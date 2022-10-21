ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

7 facing federal charges for obtaining $16 million in COVID relief fraudulently

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UtiBI_0ii00NPY00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Seven Chicago-area residents have been indicted on federal charges for allegedly fraudulently obtaining at least $16 million in small business loans and grants from COVID relief funds, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

Maja Nikolic, 34, of Brookfield, Marko Nikolic, 34, of La Grange, Nebojsa Simeonovic, 37, of Lyons, Mijalo Stanisic, 33, of Willowbrook, Branko Aleksik, 33, of Chicago, Milica Sumakovic, 31, of Chicago, and Dorde Todorovic, 32, of Chicago were all charged with wire fraud and money laundering.

The defendants submitted fraudulent applications to the Small Business Administration in 2020 in which they claimed to own and operate various businesses in Illinois and Florida, according to the indictment.

The SBA then awarded $16 million in COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster lonas and grants to the defendants. Arraignments in federal court in Chicago have not yet been scheduled.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 29

T (that's it)
3d ago

Although it's beyond wonderful that some were caught, one can't help but notice the names. Is this a targeted effort to uplift the current administrations as well as find scapegoats that are far less likely to vote blue...? 🤔. Nothing beyond the realm of possibility anymore. Sad state of affairs (pun intended).

Reply(3)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Illinois Business Journal

Illinois HFS and IDHS notify of incident involving protected health information

Pursuant to the requirements of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, 45 CFR Sections 164.400-414, and the Illinois Personal Information Protection Act, 815 ILCS 530/12, the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS) and the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) (collectively, the Departments) are notifying the media of an incident within the State of Illinois Application for Benefits Eligibility (ABE) system’s Provider Portal.
ILLINOIS STATE
kttn.com

Former county employee in Missouri pleads guilty to four counts of wire fraud, faces 80 years in prison

A former St. Louis County, Missouri employee on Friday admitted hatching a scheme to fraudulently obtain COVID-19 relief funds in exchange for kickbacks. Anthony “Tony” Weaver Sr. pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Court Judge Stephen R. Clark to four felony counts of wire fraud. Weaver was the “change management coordinator” at the St. Louis County jail at the time of his indictment in May and previously served as the administrative assistant to a former St. Louis County Council member.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois’ childcare program gets $800M in funding

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois’ “Child Care Stabilization Program” got a big funding boost from the American Rescue Plan. The program received a little over $796 million. The White House said that more than 7,000 childcare programs in Illinois. The information was released during a Zoom call that included Illinois Governor JB Pritzker last week. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
blockclubchicago.org

233,000 People Applied For 3,250 Spots In Cook County’s $500-A-Month Guaranteed Income Pilot Program

CHICAGO — More than 230,000 people applied to a county program for guaranteed income — which has just 3,250 spots. The Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 residents for two years. Interest exploded during the application window Oct. 6-21, with 233,154 applicants by the end, according to the county.
COOK COUNTY, IL
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Casinos Accused of Short Changing Customers

Caesars Entertainment the parent company of three casinos operating in Louisiana has been named in a class action lawsuit that alleges the company has taken "perhaps millions of dollars" from winners that it was not entitled to take. The case which was filed in U.S. District Court in Shreveport alleges that winners have been underpaid when they have cashed a voucher generated by a slot machine and then redeemed at a kiosk.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS News

7 Chicago-area residents charged with $16 million in pandemic relief fraud

CHICAGO (CBS) – Seven people from the Chicago area are facing federal charges alleging they fraudulently obtaining at least $16 million in small business loans and grants available because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois said in a news release the...
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Seven Arrested in Wisconsin From Ages 28-67 Massive Drug Bust

Seven people ranging in ages of 67 to 28, were arrested in Wisconsin for a massive drug bust! WeAreGreenBay. Law enforcement in Hansen, Wisconsin (Mmmbop!) executed five search warrants that led to a large sized bust. Guns, drugs, old people... What did this ragtag group of naughty folks have in...
WISCONSIN STATE
chicagocrusader.com

Mayor Prince celebrates homeowners; Gary joins statewide Home Buyers Plan

Mayor Jerome A. Prince recently recognized and honored the final six recipients of the City of Gary’s former Dollar Home lottery program, handing each resident the deeds to their homes. Mayor Prince also announced Gary is participating in Hoosier Homes, a statewide, down payment and closing costs assistance program....
GARY, IN
Q985

Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man

It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
ILLINOIS STATE
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy