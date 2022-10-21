Read full article on original website
wksu.org
Ohio lawmakers urged to find funding for 988 suicide hotline before money runs out
The national 988 suicide hotline was hailed as a life-saving tool when it was rolled out in July. But there was no federal funding for the 180 local crisis centers in all 50 states that take those calls. Advocates in Ohio want state lawmakers to start now to plan for...
wksu.org
What the Mahoning Valley might tell us about this year's US Senate race in Ohio
In just a few weeks Ohioans will choose a new senator to replace retiring Republican Rob Portman. For voters in the Mahoning Valley, that choice hits close to home. One of the candidates, Tim Ryan, is from the area and has represented folks here for nearly 20 years as their Congressman. The other, venture capitalist and “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance, has the backing of former President Donald Trump, a popular figure locally.
wksu.org
'Ohio has a particular appetite for Christian Nationalism,' group says
A group called Vote Common Good that targets evangelicals who are not comfortable with extreme right-wing politics held a public training at Central Christian Church in Springfield for about 20 people last week. Their stop was part of a tour across the midwest leading up to the midterm elections where...
wksu.org
Central Ohio's population growth to hasten as economic development booms in the region
Central Ohio is expected to keep growing at an even-faster pace as big projects like Intel’s semiconductor plants in Licking County come online. More housing and infrastructure are needed to support the influx of people. Over one million people live in Central Ohio. The Mid Ohio Regional Planning Commission...
