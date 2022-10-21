Read full article on original website
Related
wgnradio.com
Illinois has a new champion pork chop sandwich
Fifty-eight high schools competed for the title of Best Concession Stand Pork Chop Sandwich. The pairings for the Illinois High School Association football playoffs are set, but one champion has already been crowned. The 2022 Pork & Pigskins contest, sponsored by the IHSA and Illinois Pork Producers, has a new champion concession stand pork chop sandwich: Hall High School in Spring Valley. Hall’s athletic director and assistant principal Eric Bryant talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about what makes the sandwich a champion, about the booster club, HBO (Hall Booster Organization) and the great work the volunteers do to raise money for pretty much anything the school needs, from Chromebooks to chairs.
Central Illinois high schools lead way at Marching Band Championships
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Several Central Illinois high schools dominated the leaderboard at the Illinois Marching Band Championships competition over the weekend. The competition, held at Memorial Stadium in Champaign has been hosted by University of Illinois Bands since 1973. This year, 40 Illinois high school bands competed at the event. In Class 1A, Watseka […]
KWQC
Ohio, Illinois schools closed following investigation in area
OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - Ohio Community Schools are closed Monday following an investigation in the area. According to a Facebook post from the Ohio Community Schools, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office has told the school a suspect is in custody, and there is no longer a threat to the community.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Officials warn of roaming mountain lion; Route 66 convention set for Springfield
Wildlife officials said there is at least one mountain lion roaming Illinois right now and are urging people to leave the animal alone. A mountain lion was struck and killed on a highway in northern Illinois earlier this month. Now another cat that was fitted with a GPS collar in Nebraska has made its way to western Illinois.
Times Gazette
He was dressed like Illinois
A few weeks before Halloween and many years ago, when I was still married to my former husband, he and I and a couple we knew all decided we would celebrate Halloween dressed as the Midwest. At the time, it seemed like a clever idea. I was from Minnesota, my...
WSPY NEWS
East Moline man arrested from Sannauk Forest Preserve
An East Moline man was arrested Saturday evening from the Sannauk Forest Preserve on Route 34 between Sandwich and Somonauk. DeKalb County deputies arrested 38-year-old Michael J. Schram and charged him with being a child sex offender in a public place. Police say the arrest happened after a routine patrol of the forest preserve which is operated by DeKalb County.
nbc15.com
1 dead after being trapped in Illinois grain bin
MADISON, Wis. (WIFR/WMTV) - An individual died Tuesday morning after being trapped in a grain bin in northern Illinois, the Winnebago Co. (IL) Sheriff’s Office confirmed. According to the Sheriff’s Office, rescue teams responded around 8 a.m. to the ADM Grain facility, about 15 miles west of Rockford., where the found the man unconscious.
Three Illinois Counties With High COVID Numbers, Back to Masks
You need to stay away from large gatherings or people, and stay masked up AGAIN, as COVID is on the rise in three different Illinois counties. NBCChicago. With the leaves changing colors and the temps dropping, it's time to grab you coat and hat...and your COVID mask, if you live in one of these three counties in Illinois.
Illinois Bobcat Population on the Rise, State Warns Motorists
With the bobcat population reportedly on the rise, Illinois state officials are now warning motorists to be on the look out for the large cats on the road. WROK reports that a warning about the bobcat population comes just days after an Illinois mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle in Dekalb County. It was noted that 5,000 of the large cats are estimated to be roaming around 99 out of the 102 counties in the state.
walls102.com
Downtown fire contained in Mendota; mostly smoke damage
MENDOTA – Multiple Fire Departments rushed to downtown Mendota Monday morning for a report of smoke in a multi-story building. Mendota and Troy Grove Fire were initially called to the 700 Block of Washington Street around 7:45 AM after resident in an adjacent apartment building called 911. Peru and Earlville Fire Departments assisted at the scene, where crews quickly contained the fire to a small portion of a room on the ground floor. The building was vacant and damage was limited to heavy smoke. The cause of the fire appears to be accidental, according to the Mendota Fire Department.
25newsnow.com
Man fatally shot in Ohio, Illinois, deputies say
OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is in custody after deputies say a man was fatally shot Sunday in Ohio, Illinois. The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6 p.m. Sunday to a report of a 10-month-old child taken by a non-custodial parent in the 300 block of West Railroad Street, Ohio, Illinois, according to a media release.
Hay Fire Spreads Through Farmland in Eastern Iowa
Featured image is a stock photo, not from the fire scene. On Friday, crews in Eastern Iowa were called to a farm after receiving reports of a fire. At around 10:45 in the morning, Friday, the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Department were dispatched to 1980 Mound Avenue. According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the call was for hay bales that had caught on hire.
The Vanishing Hitchhiker is Illinois’ Most Infamous Ghost Story
Be careful who you pick up on the side of the road. It could be Resurrection Mary the Vanishing Hitchhiker. The legend of Resurrection Mary has been around since the 1920s. The story begins with Mary unfortunlety killed in a hit-and-run accident while she was walking home one night. Since then many people have seen a woman walking on the side of the road and simply vanishing when they get close to her. Some say she's looking for someone to pick her up and take her to Resurrection Cemetery (hence the name Resurrection Mary). According to the story,
Central Illinois Proud
Much needed rain headed to Central Illinois Monday night and Tuesday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A strong cold front will bring much needed rain to Central Illinois from Monday night through Tuesday night. Temperatures will also struggle to warm as they remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s throughout the day. Rain is expected to gradually spread from west...
Is It Illegal To Sleep in Your Car in Illinois?
Illinois has many roads, interstates, and the famous Route 66, but sometimes tiredness takes over and you may need to sleep for a bit. So, is it legal to sleep in your car?. All the states have their own sleeping-in-car laws, but in Illinois, you CAN LEGALLY sleep in your car at rest stops. According to smartfinancial.com there are 30 rest stops and 11 welcome centers in the state where people can get some sleep if they need a few hours off the road. You can see a full map of all the rest locations below.
Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man
It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Early voting expands; high winds intensified cornfield fire
Early voting opened across Illinois Monday and continues until election day on Nov. 8. Every county has additional designated voting sites open. If you are not registered to vote, two forms of identification are required with one of them including your current address. Early voting sites can be used to vote in person, voter registration or to drop off a mail ballot.
ourquadcities.com
Burn ban in effect for 3 Illinois districts
A burn ban is in effect for all residents within the Cordova, Hillsdale and Port Byron/Rapids City fire protection districts, according to the fire chiefs. Tony DeCap, chief of the Hillsdale Fire Protection District; Chuck Smalley, chief of the Cordova Fire Protection District; and Don Carey, chief of the Port Byron/Rapids City Fire Protection District; made the announcement Saturday.
wglc.net
One person hospitalized after Sheridan shooting; standoff
SHERIDAN – An early morning shooting and hours-long standoff drew a significant police presence to the village of Sheridan Saturday. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s claim that around 7:30 AM they were called to the community for a report of a 63-year-old man shot in the leg. Witnesses said the suspect, who allegedly shot the man, fired off several more rounds and then fled on a riding lawnmower. The suspect, identified as 55-year-old Jeffrey L. Plique, reportedly barricaded himself in his residence in Sheridan for nearly twelve hours before surrendering to authorities. He was taken to the LaSalle County Jail on a charge of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, with additional charges expected. The shooting victim was taken to a Rockford hospital in stable condition. LaSalle County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted by the Sheridan Police Department, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police & State Police Crime Scene, Illinois Conservation Police, and other local police agencies.
Fire breaks out at Rockford’s Texas Roadhouse
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled a blaze at Texas Roadhouse early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the restaurant at 7240 Walton Street around 1:13 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A delivery crew at the building had found a fire near a permanently installed space heater. The delivery crew used a fire […]
Comments / 0