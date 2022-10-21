ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Here's What Winter In Ohio Is Predicted To Look Like This Year

By Logan DeLoye
92.3 WCOL
92.3 WCOL
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f3RZt_0ii00jdQ00
Photo: Getty Images

Ohioans could see interesting weather patterns this Winter as predictions for the impending season have just been released. According to data collected from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration , Ohio, specifically the Ohio Valley, will likely experience a very wet winter while imminent temperatures remain a mystery across the region.

“Drought conditions are now present across approximately 59% of the country, but parts of the Western U.S and southern Great Plains will continue to be the hardest hit this winter,” NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center Chief Jon Gottschalck shared in a release. “With the La Niña climate pattern still in place, drought conditions may also expand to the Gulf Coast.”

According to maps portrayed on the NOAA website, it is indicated that Ohio could experience both above and below normal temperatures this Winter with neighbors to the South and NorthWest undoubtedly experiencing unusual seasonal temperatures.

"Starting in December 2022 through February 2023, NOAA predicts drier-than-average conditions across the South with wetter-than-average conditions for areas of the Ohio Valley , Great Lakes, northern Rockies and Pacific Northwest," the NOAA detailed.

Similarly, the second map details the amount of precipitation that the state is predicted to receive. This map highlights the Ohio Valley receiving up to 50% more precipitation than in previous years, and the rest of the state possibly receiving up to 40% more precipitation.

Comments / 62

peace ☮
4d ago

it's Ohio... bring an umbrella.. a winter coat .. and a fan . because the weather here is always changing.. BESIDE IT WILL BE WINTER no matter what . stick around it will change ..lol..

Reply(5)
33
Colleen Kerr
3d ago

I miss those days of being younger. We actually had winter full of snow around here. I swear it seems like we never have snow anymore. December 24 2020 we got hit with that snow storm and I loved every min of it because we actually had a white Christmas to wake up to. We rarely seem to get snow anymore, it's sad

Reply(4)
21
Joan Neighbors
2d ago

Why do they report the weather like it's doomsday? Use common sense and watch the sky, have a barometer and watch the animals and insects. Or you can look at a rock. If its wet, it's raining, if it has snow, it's snowing, if the rock is gone, you weren't paying attention.

Reply(2)
4
Related
WOWK 13 News

Winter outlooks for Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia

(WOWK) — Winter is inching closer and closer, and StormTracker13 Meteorologist are getting ahead of the curve. The Farmers’ Almanac has released their winter outlook for 2022-2023. The almanac has the region seeing more precipitation than normal, but no major risks for the WOWK-TV viewing area. The Farmer’s Almanac predicts a colder than normal winter […]
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Cold front bringing end of very warm temps for Columbus area

Wednesday: Morning showers, breezy, cooler, high 60. It has been a very warm day again today with highs in the middle to upper 70s. The high today is a top 8 warmest for the date in the middle to upper 70s. We will see more clouds increasing tonight and this should keep temps up a bit in the lower 50s. This will be about 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Record fish and where they were caught in Ohio

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their […]
OHIO STATE
Tv20detroit.com

What could this winter be like in Michigan? Here's the NOAA's prediction

The NOAA released its 2022-23 winter outlook for the United States on Thursday, showing that the U.S. will remain in a La Niña pattern. But, what does that mean for Michigan?. That usually means we'll have a wetter than normal winter. In terms of temperatures, there is not a clear-cut trend, so it's safe to assume that we'll have about average temperatures in the area.
MICHIGAN STATE
Post Register

Where is snow falling tonight and tomorrow?

Idaho (CBS2) — It's a weather alert day for sure as snow is well on its way to many parts of Idaho. Let's take a look at who's getting snow and who isn't. Scattered rain showers have begun to hit the Treasure Valley but no snow is anticipated for any TV communities. Similar conditions are expected in the Magic Valley.
IDAHO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition

A solar power project in Allen and Auglaize counties has been killed by state officials due to opposition from local governments, even though the application for the project was filed before a new Ohio law was put in place giving county governments the ability to nix such projects. In an opinion and order issued last […] The post Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

What manufacturing workers make in Ohio

Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded […]
OHIO STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?

You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio consumers are seeing more zero- and low-sugar beverages for a reason

Your local beverage aisle looks very different today than it did a few years ago. That’s because Ohio’s beverage makers are working to provide more choices with less sugar. These choices come in many varieties, from flavored, enhanced and sparkling waters to zero-sugar sports drinks, teas and sodas. In fact, today nearly 60% of beverages sold have zero sugar.
OHIO STATE
Jake Wells

Proposed stimulus plan would give Ohio families up to $700

man counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, the cost of food is now 12.7 percent higher than it was a year ago. (source) One individual running for office at the state-level is offering a short-term solution that will help individuals and families with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
OHIO STATE
92.3 WCOL

92.3 WCOL

Columbus, OH
4K+
Followers
799
Post
678K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for New Country

 https://wcol.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy