WTAP
Obituary: Burdette, Scott Andrew
Scott Andrew Burdette, 49, of Parkersburg, went home to be with the Lord on October 21, 2022, in an automobile accident along with his faithful companion, Roxy. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Lawrence “Larry” Burdette and Mary (Deem) Burdette Wildt. He received his Master’s degree from Marshall University, where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.
WTAP
Obituary: Thomas, Edward John
Edward John Thomas, 95, of Parkersburg passed away on October 22, 2022. He was born October 13, 1927, a son to the late Louis and Sadie (Kantoush) Thomas. Eddie graduated from Parkersburg High School where he was involved in football, basketball, and track. Shortly after graduation, he began his lifelong career in the automobile industry. During this time, he served in the United States Army in the Korean War. Upon his return, he went back to work at Louis Thomas Auto Sales. In April of 1971, he started the Louis Thomas Subaru dealership. He actively participated in the Wood County Auto Dealers Association, West Virginia Auto Dealers Association, National Automobile Dealers Association, and American International Automobile Dealers Association. Eddie sure left his mark at 636 7th street. His hard work and determination had one main purpose: to provide a prosperous and happy life and future for his family.
WTAP
Obituary: Waldron, Lola Anita Sams
Lola Anita Sams Waldron, 92, of Rockport, WV, passed away at the Willows Center in Parkersburg, WV, on October 19, 2022. She was born November 11, 1929, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late Ralph O. Sams and Gladys Herdman Sams. She is survived by four children, Tom (Carol) Waldron of Mineral Wells, WV, Kathy (Bob) Dowler of Rockport, WV, Mike (Stephanie) Waldron of Rockport, and Eric (Kathy) Waldron of Columbus, OH; Also surviving is her brother, Ralph Sams, Jr. (Wilma) of Parkersburg; sisters, Wanda Dille of Mineral Wells, WV and Lorna Wright of Belleville, WV; 10 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
WTAP
Obituary: Brant, Deborah Ann (Deem)
It grieves us to announce that Deborah Ann (Deem) Brant, 68, of Marietta, Ohio passed away in her home on October 17, 2022, due to natural causes. Deborah was born to Richard and Shirley Deem in Uhrichsville, Ohio, on December 22, 1953. She graduated from Fort Frye High School in 1973.
WTAP
Obituary: Kreger, Charles Albert
Charles Albert Kreger, 61, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on October 21, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. Charles was born June 24, 1961, in Almont, Michigan, to the late Raymond Edward and Ann Marie (Strauch) Kreger. He was a member of Parkersburg Baptist Church. In...
WTAP
Obituary: Stewart, Betty M.
Betty M. Stewart, 88, of Rockport, WV, passed away on October 20, 2022, at the Willows Center in Parkersburg. She was born on October 28th, 1933, in Rockport, WV, a daughter of the late Harold and Thirza Bowersock Kerr. Betty was retired from Hills Department Store. She enjoyed flowers and...
WTAP
Obituary: Satterfield, Anna Belle (Metz)
Anna Belle (Metz) Satterfield, of Vienna, WV, passed away peacefully at her home on October 22, 2022, at the age of 77. She was born May 20, 1945, in Parkersburg, the daughter of the late Ralph Metz and Elsie (Waggoner) Metz. She was preceded in death by her parents, her...
WTAP
Fairview Memorial Garden Cemetery in Belpre honors veterans
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Fairview Memorial Garden Cemetery on State Route 339 in Washington County now has medallions and American flags on the graves of veterans buried there. The Washington County Veterans Service Office and the Belpre Area Veterans spent Tuesday afternoon placing them there. New management took over...
WTAP
Obituary: Smith, Raymond Calvin
Raymond Calvin Smith, 96, of Parkersburg, passed away on October 17, 2022, at the Parkersburg Care Center. He was born on December 28, 1925, in Parkersburg, WV, the son of the late Edward and Maggie Davis Smith. Raymond had proudly served his country during World War II. He was a...
WTAP
Obituary: Fox, Walter Jeffrey “Jeff”
Walter Jeffrey “Jeff” Fox, 61, of West Union, WV, departed this life Friday, October 21, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV, after a courageous battle with cancer. Jeff was born May 20, 1961, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Richard Walter and Gypsy Lou...
WTAP
Obituary: Lynch, Emolene
Emogene Lynch, 89, of Coolville, OH, died October 23, 2022, at Harmar Place in Marietta, OH. Emolene was born December 13, 1932, in Gilmore County, WV, and was the daughter of the late Carrell H. and Magdalene Kerns Weaver. Emolene was a member of Gospel Baptist Church in Torch, OH....
WTAP
Obituary: West, Shawn Scott “Scottie”
Shawn Scott “Scottie” West, 48, of Elizabeth, WV, died October 25, 2022, at the Arbors in Marietta, Ohio. He was the son of Louise Jones West and the late Layman B West. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Anthony West, and Jon West.
WTAP
October Jan Dils Golden Apple Award Winner- Cate Shuman
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Jan Dils Golden Apple Award for the month of October was presented to a teacher from Greenmont Elementary School in Vienna Tuesday morning. The 2022 October winner of the Jan Dils Golden Apple Award is kindergarten teacher, Cate Shuman!. Shuman is very dedicated to her...
WTAP
Gov. Jim Justice awards funding for Public Resource Officer in Blennerhassett Middle School
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has awarded Jackson Middle School, Williamstown High School, Blennerhassett Middle School and other schools throughout Vienna funding for Public Resource Officers. This will continue to allow officers to act as mentors and educate the youth on topics such as drug and...
WTAP
Academic Achiever of the Week: Noah Groves
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - “Most people would probably describe me as very ambitious and very motivated,” says Noah Groves. Noah Groves is a junior at Marietta High School who has a love for history and says he has a 3.9 GPA. “I try very hard for my grades....
WTAP
Local girl adds scare to Ghost Hunters Blennerhassett Island show
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Audrey Brock added some scare to those who watched the Ghost Hunters show this weekend which featured Blennerhassett Island. Young, local girls Audrey Crock played a ghost in the featured episode of Ghost Hunters. Crock says playing a ghost was fun but that didn’t even crack...
WTAP
Group of cold case investigators looking into Judy Petty case
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A group of cold case investigators is coming to the Wood County area to look into a 14-year old cold case. In February of 2008, Judy Petty died in a structure fire at her family’s farm. Petty’s family and others saying that Judy died before...
WTAP
Five fire departments respond to fire in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews have responded to a fire at a business in Jackson County, West Virginia. Dispatchers say R and R Auto caught fire Monday just before 11:30 a.m. Fire crews from Kenna, Ripley, Cottageville, Silverton and Ravenswood have all responded to the scene. The business...
WTAP
The Station carry-out hosts chili cook-off to benefit Humane Society in Marietta
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the sixth year the Station carry out in Belpre has hosted a chili cook-off that will benefit the Humane Society of Marietta. 100% of the proceeds made today from the cook-off will be donated to the Humane Society in Marietta. 18 different chilis were submitted...
WTAP
Marietta will offer after-hours transportation services starting January 1st
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta currently has a public transportation line that runs until 3p.m., starting at the beginning of the new year that will change. Marietta will offer a new transportation system that will run 4p.m.- 3a.m. Monday-Saturday and 8-2p.m. on Sundays. This comes after the city saw a...
