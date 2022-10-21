The market is in turmoil, and nothing good is augured. This week we have been able to see several changes that seek to put an end to shared Netflix accounts. For example, a function to migrate data to another account, and a price increase for those who decide to share their accounts. But surely this does not end here, and, apart from possible more changes coming to Netflix, it is easy for other companies to follow similar practices to limit, or make the use of shared accounts more expensive. Now, the one that has taken a new step in this field has been Youtube.

2 DAYS AGO