The Uber Imposter: The Murder of Samantha JosephsonNikPrinceton, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Princeton University Is Asking For Help In Search For Missing StudentJeffery MacPrinceton, NJ
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
NJ Farmers' Markets, Orchards Voted Among Best in the USAMorristown MinuteBergen County, NJ
BlowUpRadio.com's New & Notable NJ Music 10/24/22
Lazlo, founder of BlowUpRadio.com (an online radio station based around New Jersey artists), shines a light on some of the many new releases from NJ based musicians each week with this column. This week Lazlo takes a look at releases by Loyalty To Me, Diamond Waves, Elk City, The Jack Moves, Hit Like A Girl, Val Emmich, and Jon Caspi & The First Gun.
The final NJ resting place of Boardwalk Empire’s ‘Nucky’ Johnson
Many people from South Jersey watched the HBO show "Boardwalk Empire," which was set in Atlantic City and followed Enoch Malachi "Nucky" Thompson, which was based on the real-life, political figure Enoch Lewis "Nucky" Johnson set in the 1920s. Johnson, who was labeled as an Atlantic City political boss and...
N.J. city founding father’s grave is in a traffic circle. But is his body really there?
The small circle of land looks odd and out of place from any angle. It’s just inside the entrance of a residential neighborhood in Northfield. It’s the hub of a traffic circle, Oxford Circle to be exact. It rises head high and has makeshift stairs fashioned by cinder blocks driven into the dirt.
Hamilton, NJ resident invites you to see her Halloween house
If you're looking for some Halloween fun, head to Hamilton Township (Mercer County) where a local resident has taken Halloween to the next level. A PST listener tipped me off to this cool home. The address is 108 Finley Avenue and it's been spookified...is that a word? Lol. Since last...
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of New Jersey, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Garden State? According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sea Bright is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.
NBC Philadelphia
A Festival About All Things New Jersey? Yes, That's Happening
If you can't get enough of New Jersey, there's a festival to support your needs. The inaugural Made in Jersey Festival will take place this Saturday at Wiggins Waterfront Park in Camden, New Jersey. According to the Visit South Jersey site, the festival is a "celebration of all things New...
This NJ city is breathtaking — and one America’s prettiest in winter
A national publication has given high honors to one city in New Jersey, naming it one of the top ten prettiest towns to visit during winter in the entire nation. And once you see what the other nine cities are and what they have to offer, you'll appreciate this honor even more.
Too many people in NJ have no clue how to spell this word
You would think with the crazy towns we have in New Jersey we would have to be great spellers just to navigate. Think about it. We have Succasunna. Absecon. Oaklyn. Bellmawr. After just driving around we ought to be nailing the Scripps National Spelling Bee. But even us smarties in Jersey have our weak spots.
New Jersey’s Most Festive Christmas Town Is A Must Visit
You know what the song says. It's the most wonderful time of the year. According to one study, there is one particular New Jersey town where it's more wonderful than anywhere else. It's hard to call one town merrier than another. How do you really define merry, and who's keeping...
Phiphen Studios Opens in Englewood Cliffs
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Phiphen Studios, a boutique state-of-the art post-production house, is now open for business. The facility will be serving New Jersey's growing film community as studio, network, and independent productions continue flocking to the Garden State. “New Jersey continues to attract the kind of critical infrastructure that can...
Year after year in NJ, this is the 1 Halloween house you must see
While I prefer pumpkins as a Halloween decoration I totally get that Halloween is supposed to be a little spooky. Each year New Jerseyans continue to wow me with their Halloween decorations, but there is one couple in particular that always does an exceptional job. Bridgewater couple Jim and Joann...
Foodies say this is New Jersey’s best local sandwich shop
There is something about the combination of New Jersey and sandwiches that make us all feel very passionate here in the Garden, and when you toss in the word “best” everyone pays attention. That is why when a major foodie website tells us they have found the best...
Want a colorful spring? Don’t wait too late in NJ to plant those flower bulbs
It's that time of year in New Jersey when we bid farewell to the growing season and prepare our land for Old Man Winter that's right around the corner. And as our landscapes are slowly stripped away from their fall color, now is the time to have the next growing season in mind.
This popular destination was just named New Jersey’s most overrated, can you believe it?
When you think of New Jersey, most people think of crowded urbanized cities, but New Jersey has a lot to offer, from mountains in the northwest to farmlands to the south to the Jersey Shore on the east coast. Each year, millions of people visit the Jersey Shore. But according to an article published by Farandwide.com. there’s one spot that’s considered the most overrated, and we’re not so sure we agree. According to Far and Wide, the Jersey Shore is the most overrated tourist destination. Surely, this was written by somebody not from New Jersey as we all know that The post This popular destination was just named New Jersey’s most overrated, can you believe it? appeared first on Shore News Network.
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While New Jersey is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as The Cornerstone Restaurant and Bar. This Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
Gigantic! Wow It’s the Biggest Home in New Jersey
When you think houses you probably think three, four, maybe five bedrooms on average. I would say the majority of homes in New Jersey are in the group there. Anything over this average would be considered a big house. This article is about the largest home in New Jersey and...
Center Players to Host Reading of "Free Palestine" by Gary Morgenstein
(FREEHOLD, NJ) -- Center Players of Freehold will host a new dramatic reading of award-winning playwright Gary Morgenstein’s explosive drama Free Palestine about academic freedom, political correctness and the perils of parenting on Sunday, November 6 at 2:00pm. Directed by Bernice Garfield-Szita, the reading features Jackie Kusher (Adam Seitz);...
Seriously?? THIS is New Jersey’s Top-Rated Pizza Chain?
Surely this has got to be a joke. We New Jerseyans are a proud, particular people. There are many things we pride ourselves on. One of those being: We are excellent judges of pizza. In fact, we're passionate about it, just like our neighbors in New York and Eastern Pennsylvania.
The Deepest, Cleanest And Biggest Lakes In New Jersey
Do you need more than the shore? Do you love our lakes? In New Jersey, there are over 1,700 of them. As they get ready to freeze over, I find myself getting curious about them. Ever wonder what the biggest lake in New Jersey is? The deepest? The cleanest? The best for fishing? I got the answers for you right here.
