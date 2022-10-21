Read full article on original website
WTAP
Obituary: Burdette, Scott Andrew
Scott Andrew Burdette, 49, of Parkersburg, went home to be with the Lord on October 21, 2022, in an automobile accident along with his faithful companion, Roxy. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Lawrence “Larry” Burdette and Mary (Deem) Burdette Wildt. He received his Master’s degree from Marshall University, where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.
WTAP
Fairview Memorial Garden Cemetery in Belpre honors veterans
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Fairview Memorial Garden Cemetery on State Route 339 in Washington County now has medallions and American flags on the graves of veterans buried there. The Washington County Veterans Service Office and the Belpre Area Veterans spent Tuesday afternoon placing them there. New management took over...
WTAP
Obituary: Kreger, Charles Albert
Charles Albert Kreger, 61, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on October 21, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. Charles was born June 24, 1961, in Almont, Michigan, to the late Raymond Edward and Ann Marie (Strauch) Kreger. He was a member of Parkersburg Baptist Church. In...
WTAP
Obituary: Brant, Deborah Ann (Deem)
It grieves us to announce that Deborah Ann (Deem) Brant, 68, of Marietta, Ohio passed away in her home on October 17, 2022, due to natural causes. Deborah was born to Richard and Shirley Deem in Uhrichsville, Ohio, on December 22, 1953. She graduated from Fort Frye High School in 1973.
WTAP
Obituary: Thomas, Edward John
Edward John Thomas, 95, of Parkersburg passed away on October 22, 2022. He was born October 13, 1927, a son to the late Louis and Sadie (Kantoush) Thomas. Eddie graduated from Parkersburg High School where he was involved in football, basketball, and track. Shortly after graduation, he began his lifelong career in the automobile industry. During this time, he served in the United States Army in the Korean War. Upon his return, he went back to work at Louis Thomas Auto Sales. In April of 1971, he started the Louis Thomas Subaru dealership. He actively participated in the Wood County Auto Dealers Association, West Virginia Auto Dealers Association, National Automobile Dealers Association, and American International Automobile Dealers Association. Eddie sure left his mark at 636 7th street. His hard work and determination had one main purpose: to provide a prosperous and happy life and future for his family.
WTAP
Obituary: Hammer, Delores Helen Roberts Carpenter
Delores (Dee) Helen Roberts Carpenter Hammer, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, retired Licensed Practical Nurse and loving follower of Christ, went home to her Lord and Savior on October 2, 2022, in Sandersville, Georgia, at the age of 88. Dee was born December 27, 1933, in Parkersburg, WV, to Bruce and...
WTAP
Obituary: Satterfield, Anna Belle (Metz)
Anna Belle (Metz) Satterfield, of Vienna, WV, passed away peacefully at her home on October 22, 2022, at the age of 77. She was born May 20, 1945, in Parkersburg, the daughter of the late Ralph Metz and Elsie (Waggoner) Metz. She was preceded in death by her parents, her...
WTAP
Obituary: Stewart, Betty M.
Betty M. Stewart, 88, of Rockport, WV, passed away on October 20, 2022, at the Willows Center in Parkersburg. She was born on October 28th, 1933, in Rockport, WV, a daughter of the late Harold and Thirza Bowersock Kerr. Betty was retired from Hills Department Store. She enjoyed flowers and...
WTAP
Obituary: Smith, Raymond Calvin
Raymond Calvin Smith, 96, of Parkersburg, passed away on October 17, 2022, at the Parkersburg Care Center. He was born on December 28, 1925, in Parkersburg, WV, the son of the late Edward and Maggie Davis Smith. Raymond had proudly served his country during World War II. He was a...
WTAP
Obituary: Riddle, Carol Ann
Carol Ann Riddle, 65, of Pennsboro, WV, departed this life Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. She was born on June 29. 1957 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Earl Clifford and Dorothy Louise Richards. Carol was a Pennsboro High School graduate...
WTAP
Obituary: Jones, Icie
Icie Jones, 88, of Marietta, OH. passed away peacefully Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Icie was born Icie Frances Groves on October 27, 1933, to Dix and Dale Chapman Groves in Calvin, Nicholas Co., WV. She graduated from Mountain State Business College, where she studied Accounting and...
WTAP
Obituary: Lynch, Emolene
Emogene Lynch, 89, of Coolville, OH, died October 23, 2022, at Harmar Place in Marietta, OH. Emolene was born December 13, 1932, in Gilmore County, WV, and was the daughter of the late Carrell H. and Magdalene Kerns Weaver. Emolene was a member of Gospel Baptist Church in Torch, OH....
WTAP
Obituary: Fox, Walter Jeffrey “Jeff”
Walter Jeffrey “Jeff” Fox, 61, of West Union, WV, departed this life Friday, October 21, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV, after a courageous battle with cancer. Jeff was born May 20, 1961, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Richard Walter and Gypsy Lou...
WTAP
Obituary: Dailey, Cecelia Anne
Cecelia Anne Dailey, 65, of Belleville, WV, passed away on October 18, 2022, at OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, OH. She was born on September 22, 1957, in Langley, VA, the daughter of Jack Ray Sampson of Elkview, WV, and the late Marilyn Jean Scott Schmucke of Cairo, WV.
WTAP
Obituary: Steed, Donald Ray
Donald Ray Steed, 56, of Vienna, WV, passed away on October 21, 2022, at his residence. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley trick-or-treat times set
PARKERSBURG — Trick or treating in the Mid-Ohio Valley this year is mainly split between Saturday and Monday although there are a few communities choosing to turn loose their little ghosts and goblins on other days. Marietta officials don’t have to decide when to slate their trick or treat...
WTAP
Student Athlete of the Week: Jocelynn Thorn
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jocelynn Thorn, a junior from Parkersburg Catholic high school, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week. As a three year member of the volleyball team and three year member of the basketball team, Jocelynn has been a very big part of sports at Parkersburg Catholic as well as being a great student.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Fire damages 32nd St. home
Parkersburg Firefighter Patrick Smith brings a cat out of a trailer at 601 32nd St. after a fire that started in a garbage can outside the residence Monday afternoon. Fire Chief Jason Matthews said it appeared to be accidental, the result of burned materials reigniting after being placed in the can by a resident who thought they had been fully extinguished. Most of the fire damage was on the exterior, but there was smoke throughout the inside, Matthews said. The resident was not home at the time but returned while the Fire Department was still on the scene. Firefighters got three cats out of the residence and were still looking for a fourth.
WTAP
Academic Achiever of the Week: Noah Groves
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - “Most people would probably describe me as very ambitious and very motivated,” says Noah Groves. Noah Groves is a junior at Marietta High School who has a love for history and says he has a 3.9 GPA. “I try very hard for my grades....
WTAP
October Jan Dils Golden Apple Award Winner- Cate Shuman
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Jan Dils Golden Apple Award for the month of October was presented to a teacher from Greenmont Elementary School in Vienna Tuesday morning. The 2022 October winner of the Jan Dils Golden Apple Award is kindergarten teacher, Cate Shuman!. Shuman is very dedicated to her...
