Record-Herald
Heating assistance available
The Ohio Department of Development and Community Action Commission of Fayette County want to remind Ohioans assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Ohioans who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, transferring services, establishing new services, have a PIPP default with a disconnection notice at or below 25% fuel, may also be eligible for the HEAP Winter Crisis Program, which started on Nov. 1, 2022.
Record-Herald
New Adena Greenfield Medical Center hospital expansion welcomes patients
GREENFIELD – A new era in patient convenience, access, and service has begun at Adena Greenfield Medical Center with Monday’s opening of a new medical office building expansion to the hospital. Slightly more than a year after its official groundbreaking, the 8,500-square-foot expansion has moved all of the...
Record-Herald
Cemetery tour deemed a success
The 2022 “History Comes Alive in the Washington Cemetery Tour” on Saturday, Oct. 15 was a tremendous success. It was a beautiful fall evening for our participants to enjoy exciting stories of bygone days. The tour began at the Commission on Aging, where participants were able to witness a Civil War camp, learn about decorated serviceman James A. Ducey and then be sent off on their tour, after a departure speech give by Clarence Cooper himself. There were 17 stops at the Washington Cemetery and at one of those stops, the Judy Chapel, participants were able to tour the chapel.
Times Gazette
Land bank begins properties demolition
The demolition of two out of 18 houses in Highland County got underway Monday beginning at 123 Hill St., Hillsboro, and 36 Maple St., Mowrystown. The projects are funded under a $500,000 grant received by the Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (Land Bank) as part of the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program, which funds the demolition of dilapidated residential buildings. Sixteen other blighted structures will be demolished in the upcoming months. Next up for demolition are structures at 533 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro, and 29 Maple St., Mowrystown. \Follow the Land Bank on Facebook @HiCoLandBank.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Announces $10.2 Million in Ohio Court Backlog Reduction Program Awards
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that 51 local courts will receive a total of $10.2 million in grant funding to help reduce accumulated backlogs of pending court proceedings. Governor DeWine is awarding the funding as part of the Ohio Court Backlog Reduction Program, which launched earlier this...
Record-Herald
As Halloween approaches, State Fire Marshal stresses fire safety
COLUMBUS, Ohio —Fall is here, as the temperature drops, and the Halloween decorations are put up, it’s important to stay fire safe. Data from the U.S. Fire Administration shows an average of 9,200 fires were reported to fire departments in the United States over a three-day period around Halloween for each year.
When Ohio organizations have failed to tell the public about drinking water issues
The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and self-actualization, […]
iheart.com
Chillicothe Council Preview (Livestock Ordinance, Yet Again)
Chillicothe Council meets in regular session at 7 tonight with an agenda of eight items. Up for third and final reading is the livestock ordinance. It has had many delays and revisions. Up for first reading are:. Accepting more than $11,000 from insurance for weather-related damage to the Municipal Court...
Xenia Daily Gazette
Former physician facing 50 felony charges
YELLOW SPRINGS — A former physician from Yellow Springs was indicted by a Grand Jury on 50 felony charges following a year-long investigation involving the Greene County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), the Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI), and other entities. Donald A. Gronbeck was arrested Oct. 21 by the...
sciotopost.com
Lancaster City Schools To Host Groundbreaking Ceremony on New High School
LANCASTER, OH (October 25, 2022) – Lancaster City Schools is pleased to invite the community to the groundbreaking ceremony for the new high school building on Thursday, October 27th, at 4:30 p.m. at 1312 Granville Pike. This is the final project in the district’s master facilities plan, made possible because of the community’s incredible support of the schools. The new high school, estimated to be 369,393 square feet, will include 4,528 square feet of mezzanines. The renderings below show what the building will look like from the exterior.
cwcolumbus.com
Crime in central Ohio takes a toll on first responders' mental health
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As crime and violence impacts families and communities, first responders said it affects their mental health as well. "I don’t want to see anyone lose their life, especially a first responder that’s out there putting their lives on the line every day," said Mick Yinger, a retired police officer who worked in central Ohio for 21 years.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bomb scare leads to mass evacuations in Fayette Co.
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — A bomb scare in Fayette County has led to mass evacuations. According to the Jefferson Township Fire Department, a bomb threat was called into the Starbucks along Old Route 35 near the Outlet Mall. Officials say nearby businesses have been evacuated at this time, and...
Times Gazette
Greenfield Rotary giving up festival
After 35 years of sponsoring Greenfield’s summer festival, currently known as the Greene Countrie Towne Festival, the Rotary Club of Greenfield has decided to step down from the role of festival sponsor. It appears a new organization is being formed that wants to carry on the traditions of the...
columbusunderground.com
Approved Solar Facility Will be Largest in Franklin County
The Ohio Power Siting Board yesterday approved a plan to build a 250-megawatt solar energy facility on about 2,400 acres of land in western Franklin County. In terms of energy output, that makes it about five times the size of the Columbus Solar Park, a 50-megawatt facility being built by BQ Energy on a former landfill near the intersection of I-71 and I-270.
sciotopost.com
2022 Pumpkin Show Queen Spires will Rule in Memory of Hero Father
AMANDA – A 15-Year-old Amanda Clearcreek High School student won Queen in Circleville Pumpkin Show during the 2022 Festival, representing her school and her Hero father. Jaycie Spires is a 15-year-old junior at Amanda Clearcreek high school, she is currently the Valedictorian of her class and is set to graduate with an associate’s degree in engineering at the same time she graduates high school. She is a varsity cheerleader and a varsity wrestler who placed 8th at state as a freshman, she is the 4H club president for Fairfield county shooting sports where she participates in archery rifle and shotgun projects, she is active in FFA and is a volunteer member of the school’s hope squad-a team of students and teachers committed to eliminating teen suicide through peer to peer support. She is also an avid weightlifter and competed and won the 2020 world’s strongest teen competition at the Arnold sports festival in Columbus Ohio.
Pike County murder trial: Jake said he tried to erase murders from his memory
Jake Wagner continued testifying against his brother, who is on trial for the murder of eight people in Pike County in 2016.
All Ohioans are hurt as politicians ignore the people’s will
Our Columbus legislators choose to to write laws that hinder Ohio rather than promote its growth. Ohio continues to decline economically. The average salary of its citizens is lower than comparable states. Ohio schools and universities educate the young to see them leave for opportunities elsewhere. Ohioans voted twice for...
Greene County man identified as victim of deadly crash in Clinton County Monday morning
GREENE TWP., Clinton County — State troopers identified a Jamestown man as the victim of a deadly crash on state Route 73 in Clinton County Monday morning. >>3 dead, including suspected gunman, in St. Louis school shooting. Jeffrey Bruggeman, 37, of Jamestown was identified as the man killed in...
Times Gazette
Hillsboro woman sentenced
A Hillsboro woman was sentenced in Highland County Common Pleas Court to three years of community control for multiple methamphetamine trafficking charges. Teresa Sharpe, 59, was sentenced on four separate charges of aggravated trafficking in meth, all fourth-degree felonies. Sharpe was also accepted into the New Way to Recovery Drug...
Ohio shooter of 5 family members claims he ‘had no choice’
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man convicted of shooting five of eight family members killed in a 2016 massacre testified Monday he had no choice but to kill the mother of his child. Jake Wagner pleaded guilty last year to shooting the five victims, an attack that investigators said resulted from a custody dispute between […]
