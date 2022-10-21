Read full article on original website
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Local wrestlers deliver winning efforts at Honey Badger tourney
The 2022-23 middle school wrestling season is quickly approaching, and a group of Wolverines got a jump on the schedule on Saturday. Seven local wrestlers expected to be part of Polk County Middle’s squad this season competed in the Honey Badger 2022 Tournament in Hickory. The group, competing as Polk County, finished third in the team standings.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Landrum secures home playoff game with a shutout victory
A 21-0 Landrum Cardinal (5-4, 3-1) win over the Liberty Red Devils (3-6, 1-3) at Cardinal Stadium Friday night produced everything a Senior Night could ask for playoff significance: a shutout, and plenty of senior smiles. In their first year in AA Region 1, Coach Jason Farmer’s young team has...
theonefeather.com
VOLLEYBALL: “It’s their moment!”: Lady Braves get historic win on Saturday
CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Charles George Memorial Arena exploded as a Mountain Heritage ball sailed out of bounds giving the Cherokee Lady Braves a win in the first round of the 1A West volleyball playoffs. With the 3-0 win over the Lady Cougars on Saturday, Oct. 22, Cherokee advanced to the second round and also clinched its first playoff win in volleyball in school history.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Q&A with candidates for Polk County Board of Commissioners
There are five Polk County Board of Commissioners candidates running for three available seats in the 2022 General Election. The two candidates that receive the most votes will be elected to four year terms on the BOC, and the candidate that receives the third most votes will be elected to a two year term.
ultimatesupers.com
ROSS BAILES SCORES ULTIMATE SOUTHEAST VICTORY AT CHEROKEE; ZACK MITCHELL CROWNED 2022 ULTIMATE SOUTHEAST CHAMPION
Ross Bailes Scores Ultimate Southeast Victory At Cherokee; Zack Mitchell Crowned 2022 Ultimate Southeast Champion. Gaffney, South Carolina - The Ultimate Super Late Model Series Southeast Region traveled to "The Place Your Mama Warned You About" Cherokee Speedway located in Gaffney, South Carolina on Saturday October 22nd for the "Fall Brawl" event paying $10,000 to win. The event was 50 laps. 29 competitors signed into Saturdays event all seeing who could claim their spot in victory lane.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
11th Annual Gran Fondo Hincapie pedals through Polk County on Saturday
On a cool October Saturday morning, one of Carolina’s most significant cycling events, the annual Gran Fondo Hincapie, pedaled its way through Polk County with a peloton of over 2,500 bicyclists. The event drew in cyclists from across the Southeast, and some came from even further to participate in...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
John M. Bollinger
Tryon– Johnny “John” Marvin Bollinger, 88, of Tryon, went to be with Jesus Friday evening, October 21, 2022 at Upstate Community Hospice House. Born in Thomasville, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Frank Bollinger and Mildred Parrish Bollinger. John was a veteran of the Korean Conflict having served in the U.S. Air Force Military Police. He moved to Tryon in 1980 and founded Bollinger Investments. He attended the University of North Carolina and Southern Mississippi. He was a well-rounded athlete, excelling in football, baseball, and tennis. He enjoyed being a coach for multiple teams and announcer for the Polk County football games. For many years, he was a member of the Tryon United Methodist Church, and in later years he joined Gowensville First Baptist Church where he surrendered to the Lord and served as a Deacon. John enjoyed decoy collecting, traveling, reading, but most of all, spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Where Clemson stands in ESPN's latest power rankings
ESPN released its latest college football power rankings after Week 8 of the season. Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) stayed put at No. 5 in the power rankings following its 27-21 (...)
gsabusiness.com
Developer acquires Gaffney site with $30M plan in the works
A New York-based real estate developer has acquired a 36-acre industrial site in Gaffney, and has a $30 million plan to develop the parcel. Treeline, owner and investor in office, multi-family, and industrial properties, announced its plan Tuesday for an approximately 300,000-square-foot Class A industrial facility to be developed on the site, according to a press release.
