Copperas Cove, TX

Texas Man Allegedly Shoots At H-E-B & Then Clocks In For His Shift

A Texas man is behind bars after allegedly shooting at the entrance of an H-E-B before reentering the store and clocking in for his shift.

It all went down at the H-E-B on 2900 East Business Highway 190 in Copperas Cove on Tuesday (October 18), according to MySanAntonio . Shortly before 5:40 p.m., police responded to a damaged window in front of the building and found a bullet fragment, police said. The store did not close or evacuate during the shooting.

The suspect, Clay Mitchell McCumber , was seen on surveillance footage leaving the store at about 5:15 p.m. and entering a 2013 Volkswagen sedan. Police said he drove around the store, parked at a parking lot in the back and got out of the car with a towel in hand. He then opened the trunk of the car and removed something from the towel. He was then seen placing the towel and object on opposite sides of the trunk, which is "consistent with someone trying to conceal something," police said. The 27-year-old then reentered the store and clocked in for his shift.

After officials ID'ed the suspect and obtained a search warrant, they arrested McCumber on Wednesday. He's being held on a $75,000 bond. The motive for the alleged shooting is still unclear.

