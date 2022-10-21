ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN's FPI predicts Texas' last five games of the season

No. 20 Texas has played itself right into the thick of the Big 12 title race through seven games. The Longhorns are 5-2 and riding high on a three-game conference winning streak.

The overall tone of the program is in a great spot under Steve Sarkisian in Year 2. The five wins match the total from a year ago.

The final stretch of the schedule is no easy task for Texas. Three of the Longhorns’ five remaining opponents sit inside the AP Poll Top 25. Road matchups against No. 11 Oklahoma State, No. 17 Kansas State and Kansas provide significant challenges. They host No. 8 TCU and Baylor.

ESPN’s Football Power Index favors Texas in each of its five games left on the 2022 schedule. Winning out would clinch Texas a Big 12 championship game berth for the first time since 2018.

Here is a game-by-game look at the odds ESPN’s FPI gives the Horns going forward.

