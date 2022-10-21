Read full article on original website
GoLocalProv
RI Health Professional Reported Negative Toxicology Results to Drug Court—That Were Positive
A “chemical dependency professional” in Rhode Island has had her license suspended after reporting “negative” toxicology reports for a client to Family Treatment Drug Court — that were later determined to have been positive. The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) issued a consent order...
whatsupnewp.com
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island￼
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
GoLocalProv
“Nation’s Report Card” Educational Scores Released - See How Rhode Island Ranks
The National Assessment of Educational Progress released the 2022 Nation’s Report Card on Monday, revealing a nationwide plunge in math that wiped out three decades of gains. Scores across the country for reading also fell dramatically. The only solace for Rhode Island is that for the four categories of...
CDC director tests positive for COVID-19
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tested positive for COVID-19 Friday night, according to the agency. The CDC says that Dr. Rochelle Walensky has “mild symptoms” and will be isolated at home. Walsenky was scheduled to meet with Rhode Island’s congressional delegation in Providence on […]
NECN
COVID Risk Rising in New England as US Prepares for Possible Winter Surge
The COVID-19 risk is rising across New England as national data appears to show the virus is digging in ahead of winter. This week's Massachusetts coronavirus case numbers actually saw a slight decrease from the previous week, and wastewater data is not showing any increase at this time. But the COVID risk levels assessed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have seen an uptick across the region in recent weeks.
fallriverreporter.com
Dominican national involved in conspiracy to import large amounts of cocaine from Puerto Rico into southern New England
A Dominican national admitted to a federal judge that, while visiting in March 2022, he participated in a criminal drug conspiracy that law enforcement alleges imported multiple packages containing a kilogram or more of cocaine, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. Rafael Fleury Munoz, 22, admitted that he was...
GoLocalProv
CDC Director Walensky Cancels Trip to RI After Testing Positive for COVID
On Friday night, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky tested positive for COVID-19. She was scheduled to appear in Rhode Island with Governor Dan McKee on Monday to kick off construction on a 212,000-square-foot, seven-story building that will house the State’s new health lab, life sciences labs for Brown University, and additional biotechnology space.
New England, if You Hear a ‘Code Blue’ Intercom Message While Shopping, Leave Fast
Whether you're shopping at a Market Basket in Maine, a Target in Massachusetts, or a Costco in New Hampshire, all big box stores have a color-coded announcement system and we should know what each of the seven colors means. There are seven, according to Common Cents Mom, and they're used...
Advanced recycling: Plastic crisis solution or distraction?
The plastics industry says there is way to help solve the crisis of plastic waste plaguing the planet’s oceans, beaches and lands— recycle it, chemically.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island hospitals filling up with RSV cases
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- Just over two years since COVID-19 filled Hospitals in Rhode Island, another respiratory illness is once again filling beds at Hasbro Children’s Hospital. This time its Respiratory Syncytial Virus also known as RSV. RSV is an illness that causes symptoms ranging from coughing/wheezing to difficulty breathing...
whatsupnewp.com
What manufacturing workers make in Rhode Island
Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
Gubernatorial candidates hit the campaign trail
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Candidates in Rhode Island’s gubernatorial race were campaigning this weekend as election day nears. Democratic incumbent, Governor Dan McKee, hosted a “get out the vote” rally Saturday with several members of the party, including U.S. Secretary of Labor, Marty Walsh. First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, is […]
Turnto10.com
'10 News Conference' asks Attorney General Neronha about electric rates, truck toll appeal
Democrat Peter Neronha is seeking reelection as Rhode Island's attorney general. He talks about how electric rates are determined and whether the governor can intervene, the appeal of a federal judge's decision that found truck tolls unconstitutional, and the FBI's investigation into the ILO contract.
a-z-animals.com
The Longest Biking Trail in Rhode Island
With an area of 1,214 square miles, Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, but despite its size, the area is filled with wildlife. Woodlands, rolling hills, wetlands, and massive mountains are just a few beautiful habitats in the state. If you are a fan of long bike rides, then you are in luck, as this article will cover the longest biking trail in Rhode Island and the serene nature sights it holds.
whatsupnewp.com
List: Record fish caught in Rhode Island
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
GoLocalProv
RI Woman One Step Closer to Exhuming Mother’s Remains - And Getting Answers About “Suspicious” Death
Rhode Islander Lauren Lee Malloy says she is hopeful the state is now getting closer to possibly solving a “cold case” — her mother Lori Lee "Sled Dog" Malloy's death nearly 30 years ago. As GoLocal reported in May, despite the original medical examiner’s report ruling the...
rinewstoday.com
In the news… updates for 10/23/22
Cranston police gets $779K federal grant to equip officers with cameras. Incoming Mayor Smiley to pause Kennedy Plaza plans until after Superman building project completed – says he will also evaluate the city’s bike lanes “to nowhere”. Hope Street Bike Lane trial has merchants organizing a petition...
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: PACE-RI Appoints Dr. Nikolopoulos New CMO, Cranston Names Finance Director
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. Dr. Nikolopoulos Joins PACE-RI as Chief Medical Officer. PACE-RI CEO Joan Kwiatkowski announced today that Dr. Nicholas Nikolopoulos, DO, has...
Washington Examiner
Vermont announces bonus round of state tax credits
(The Center Square) – A bonus round of funding has been added to a Vermont program designed to breathe life into downtowns. The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development says $800,000 in state income tax credits are being made available beginning next year for projects designed to enhance the state’s history while improving building safety at aging historic commercial and community structures.
sheltonherald.com
What to know about daylight saving time in Connecticut
The days are getting darker and colder, and every morning, the sun comes up a minute later than the day before. That means Daylight saving time is soon coming to an end. Daylight saving time refers to one of the two times per year people set the clocks forward one hour from standard time during the summer months, and set the clocks back an hour again in the fall to reflect natural daylight. Daylight Saving Time begins the second Sunday of March and ends on the first Sunday in November. This fall, the date to move the clocks back an hour is Sunday, Nov. 6.
