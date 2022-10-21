Read full article on original website
desotocountynews.com
Friday sports: South Panola blitzes past Jaguars
Photo: Players gather for the postgame handshake after South Panola’s 35-0 victory at DeSoto Central Friday night. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The South Panola football Tigers dominated the DeSoto Central Jaguars 35-0 Friday night at DeSoto Central, a game the Tigers had control of from the very start. DeSoto Central dropped...
Oxford Eagle
Regents sweeps West Memphis for second straight MAIS title
Regents volleyball won their second consecutive Division III MAIS championship on Wednesday as they swept West Memphis Christian Academy (25-11, 25-9, 25-8) in the state championship match. The Lady Lions (19-14) dominated throughout the match—holding the Black Knights to just 28 points through three sets. Head coach Kacie Hengler...
gotigersgo.com
Tigers Take the Court Sunday for First Exhibition Game
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Tigers hit the floor Sunday afternoon at FedExForum, taking on Christian Brothers University in the first of two preseason exhibition games. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. The Tigers return two starters and seven letterwinners from last year's team that went 22-11 and earned...
Wreck on I-40 near Watkins blocking westbound lanes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Saturday night after an accident on Interstate 40 near the Watkins exit closed two of the four lanes. Crews have yet to arrive on the scene, and it is unclear at this time if there are any injuries. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
Wife of suspended Wynne (Arkansas) football coach Van Paschal speaks out on social media
By Nate Olson | Photo by Jimmy Jones The wife of suspended Wynne football coach Van Paschal took to social media Thursday night to defend her husband. After the Wynne School District announced the suspension of the state’s winningest active prep football coach, rumors swirled. Lisa ...
actionnews5.com
Reality TV star, Memphis native returns home to give back
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reality TV star and Memphis native returned home Saturday to give back to her community. You may have seen Mariel Swan on Racing Wives TV show, currently on Austin Dillion’s Life in the Fast Lane, or on the stage during her reign as Miss Teen Tenn. and Miss Tenn.
Low water levels reveal tires, couches in West Memphis bayous
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — A lack of rain in recent weeks is making it a lot easier for the city of West Memphis to do a major cleanup of its 10-mile bayou drainage system. Thursday, the city released drone footage of ‘Operation Clean up, Clear out.’ Mayor Marco McClendon said utility tree trimming and […]
Wildfire burns hundreds of acres in Arkansas
BRADLEY COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On Sunday, smoke could still be seen in the air after a brush fire in Bradley County first sparked on Saturday afternoon. “First crews arrived on scene about 1:45 it had already burned about 25 to 30 acres,” said Robert Murphy with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.
localmemphis.com
Police investigating car crashing over 240 bridge
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Reports indicate that a car went over the 240 bridge near Exit 10 on Sunday. Police are investigating the incident.
MPD issues alert for missing Memphis man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a man who was being transported to Memphis Mental Health Institute for treatment. Authorities are searching for Billy Ray Thompson. He’s is 30 years old and described as being about 6’0″, 175 lbs, with short black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion. He […]
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Senatobia
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in Mississippi are investigating after a fatal officer-involved shooting in Senatobia on Sunday. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says the shooting happened at 4:30 p.m. on Highway 51 and Gilmore Street in Senatobia, MS. One person was killed. The MBI said this incident involved the Senatobia Police Department and the Hernando […]
How to protect your pipes ahead of freezing temperatures
Memphis, Tenn. — With a couple of nights of below freezing temperatures on the horizon, Sam Mullins, the Automatic Air Conditioning Heating and Plumbing in Memphis, is bracing for an influx calls to repair busted pipes. “Freezing water expands. If there is no where for it to expand because...
Memphis schools HR chief placed on leave
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The chief of human resources for Memphis-Shelby County Schools has reportedly been placed on leave. Friday, MSCS confirmed that Yolanda Martin has been placed on paid administrative leave. MSCS released a statement Friday evening. “The District investigates all employee complaints as we continue our ongoing efforts to emphasize integrity in all MSCS […]
neareport.com
Suspect arrested in West Memphis murder case
West Memphis, Ark. – Police arrested a suspect after a woman was murdered this weekend in West Memphis. At 2:34 AM Sunday morning, officers responded to the BP gas station located at the corner of West Broadway and South Avalon in reference to a person being shot, police said in a release posted to social media. Officers located a black female in the passenger’s seat of a gray Nissan Sentra suffering from a single gunshot wound. EMS was called to the scene. She did not survive. The deceased has been identified as Christian Hammock of West Memphis.
2 students taken into custody for weapon discovered at El Dorado High School
UPDATE (10/21/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, officials confirmed that two students were taken into custody for a weapon being on the campus of El Dorado High School. The identities of the students will not be released due to their juvenile status. Some EHS parents express to KTVE/KARD that they feel comforted knowing […]
MPD searching for suspects in Highland Heights homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for three suspects after a homicide in August. MPD arrived on the scene in the Highland Heights neighborhood and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Regional One Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Memphis Police have identified the deceased as 42-year-old Clarence […]
Cyclist dead after being hit by Tipton County deputy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in Tipton County have reported the death of a pedestrian after an incident on Thursday. The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a crash involving a pedestrian on a bicycle off McLaughlin Drive in Munford, TN around 9 p.m. The bicyclist did not survive their injuries. In a statement, Sheriff […]
Low Mississippi River levels are impacting local farmers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi River is at the lowest level in recorded history and its impact on agriculture is causing the USDA to take action. One bean hauler said his product was loaded straight onto a barge Friday afternoon, an occurrence that has become less and less common.
Record-low Mississippi River becomes attraction for hidden treasures
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — The record-low Mississippi River is quickly becoming a major attraction for people to see what’s considered a historical event and to hunt for hidden treasures. Thomas Bennett, from Horn Lake, was at Desoto River Park Thursday with binoculars at the ready to watch the record-low Mississippi. “I’ve seen it get […]
actionnews5.com
MPD hosts wheel lock giveaway to prevent car theft
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department will host a drive-thru wheel lock giveaway. It will be on Oct. 26 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the MPD Traffic Office, 3430 Austin Peay Highway. There is a high number of auto thefts. Therefore, MPD aims to add a layer...
