Vogue Magazine

Emily Ratajkowski Wears Her Most Daring Dress to Date

After modeling at New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks, Emily Ratajkowski is back on home turf—and she’s letting her hair down. The model was all smiles at the W anniversary bash in New York City, where she partied in a bejeweled fishnet dress with blush lingerie beneath. She usually goes for straight hair, but she switched it up and sported voluminous waves, which complemented her dramatic light pink eye shadow.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Thinks Pink in Vintage Fuchsia Dress & Metallic Stilettos for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

Carrie Bradshaw is officially back, as Sarah Jessica Parker is proving while filming the second season of HBO Max’s “And Just Like That…” in New York City. On Monday morning, Parker — as Bradshaw — kicked off the week in bold spirits while arriving at the Bank of America Tower in a vintage fuchsia dress. The silky knee-length number featured a lightly flounced hem, balloon sleeves and an allover swirling paisley print for a bohemian finish. Paired with her ensemble by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago were a pink reptilian belt, a gold Jemma Wynne pendant necklace, a purple...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brides.com

How to Handle Wedding Dress Shopping Anxiety

Even though shopping for a wedding dress is usually one of the most exciting items on a bride's to-do list, it can also be one of the most stressful. Between deciding who to bring to the boutique, navigating different opinions, grappling with a wedding vision, and sticking to a budget, there’s a lot to consider, placing a lot of pressure on the bride-to-be.
In Style

Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All

While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel

Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

4 Fun, Youthful Haircuts For Women Over 40

This article has been updated since its initial 10/01/22 publish date to include more expert insight.  At any age, it is possible to maintain a youthful glow and essence with a face-framing haircut that draws eyes to your best features. We checked in...

