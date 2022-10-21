Read full article on original website
CCA breaks through to state final in 6-man division
In 2021, Chilton Christian Academy made the Alabama Christian 6-man state playoffs. The Patriots fell 55-20 in the semifinals to Clay County Christian Academy. On Oct. 20 in 2022, CCA righted its wrongs from a year before thrashing Marshall Christian Academy 59-9 to advance to the 2022 Alabama Christian 6-man state final. The Patriots take on the winner of Pineview Christian Academy and Conecuh Springs Christian Academy who play their semifinal on Oct. 27. The state championship will be held on Nov. 3 at Cahawba Christian Academy at 6:30 p.m.
Regional tournaments spell end to volleyball season in Chilton County
Five high school volleyball teams from the Chilton County area entered the AHSAA South Volleyball Regional tournaments on Oct. 19-20 with their chances still alive at advancing to the state tournament. While two schools advanced to the second round, all five schools fell short of the semifinals in Montgomery and a berth into the state finals.
McCary’s big night propels Patriots to state final
Chilton Christian Academy’s Mason McCary is this week’s athlete of the week for his six-touchdown performance in the Patriots 59-9 win over Marshall Christian Academy on Oct. 20. McCary piled up 328 all-purpose yards in the game, and 168 of those were receiving yards on six catches. McCary pulled down four touchdown passes against Marshall Christian, but he contributed heavily on the Patriot’s special teams as well.
Byrd named CMS assistant principal
Clanton Middle School teacher Tony Byrd of Thorsby has been named the new assistant principal. Byrd replaces Andre Davis of Montgomery who left CMS to take a position at Alabama State University as assessment coordinator in the college of education. Byrd has been the seventh-grade civics and geography teacher at...
OPINION: Holiday spirit settling in Chilton
The recent cold weather has most locals getting ready for the holidays. Many shops (franchises and small business owners, alike) stocked Thanksgiving items in September and are already beginning to place some Christmas merchandise out on display. There is not any shame associated with wanting to celebrate the warmth and love that Thanksgiving and Christmas brings. Alabama being in the heart of the Southern Bible Belt, makes it feel like a Christian duty to be charitable, help others and celebrate Christ every day of the year. Chilton County residents putting up Christmas decorations in October is the real-life Christian version of Dr. Seuss’s Whoville. However, before one ties a red velvet ribbon around everything and goes into credit card debt, it is important to soul-search of why people find the holiday season so exceptional.
Chilton County Schools and CCA dismissing early
With the possibility of sever weather this afternoon (Oct. 25), Chiton County Schools will dismiss early. Dismissal will begin with the elementary schools in Clanton and Jemison and all K12 schools at 1 p.m. Other schools will follow a staggered dismissal. Chilton Christian Academy will also be dismissing at 1...
Trick or Treat the Streets bringing the spooks back to Clanton
Trick or Treat the Streets is back for another year of spooks and sweets, and bringing Halloween fun to downtown Clanton on Oct. 31. The annual event features numerous businesses from downtown Clanton who will be decorated with Halloween regalia and passing out candy to children and families. The festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. and last until 7 p.m.
Clanton moves forward with full-time fire station
Clanton is one step closer to a having a fire station staffed full-time following the approval of job descriptions for the positions. The Clanton City Council unanimously approved the job descriptions in the Oct. 24 meeting. Council member Mary Mell Smith was absent. Fire Chief David Driver had included funding...
September fire being investigated as arson
The Clanton Police Department has released the names of the two bodies found in the 2015 Lay Dam Road structure fire on Sept. 20. Results from the Department of Forensic Science analysis of DNA has identified the bodies as Tyran Lamont Spigner (49) and Tiffany Nicole Browning (33). “The manner...
