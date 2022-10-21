Read full article on original website
Related
Wife of suspended Wynne (Arkansas) football coach Van Paschal speaks out on social media
By Nate Olson | Photo by Jimmy Jones The wife of suspended Wynne football coach Van Paschal took to social media Thursday night to defend her husband. After the Wynne School District announced the suspension of the state’s winningest active prep football coach, rumors swirled. Lisa ...
advancemonticellonian.com
Ouachita Baptist hands Weevils fourth loss of the season 41-7
The University of Arkansas at Monticello Boll Weevils have now lost three consecutive contests after beginning the season 3-1. The lastest loss came on the road on Saturday, October 15, as the Weevils travelled to Arkadelphia to face the #4 nationally ranked Ouachita Baptist Tigers. UAM would win the opening...
Wreck on I-40 near Watkins blocking westbound lanes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Saturday night after an accident on Interstate 40 near the Watkins exit closed two of the four lanes. Crews have yet to arrive on the scene, and it is unclear at this time if there are any injuries. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
actionnews5.com
Reality TV star, Memphis native returns home to give back
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reality TV star and Memphis native returned home Saturday to give back to her community. You may have seen Mariel Swan on Racing Wives TV show, currently on Austin Dillion’s Life in the Fast Lane, or on the stage during her reign as Miss Teen Tenn. and Miss Tenn.
Brawl on Beale Street leads to seven people arrested, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seven people were arrested in a Beale Street brawl. Two people were walking on Thursday, Oct. 13 in the area of 4th and Beale Street when they were approached by a group of people, Natasha Johnson, Janice Johnson, Olivia Johnson, Jada Johnson, Eric Williams, Brandon Thomas, and Omari Johnson.
2 students taken into custody for weapon discovered at El Dorado High School
UPDATE (10/21/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, officials confirmed that two students were taken into custody for a weapon being on the campus of El Dorado High School. The identities of the students will not be released due to their juvenile status. Some EHS parents express to KTVE/KARD that they feel comforted knowing […]
KATV
UAPB says farewell to its beloved former Chancellor L. A. Davis Jr.
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Faculty, staff, alumni and many distinguished friends of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff are mourning the loss of a beloved leader and friend, former Chancellor Dr. Emeritus Lawrence A. Davis, Jr.; who served as the university's chancellor for 21 years. Under Davis' tutelage,...
Black photographer Ernest Withers, a hero until he wasn’t
Meet Ernest Withers, civil rights photographer, and FBI informant. “The Picture Taker” reveals the man and motives behind the iconic images. Withers was an Army vet, a police officer, a photographer, and it was later learned that he cooperated with the FBI on securing photos of everyday Memphis citizens and those who were committed to justice for Blacks.
Brawl on Beale lands seven behind bars
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seven people have been charged after police say they assaulted a woman on Beale Street last week. Natasha Johnson, Olivia Johnson, Janice Johnson, Jada Johnson, Eric Williams, Brandon Thomas, and Omari Johnson were all charged with aggravated assault. A woman told police she and a friend were walking on Fourth and Beale […]
localmemphis.com
Memphis police to host drive-thru steering wheel lock giveaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department will host a drive-thru steering wheel lock giveaway Wednesday, October 26. According to the department, the giveaway will be at 3430 Austin Pea Highway from 1-3 p.m. One lock per car will be provided while supplies last to any Memphis resident that goes to the giveaway.
Memphis Mud Yacht Club: Low river levels create mess at Mud Island Marina
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Good luck getting out of the mud. The Mississippi River continues to plunge to historic lows and it’s causing a big, muddy problem at the Mud Island Marina. As FOX13 found out, it certainly isn’t floating anyone’s boat. The water level has gotten...
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Memphis
Memphis, Tennessee, is a vibrant and exciting city. It also has some of the most dangerous neighborhoods. The famous Beale Street, Memphis, TN.Image by Bruce Emmerling from Pixabay.
Low water levels reveal tires, couches in West Memphis bayous
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — A lack of rain in recent weeks is making it a lot easier for the city of West Memphis to do a major cleanup of its 10-mile bayou drainage system. Thursday, the city released drone footage of ‘Operation Clean up, Clear out.’ Mayor Marco McClendon said utility tree trimming and […]
Wildfire burns hundreds of acres in Arkansas
BRADLEY COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On Sunday, smoke could still be seen in the air after a brush fire in Bradley County first sparked on Saturday afternoon. “First crews arrived on scene about 1:45 it had already burned about 25 to 30 acres,” said Robert Murphy with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.
Memphis schools HR chief placed on leave
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The chief of human resources for Memphis-Shelby County Schools has reportedly been placed on leave. Friday, MSCS confirmed that Yolanda Martin has been placed on paid administrative leave. MSCS released a statement Friday evening. “The District investigates all employee complaints as we continue our ongoing efforts to emphasize integrity in all MSCS […]
salineriverchronicle.com
Large wildfire burning near Warren
A large field and woods fire erupted Saturday afternoon about 1 mile west of Warren along Bradley 363. The fire burned several acres and came within a few feet of the Bryan and Lauren Case residence. Several chicken houses owned by Gary Green were also threatened. However, at presstime, it appeared that no buildings were damaged.
localmemphis.com
Police investigating car crashing over 240 bridge
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Reports indicate that a car went over the 240 bridge near Exit 10 on Sunday. Police are investigating the incident.
Record-low Mississippi River becomes attraction for hidden treasures
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — The record-low Mississippi River is quickly becoming a major attraction for people to see what’s considered a historical event and to hunt for hidden treasures. Thomas Bennett, from Horn Lake, was at Desoto River Park Thursday with binoculars at the ready to watch the record-low Mississippi. “I’ve seen it get […]
‘He was Jayden’: Family mourns Memphis teen fatally struck by train
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis family is in mourning after a teenager was hit and killed by a train. A family has come together in search of strength following the death of Jayden Benton, who died early Friday morning near Haynes and Southern Avenue after being hit by a train. “It’s like a bad dream […]
advancemonticellonian.com
Monticello Women’s Investment Club to celebrate the 30th Anniversary
The Monticello Women’s Investment Club was first organized in July of 1992. Fourteen women who had expressed an interest in learning more about investing gathered at the local public library at that initial meeting. Most of the fourteen original partners were educators who had some affiliation with the local university. The first decisions made at the organizational meeting were to limit the number of partners to fifteen, to meet at 5 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month, to require a monthly contribution of $20 from each partner, and to join the National Association of Investment Clubs. One original partner’s husband was an attorney and he agreed to draft our original Partnership Agreement. Another original partner was a math teacher and she agreed to set up the ledger for accounts. Remember that 1992 was before the internet and before the Better Investing software was available, so the work was done by hand in a labor-intensive process, and everyone had to contribute the same amount, no more or no less, to make the math doable. We opened a checking account at one of our local banks and that bank acted as our broker. Club members used the library at the University of Arkansas at Monticello to research stocks using Value Line. The financial partner had to do her reports for the club on the Sunday prior to the meeting because Sunday was the only day the stock market quotes were published in the newspaper. The club ordered instructional materials from Better Investing and the partners took turns presenting information to the club at each meeting. The partners tried to learn as much as possible about financial terms and investing in general before buying the first stock.
Comments / 0