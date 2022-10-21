Read full article on original website
Protest ban at Florida university after anti-Sasse rally
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida is going to start enforcing a decades-old prohibition against indoor protests following a raucous demonstration earlier this month against the selection of U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse as a finalist for the school president's job. Sasse, a Republican in his second Senate...
Kentucky lawmakers seeking voter OK to call special sessions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's electorate will soon cast decisive votes on something state lawmakers have craved, a ballot measure fiercely resisted by the governor that would let the legislature call itself into special session on topics of its choosing. If the proposed constitutional amendment is ratified Nov. 8,...
Crime, Trump center stage in sole New York governor's debate
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Sparring over crime, abortion and the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection took center stage Tuesday as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul faced her Republican challenger, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin in the campaign's only televised gubernatorial debate. Hochul blasted Zeldin’s past support for abortion restrictions and for...
Early votes in Georgia, nation could signal high '22 turnout
ATLANTA (AP) — Early voting is going gangbusters in Georgia in the opening days of midterm balloting, fueling a new round of partisan jousting over Republicans’ overhaul of election procedures after Democrats’ 2020 victories in the state. Through Sunday, about 838,000 Georgians had cast their ballots, most...
AP News Summary at 9:39 p.m. EDT
Fetterman, in debate with Oz, vows to 'keep coming back up'. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman wouldn’t commit to releasing his full medical records during a highly anticipated debate against Republican Mehmet Oz on Tuesday. Fetterman spoke haltingly throughout the hourlong event more than five months after experiencing a stroke. He has acknowledged that he “almost died” after suffering a stroke in May, but said “it knocked me down and I’m going to keep coming back up.” He also quickly tried to go on offense by attacking Oz’s “gigantic mansions” and his integrity. Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon, ignored his opponent’s health throughout the debate, though he has hammered Fetterman on the issue repeatedly during the campaign. On Tuesday night, Oz instead attacked Fetterman’s “radical positions.”
Winkle, professor and Mississippi Constitution expert, dies
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — John W. Winkle III, a longtime University of Mississippi political science professor who wrote a definitive reference book about the Mississippi Constitution, has died. He was 75. According to an obituary from his family, he died Sunday at a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, days after...
Haitian journalist hospitalized after assassination attempt
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A well-known Haitian journalist survived an assassination attempt on Tuesday that left his car riddled with bullets in the capital of Port-au-Prince, officials said. Roberson Alphonse, who works at the daily newspaper Le Nouvelliste and at radio station Magik9, is hospitalized but is...
CRMS sixth grade student wins statewide poster contest
Crystal River Middle School sixth-grader Hailey Ross recently won the statewide art poster contest for 2022 Florida Missing Children’s Day sponsored by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Her artwork helped create the 2022 Florida Missing Children’s Day Billboard to be displayed around the state.
