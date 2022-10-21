ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Windsor Township, NJ

Roger Marsh

New Jersey witness describes late night creature encounter

Illustration of the 'Jersey Devil' - but the witness believes what was seen is related to a UFO.Credit: Wikipedia Commons. A New Jersey witness at Bass River Township reported an encounter with an unknown entity in and around a home at about 2:37 a.m. on July 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
New Jersey Stage

BlowUpRadio.com's New & Notable NJ Music 10/24/22

Lazlo, founder of BlowUpRadio.com (an online radio station based around New Jersey artists), shines a light on some of the many new releases from NJ based musicians each week with this column. This week Lazlo takes a look at releases by Loyalty To Me, Diamond Waves, Elk City, The Jack Moves, Hit Like A Girl, Val Emmich, and Jon Caspi & The First Gun.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Travel Maven

This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of New Jersey, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Garden State? According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sea Bright is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

A Festival About All Things New Jersey? Yes, That's Happening

If you can't get enough of New Jersey, there's a festival to support your needs. The inaugural Made in Jersey Festival will take place this Saturday at Wiggins Waterfront Park in Camden, New Jersey. According to the Visit South Jersey site, the festival is a "celebration of all things New...
CAMDEN, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Too many people in NJ have no clue how to spell this word

You would think with the crazy towns we have in New Jersey we would have to be great spellers just to navigate. Think about it. We have Succasunna. Absecon. Oaklyn. Bellmawr. After just driving around we ought to be nailing the Scripps National Spelling Bee. But even us smarties in Jersey have our weak spots.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Stage

Phiphen Studios Opens in Englewood Cliffs

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Phiphen Studios, a boutique state-of-the art post-production house, is now open for business. The facility will be serving New Jersey's growing film community as studio, network, and independent productions continue flocking to the Garden State. “New Jersey continues to attract the kind of critical infrastructure that can...
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ
Shore News Network

This popular destination was just named New Jersey’s most overrated, can you believe it?

When you think of New Jersey, most people think of crowded urbanized cities, but New Jersey has a lot to offer, from mountains in the northwest to farmlands to the south to the Jersey Shore on the east coast. Each year, millions of people visit the Jersey Shore. But according to an article published by Farandwide.com. there’s one spot that’s considered the most overrated, and we’re not so sure we agree. According to Far and Wide, the Jersey Shore is the most overrated tourist destination. Surely, this was written by somebody not from New Jersey as we all know that The post This popular destination was just named New Jersey’s most overrated, can you believe it? appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Travel Maven

This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While New Jersey is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as The Cornerstone Restaurant and Bar. This Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
HILLSDALE, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

The Deepest, Cleanest And Biggest Lakes In New Jersey

Do you need more than the shore? Do you love our lakes? In New Jersey, there are over 1,700 of them. As they get ready to freeze over, I find myself getting curious about them. Ever wonder what the biggest lake in New Jersey is? The deepest? The cleanest? The best for fishing? I got the answers for you right here.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

