather change coming to Utah this weekend, with large amounts of snow predicted for northern Utah mountains, valley rain and perhaps even a trace of snow in some valley locations. Temperatures will...
Opinion: We need to start calling this drought what it really is
Utah’s ‘historic drought’ is caused by climate change with higher temperatures and less precipitation in the winters. The growing poplulation adds to the strain on Utah’s water.
VIDEO: Hikers hoisted to safety after getting stuck on Mount Olympus
Three teenage hikers were rescued and treated for hypothermia Saturday night after becoming stuck on Mount Olympus.
