SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Returning to Negoesco Stadium for two home matches this week, the University of San Francisco men's soccer team (7-3-3, 0-2-1 WCC) will face a couple of local rivals in conference as they will host Santa Clara (3-4-4, 0-1-2 WCC) for a midweek matchup on Wednesday evening before playing Pacific (2-8-2, 1-1-1 WCC) on Saturday night.

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO