Groton and Norwich among schools locked down in suspected swatting incidents

By Greg Smith
The Day
The Day
 4 days ago

Fitch High School in Groton and Norwich Technical High School were among several schools statewide targeted on Friday in suspected swatting incidents, non-credible reports of an active shooter.

A swatting incident, a falsely reported crime meant to prompt a large police response, was reported by phone at 10:13 a.m. in Groton and led to lockdown at Fitch High School, Groton Middle School and Grasso Southeastern Technical High School.

The call appeared to be a recording, police said, and its source unknown. Police said they quickly determined there was no active threat at any of the schools and the lock downs were lifted.

Police said they have heard reports of similar incidents happening in places like Stonington, Norwich, Enfield and Windsor Locks. A call to Norwich police came in at 11:08 a.m. for a report of an active shooter at Norwich Technical High School. That report was false, police said.

The swatting incidents come on the same day that thousands of law enforcement personnel attend the funeral of the two Bristol police officers, Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy, at Rentschlar Field in East Hartford. The officers were killed in a shooting on Redstone Hill Road in Bristol on Oct. 12. Officer Alec Iurato was injured in the shooting but was later released from the hospital.

Some schools, such as East Lyme, have proactively sent notices to parents to inform them about what was happening statewide.

East Lyme Superintendent Jeffrey Newton, in a message to school families, said the schools were monitoring the situation closely and remain in direct contact with police should an incident occur.

“Administration and office staff are aware and prepared for any phone calls, and schools will maintain extra vigilance with visitors,” Newton said.

Connecticut Education Association President Kate Dias, called the swatting incidents, “shocking, appalling, and downright dangerous.”

“We need to take all threats seriously to ensure the safety of our students, teachers, and communities and quickly put an end to the fear, danger, and disruption they create,” Dias said.

The rash of these fake emergencies in Connecticut and other states, Dias said, places communities in danger as first responders rush to the scene in force and are pulled away from real emergencies.

“For Connecticut, these false incidents are extremely traumatic and painful and a vivid reminder of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School that took 26 innocent lives nearly 10 years ago,” Dias said. “We must all do our part to be diligent and report anything suspicious and work with law enforcement to put an end to this public safety threat.”

Groton Town Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 860-441-6712.

g.smith@theday.com

The Day

The Day

New London, CT
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

