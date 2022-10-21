ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

This Texas City Is Bringing E-Scooters Back — But There’s A Catch

By Dani Medina
KAJA KJ 97
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ifPv_0ii00lOs00
Photo: Getty Images

Rentable electric scooters are making a comeback in Dallas — but there are new rules this time around.

Dallas previously banned e-scooters and bikes in 2020, but now companies are able to apply for permits to bring them back, according to FOX 4 . Applications are open from October 19 through November 4. Only three companies will be allowed to implement e-scooters and bikes for 2022-23. Only 500 bikes and scooters will be allowed to be put on the street — but that number can increase every three months based on two things: the number of riders and the number of complaints.

There are also new rules in place for riders. There are new parking rules in addition to "No Ride Zones" and "Slow Ride Zones," which will be labeled throughout the city. Companies will also be limited on how many scooters they can park on a given block.

It's still unclear when bikes and e-scooters will be making a comeback, but be on the lookout!

Related
mysweetcharity.com

City Of Dallas Is Trash Talking With Changes For Future Pickups And Fee Increases

For folks living in Dallas, the city’s Sanitation Department is making some changes. One is just a change of date; the other one you’ll probably not be so keen on. The change of pickup dates is to “optimize collection routes to improve efficiency of recycling and garbage collection.” The new collection schedule starts the week of Monday, December 5. While garbage and recycling will continue taking place one day a week, it will probably be a different day than you’re used to. To learn of how the new schedule effects your life … and it will … check the Sanitation Department Calendar.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Controversial Gun Club May Open in Dallas

A firearms and martial arts training facility with a name that continues to stir controversy might open up a location in Dallas. 88 Tactical, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, describes itself as an entertainment facility — part recreation center, part social club — and is set to open locations in 16 cities around the country, including Austin, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, and Tampa, among others.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local PD Offers Tips on Avoiding Sun Glare Crashes

After a string of crashes recently due to sun glare, one Texas police department is hoping to alleviate this problem by offering tips to commuters, reports WFAA. The Celina Police Department, upon noticing an increase in traffic accidents due to sun glare, offered the following tips on its Facebook page to avoid crashing due to the sun coming up in the morning or going down in the evening:
CELINA, TX
CandysDirt

Charm And Potential Live in East Dallas’ Old Lake Highlands

Here’s a charming little cottage in East Dallas’ Old Lake Highlands within walking distance to White Rock Lake, Hexter Elementary, and that cool little shopping center that they have totally revamped. You know, the one with Green Spot, Alfonso’s, El Vecino, Bar Method, etc.? YEAH, BUDDY, that’s the...
DALLAS, TX
DFWChild

Texas Trick-or-Treating: Laws and Tips to Safely Celebrate Halloween

Halloween is quickly approaching and your kids are likely super excited to go trick-or-treating. Of course, going out at night with your kids dressed in costume (and surrounded by dozens of other costumed kids) can make it an interesting night. But we’re here to help make Halloween (and candy-filled days after) as stress-free as possible for you.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Mayor: Other Cities Should Help with Homeless & Vagrant Problem

Mayor Eric Johnson said Dallas should get other cities to assist with its homelessness and vagrancy problem, advocating for a more “regional” approach. During the annual State of Downtown event hosted by Downtown Dallas Inc. at the Moody Performance Hall, Johnson said many homeless and vagrant people whose last known address was outside of Dallas congregate inside the city because it provides them access to more resources.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

McKinney fires destroy church, home & restaurant

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after two fires destroyed a church, a home, and a restaurant near downtown McKinney early Monday morning.Just after midnight, the McKinney Fire Department responded to a structure fire call on the 500 block of Wilcox Street. When fire crew members arrived, they found a fire at the rear of the New Outreach Church of God in Christ.Officials said a resident was safely evacuated from a nearby home that also caught fire. As a precaution, other homes in the neighborhood were evacuated.Amid battling the flames, fire crews were called to another fire just blocks away at the Chicken Express on S. McDonald Street.All three structures were destroyed, officials said.No injuries were reported and investigators are now trying to determine where and how the fires started, and whether they are connected. 
MCKINNEY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

TxDOT notifies property owners of plans to acquire land to widen FM 407

The Texas Department of Transportation has notified affected property owners of its proposal to widen a section of FM 407 in southern Denton County. The proposed project includes widening the 1.4-mille section of FM 407 from Gateway Drive in Argyle to Cleveland-Gibbs Road in Northlake. The roadway would be reconstructed from a two-lane rural highway to a six-lane urban section with turn lanes, an 18-foot-wide raised median and a sidewalk. The segment that passes under I-35W would be restriped to four through travel lanes, center left-turn lanes and a sidewalk.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
