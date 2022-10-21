Read full article on original website
todaysemobility.com
SAKOR Technologies providing dynamometer system for testing EV motors, inverters
SAKOR Technologies Inc, a provider of high-performance dynamometer systems, provided Carpenter Technology Corp (CTC) with a dynamometer test system to test the effectiveness of new alloys being used for electric motor components and inverters. The system features both a 250 kilowatt (kW) and a 12 kW AccuDyne four quadrant AC dynamometer, which covers a wide range of electric motor testing capability. The test system also includes a 250 kW, 800 VDC, ±500-amp battery simulator. The dynamometer and other subsystems are configured for electric vehicle motor and inverter testing.
probrewer.com
Cask ACS 5 head filler 12 and 16 oz
To be decommissioned Nov. 2022. More details and videos of operation available on request. Will palatize for shipping, however shipping costs and arrangements the responsibility of buyer. Line Description:. The automated canning system is designed to fill and seam up to 35 cans per minute (12 fl oz/355ml). It can...
Autoweek.com
This Is Where Honda Will Build Its American EV Hub
Honda revealed plans for new joint venture with LG Energy Solution that will produce battery modules in Ohio. The automaker plans to retool several of its plants in Ohio to produce EVs based on the e:Architecture platform set to arrive after 2025. The upcoming Honda Prologue and its Acura sibling...
constructiontechnology.media
Liebherr’s InnovationLab looks to the future of power
Construction OEM Liebherr has unveiled an array of alternative drive concepts within its InnovationLab area, on day one of Bauma 2022 in Munich. While the German-Swiss multinational has again brought a huge number of machines to its 15,000m2 outdoor stand, the current and ‘near future’ drives being presented within its InnovationLab are proving to be a highlight.
todaysemobility.com
Harbinger unveils commercial medium-duty platform set to electrify, revolutionize industry
Harbinger, a Los Angeles-based automotive manufacturer, announced today its official launch and unveiled a revolutionary new electric vehicle (EV) platform poised to transform the medium-duty industry. Founded with a mission to bring modernization and fresh thinking to a market poorly addressed by electrification, Harbinger's initial product line will include electric stripped chassis and cab chassis designed specifically to address the unique performance, durability, and lifespan expectations required in Class 4 to Class 7 vehicles.
constructiontechnology.media
Zapi Group launches new charger platform
Zapi Group has announced a new comprehensive charging platform with the launch of Italy-based electronics company Zivan’s new charger, CT3.3 Compact Titan. The group says that the first model of Zivan’s charger is a 3.3 kilowatt (kW) solution that builds on the success of the first generation of the charger and is also the result of a design partnership with Delta-Q Technologies Corp (Delta-Q).
insideevs.com
Canadian Company Plans EV Battery Gigafactory For New York
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
PV Tech
Microvast Energy Division to launch new energy storage system (ESS) with 4.3MWh energy density per container
The Energy Division of Microvast Holdings has announced plans to launch its inaugural battery energy storage system, the ME-4300-UL ESS Container (the “ESS Container”). The system, designed for energy shifting applications such as renewables integration, peak demand and capacity support, will include the following features:. • Ready to...
Jalopnik
Read This: The Tech Helping EV Automakers Clean Up the Dirty Side of the Supply Chain
Car companies around the world are scrambling to electrify their fleets as governments around the world set mandates on EV sales for the years to come. The plans are all billed as being important in our fight against climate change, as tailpipe emissions currently account for around 16 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s home HVAC with HEPA filters is still on the table: Elon Musk
Tesla may have its hands full with its current product lineup, but Elon Musk seems intent on having the company eventually enter the home HVAC industry. In a recent post on Twitter, Musk reiterated Tesla’s plans to eventually release a home HVAC system with a HEPA filter, which should provide clean air to an entire home.
Tesla’s new vehicle platform will be cheaper and less labor intensive, says Musk
The third vehicle platform for Tesla, following the big one supporting the Model S and X and the small one supporting the Model 3 and Y, has received new information from company CEO Elon Musk. The cost and labor involved in manufacturing Tesla's new vehicle platform will be significantly reduced....
How A Vacuum Tube Can Be Used as A Radio Amplifier
The Radio Amateur's Hand Book, by A. Frederick Collins is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Chapter IX: Vacuum Tube Amplifier Receiving Sets. IX. VACUUM TUBE AMPLIFIER RECEIVING SETS. The reason a vacuum...
bestnewsmonitoring.com
Aviation International News
EVO Fuels Partners with Synthetic Fuel Producer
Jet fuel distributor EVO Fuels (Booth 4070) has partnered with UK-based Zero Petroleum, which is dedicated to the production of fossil-free, petroleum-based transportation fuels. The two companies are co-exhibiting this year at NBAA-BACE. Synthetic fuels are made using renewable power to extract hydrogen from water and capture carbon from atmospheric...
nOps VP of Engineering James Wilson on Automating Cloud Optimization
For many years, managing cloud complexities has always been a challenge for both cloud-enabled and native companies. From waste reduction, RI management, to cluster optimization, the glaring gaps in the industries are causing businesses to underperform, lose money, and be vulnerable to security breaches. But as more sectors are quickly shifting from on-site servers to cloud, the need for a cutting-edge DevOps solution is paramount for both growth and profitability.
3printr.com
Inkbit presents Vista production system for the first time at Formnext 2022
The Vista production additive manufacturing system is set to make its first appearance at Formnext this November, promising to inspire show visitors to explore new opportunities in the mass production of functional 3D printed parts. The dimensional accuracy and production-scale throughput combined with Inkbit’s range of functional materials enable industrial production capabilities for manufacturers.
alpenhornnews.com
scaffoldmag.com
Kiloutou trials electric tipper truck
Kiloutou is trialling an electric dumper/delivery truck developed by electric vehicle supplier Ellectramobilys. The France-based rental company said that small trucks used to carry building materials, equipment or waste were among the highest emitters of CO2 and was looking for an alternative solution. The Muses vehicle from Ellectramobilys has a...
kalkinemedia.com
World’s biggest battery electric truck makes its way to Australia
The battery electric truck for underground mining TH665B will make its debut in Australia at the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) 2022 conducted in Sydney from 2 to 4 November 2022. Sandvik’s TH655B will assist miners in controlling emissions. IMARC 2022 will also feature other Sandvik products, such...
