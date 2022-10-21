ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tavern on Rush closing its doors sooner than expected

By Bernie Tafoya
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - If you’d planned to make one last trip to Tavern on Rush before it closes for good, you have even less time than you might have thought.

The last day customers will be served at Tavern on Rush will be next Wednesday. Owner Phil Stefani had hoped to continue operating until one last hurrah on New Year’s Eve, but, in a letter on the restaurant’s website , he said that because of contractual matters beyond his control, he’ll have to be cleared out of the location at 1031 North Rush on October 31.

Originally, Stefani had said he had a verbal understanding with the landlord that, despite his lease running out at the end of October, the restaurant could stay open until the end of the year. Stefani said though his workers will remain employed through December 31st.

Stefani figures more than eight million people have been served at the restaurant during its 25 year history.

There are several other restaurants in the Stefani Group.

