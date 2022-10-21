Read full article on original website
Emily Ratajkowski Wears Her Most Daring Dress to Date
After modeling at New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks, Emily Ratajkowski is back on home turf—and she’s letting her hair down. The model was all smiles at the W anniversary bash in New York City, where she partied in a bejeweled fishnet dress with blush lingerie beneath. She usually goes for straight hair, but she switched it up and sported voluminous waves, which complemented her dramatic light pink eye shadow.
Sarah Jessica Parker Thinks Pink in Vintage Fuchsia Dress & Metallic Stilettos for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2
Carrie Bradshaw is officially back, as Sarah Jessica Parker is proving while filming the second season of HBO Max’s “And Just Like That…” in New York City. On Monday morning, Parker — as Bradshaw — kicked off the week in bold spirits while arriving at the Bank of America Tower in a vintage fuchsia dress. The silky knee-length number featured a lightly flounced hem, balloon sleeves and an allover swirling paisley print for a bohemian finish. Paired with her ensemble by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago were a pink reptilian belt, a gold Jemma Wynne pendant necklace, a purple...
brides.com
How to Handle Wedding Dress Shopping Anxiety
Even though shopping for a wedding dress is usually one of the most exciting items on a bride's to-do list, it can also be one of the most stressful. Between deciding who to bring to the boutique, navigating different opinions, grappling with a wedding vision, and sticking to a budget, there’s a lot to consider, placing a lot of pressure on the bride-to-be.
Malia Obama spotted looking sporty while on a walk with a friend
Malia Obama is staying active. The 24 year old was photographed in Los Angeles wearing a sporty and comfy looking outfit as she put her steps in with a friend. RELATED: Malia Obama pairs a preppy dress with some stylish Marc Jacobs boots ...
Kim Kardashian’s Dress Is So Tight She Can’t Walk in a Straight Line to Save Her Life
Kim Kardashian and her famous siblings have a myriad of accomplishments, including several fashion and beauty businesses, babies whose names we don’t know, and (in Kim’s case) the ability to beat Hillary Clinton in a legal-knowledge quiz. One talent they don’t seem to possess: walking in a straight line.
Michelle Obama Looks Stunning In Hot Pink Suit For George Clooney’s Foundation Party: Photos
Michelle Obama sure knows how to make a statement and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the after-party for George Clooney’s Albie Awards at The Mark Hotel in New York City on Sept. 29. The 58-year-old looked stunning when she wore a hot pink pantsuit with a matching blouse.
Miley Cyrus Returns To The Spotlight In The Shortest Little Black Dress—She Looks Incredible!
Miley Cyrus just proved that you can never go wrong with a little black dress, as she rocked one of the shortest and sexiest LBDs for her highly-anticipated return to the stage for the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on September 27th.
Malia Obama is a jean queen! See her best outfits rocking denim
Malia Obama loves denim. The daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama loves rocking jean shorts, pants, shirts, and more. See her best look rocking denim below. ...
Marjorie Harvey Gives Us Style Goals In An All Black Fit
Marjorie Harvey took to Instagram to show off her trendy style in an all-black slay and we're loving it!
In Style
Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All
While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
Michelle Obama Rocks Stilettos At Dinner With Bruce Springsteen & Wife in NYC: Photos
Michele slayed in yet another high fashion outfit, as she stepped out for dinner with 'The Boss' and his wife in the Big Apple!
Wedding Guest's Outfit Slammed as 'Totally Inappropriate'
"I know traditions move on but wearing white as a guest at any wedding is always no," commented one Mumsnet user.
Bella Hadid has dress spray-painted on before walking runway at Paris Fashion Week
Supermodel Bella Hadid had a dress spray-painted onto her before walking the runway Friday at a Paris Fashion Week show for luxury label Coperni.
Amal Clooney Just Wore A Sheer Red Jumpsuit On The Red Carpet—She’s Never Looked Better!
The ever-so-stylish Amal Clooney was an absolute vision in red this week! The human rights lawyer, 44, donned a lacy scarlet jumpsuit while gracing the New York City ‘History Talks’ event red carpet with her husband George Clooney, 61, an...
Lori Harvey Is A Sexy Lady In Red In Her Latest Ensemble
Lori Harvey owned the night in this red look for Paris Fashion Week.
Madonna’s son David Banda celebrates 17th birthday in plunging sequined suit
Madonna’s younger son celebrated his 17th birthday Saturday with a disco-themed bash for family and friends, and the gender-fluid fashion star didn’t disappoint with his choice of outfit for the evening. Banda sported a teal sequined pantsuit over a silky black shirt unbuttoned halfway down his chest, which...
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel
Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
4 Fun, Youthful Haircuts For Women Over 40
This article has been updated since its initial 10/01/22 publish date to include more expert insight. At any age, it is possible to maintain a youthful glow and essence with a face-framing haircut that draws eyes to your best features. We checked in...
The Palace Might Not Approve Of Kate Middleton's ‘Puddle Pants’ But We Think They’re So Chic
Kate Middleton’s impeccable style is one thing we can always count on. The 40-year-old royal always looks like the epitome of elegance—polished, and appropriately regal. We also love that she’s an outfit repeater and wears both high end and “high street” brands alike. Though she...
Ciara Shows Off Her Killer Curves In Metallic Blue Jumpsuit
Ciara gave us style goals earlier today when she rocked a metallic blue jumpsuit to perfection!