wccbcharlotte.com
Lincoln County Man Still Missing After Three Months
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Quintin Roark, 27, who disappeared back in July. Roark was last seen near Flat Rock Drive, close to the Lincoln County and Gaston County border, on July 12th and was reported missing by a family member on July 14th.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Crawford Williams
Rutherfordton– Marion Crawford Williams passed away on Saturday morning, October 22, 2022, at his home. Born in Rutherford County, on November 1, 1933, to Knox Williams and Myra Elizabeth Whiteside Williams, Crawford remained in Rutherford County, and farmed his entire life, never tiring of seeing green things grow from the soil. He retired as a diesel mechanic at Russell Diesel Service in the mid-nineties, which allowed him to spend more time outside on his tractor, gardening, growing Pumpkins and a variety of other healthy vegetables.
7 Ghosts Towns in North Carolina You Can Visit
North Carolina is the 28th largest and 9th most populous state in the United States. The Hardaway Site in North Carolina has the oldest evidence of human occupation in the state, dating back 10,000 years.
Man dies after falling off Grandfather Mountain in Avery County, deputies say
LINVILLE, N.C. — A 53-year-old man died after falling off Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina, according to the Avery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that around 10 a.m. Sunday, Todd Buckman, of New Hampshire, was reported missing after being seen on the mountain. Buckman was visiting his sister and went to Grandfather Mountain.
WLTX.com
South Carolina construction site cave-in traps workers, leads to major rescue effort
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Two construction workers at a South Carolina high school are recovering after a cave-in that occurred amid a renovation project on Friday. District Five Schools of Spartanburg County said that, around 10 a.m., two construction workers who were part of a project at James F. Byrnes High School became trapped when a trench collapsed.
Raleigh News & Observer
Tractor-trailer dangles from highway overpass after North Carolina crash, photos show
The top of a tractor-trailer dangled from a highway overpass after it flipped in a Western North Carolina crash, photos show. The crash caused the truck — which had been carrying cardboard — to spill its load onto the road below on Monday, Oct. 24, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol and pictures from news outlets.
golaurens.com
Local school districts receive differing marks on SC School Report Card
The SC Department of Education (SCDE) and the SC Education Oversight Committee (EOC) recently released the 2022 School Report Cards. This was the first report card release to contain ratings since 2019. The report shows that Laurens District 55 has consistently lower percentages of students in the graduating cohort that...
Plane makes emergency landing on South Carolina roadway; no injuries reported
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A small airplane made an emergency landing Sunday on John B. White Boulevard Sunday in Spartanburg. None of the four people aboard the small Piper aircraft was hurt, according to the Spartanburg Fire Department. Two power lines were knocked in the process, and Duke Energy reported more than 165 outages in […]
WYFF4.com
Woman killed in crash in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A woman died Monday night in a crash in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on SC 296 near Freys Drive, Lee said. According to troopers, the driver of a car was traveling east on SC 296 when...
my40.tv
Update: Missing 12-year-old Henderson County girl found safe
BUNCOMBE, HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE. Henderson County authorities confirm that 12-year-old Jaylynn Teresa Watts has been found safe. Authorities are trying to locate a 12-year-old missing from Henderson County. Officials say 12-year-old Jaylynn Teresa Watts has been missing from Henderson County since Oct. 23, 2022. She may...
Albany Herald
TERRY MATTINGLY: The Episcopal Bishop who dared say 'apostacy'
It has been three decades since the Rt. Rev. C. FitzSimons Allison took his first step away from his life as one of the Episcopal Church’s strongest evangelical voices. That tentative move took place in a small-group discussion during an Episcopal House of Bishops meeting at the Kanuga Conference Center in Hendersonville, N.C., during his final year serving as the 12th bishop of the historic Diocese of South Carolina. The topic that day was “Why are we dysfunctional?”
