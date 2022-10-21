This Texas City Is Bringing E-Scooters Back — But There’s A Catch

Photo: Getty Images

Rentable electric scooters are making a comeback in Dallas — but there are new rules this time around.

Dallas previously banned e-scooters and bikes in 2020, but now companies are able to apply for permits to bring them back, according to FOX 4 . Applications are open from October 19 through November 4. Only three companies will be allowed to implement e-scooters and bikes for 2022-23. Only 500 bikes and scooters will be allowed to be put on the street — but that number can increase every three months based on two things: the number of riders and the number of complaints.

There are also new rules in place for riders. There are new parking rules in addition to "No Ride Zones" and "Slow Ride Zones," which will be labeled throughout the city. Companies will also be limited on how many scooters they can park on a given block.

It's still unclear when bikes and e-scooters will be making a comeback, but be on the lookout!