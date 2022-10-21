Read full article on original website
WTAP
Obituary: Thomas, Edward John
Edward John Thomas, 95, of Parkersburg passed away on October 22, 2022. He was born October 13, 1927, a son to the late Louis and Sadie (Kantoush) Thomas. Eddie graduated from Parkersburg High School where he was involved in football, basketball, and track. Shortly after graduation, he began his lifelong career in the automobile industry. During this time, he served in the United States Army in the Korean War. Upon his return, he went back to work at Louis Thomas Auto Sales. In April of 1971, he started the Louis Thomas Subaru dealership. He actively participated in the Wood County Auto Dealers Association, West Virginia Auto Dealers Association, National Automobile Dealers Association, and American International Automobile Dealers Association. Eddie sure left his mark at 636 7th street. His hard work and determination had one main purpose: to provide a prosperous and happy life and future for his family.
WTAP
Obituary: Kreger, Charles Albert
Charles Albert Kreger, 61, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on October 21, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. Charles was born June 24, 1961, in Almont, Michigan, to the late Raymond Edward and Ann Marie (Strauch) Kreger. He was a member of Parkersburg Baptist Church. In...
WTAP
Obituary: Stewart, Betty M.
Betty M. Stewart, 88, of Rockport, WV, passed away on October 20, 2022, at the Willows Center in Parkersburg. She was born on October 28th, 1933, in Rockport, WV, a daughter of the late Harold and Thirza Bowersock Kerr. Betty was retired from Hills Department Store. She enjoyed flowers and...
WTAP
Obituary: Perine, Nancy Lee
Nancy Lee Perine, 54, of Marietta, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the University Hospital of Cleveland. She was born and raised in Marietta by her father Orivlle Perine of Marietta, and the late Sharon Gaskins Perine. Nancy enjoyed her crafts and was an amazing person with a...
WTAP
Obituary: Lynch, Emolene
Emogene Lynch, 89, of Coolville, OH, died October 23, 2022, at Harmar Place in Marietta, OH. Emolene was born December 13, 1932, in Gilmore County, WV, and was the daughter of the late Carrell H. and Magdalene Kerns Weaver. Emolene was a member of Gospel Baptist Church in Torch, OH....
WTAP
Obituary: Brant, Deborah Ann (Deem)
It grieves us to announce that Deborah Ann (Deem) Brant, 68, of Marietta, Ohio passed away in her home on October 17, 2022, due to natural causes. Deborah was born to Richard and Shirley Deem in Uhrichsville, Ohio, on December 22, 1953. She graduated from Fort Frye High School in 1973.
WTAP
Obituary: Burdette, Scott Andrew
Scott Andrew Burdette, 49, of Parkersburg, went home to be with the Lord on October 21, 2022, in an automobile accident along with his faithful companion, Roxy. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Lawrence “Larry” Burdette and Mary (Deem) Burdette Wildt. He received his Master’s degree from Marshall University, where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.
WTAP
Obituary: Satterfield, Anna Belle (Metz)
Anna Belle (Metz) Satterfield, of Vienna, WV, passed away peacefully at her home on October 22, 2022, at the age of 77. She was born May 20, 1945, in Parkersburg, the daughter of the late Ralph Metz and Elsie (Waggoner) Metz. She was preceded in death by her parents, her...
WTAP
Obituary: Smith, Raymond Calvin
Raymond Calvin Smith, 96, of Parkersburg, passed away on October 17, 2022, at the Parkersburg Care Center. He was born on December 28, 1925, in Parkersburg, WV, the son of the late Edward and Maggie Davis Smith. Raymond had proudly served his country during World War II. He was a...
WTAP
Obituary: Riddle, Carol Ann
Carol Ann Riddle, 65, of Pennsboro, WV, departed this life Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. She was born on June 29. 1957 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Earl Clifford and Dorothy Louise Richards. Carol was a Pennsboro High School graduate...
WTAP
Obituary: Jones, Icie
Icie Jones, 88, of Marietta, OH. passed away peacefully Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Icie was born Icie Frances Groves on October 27, 1933, to Dix and Dale Chapman Groves in Calvin, Nicholas Co., WV. She graduated from Mountain State Business College, where she studied Accounting and...
WTAP
Obituary: Dailey, Cecelia Anne
Cecelia Anne Dailey, 65, of Belleville, WV, passed away on October 18, 2022, at OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, OH. She was born on September 22, 1957, in Langley, VA, the daughter of Jack Ray Sampson of Elkview, WV, and the late Marilyn Jean Scott Schmucke of Cairo, WV.
WTAP
Obituary: Waldron, Lola Anita Sams
Lola Anita Sams Waldron, 92, of Rockport, WV, passed away at the Willows Center in Parkersburg, WV, on October 19, 2022. She was born November 11, 1929, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late Ralph O. Sams and Gladys Herdman Sams. She is survived by four children, Tom (Carol) Waldron of Mineral Wells, WV, Kathy (Bob) Dowler of Rockport, WV, Mike (Stephanie) Waldron of Rockport, and Eric (Kathy) Waldron of Columbus, OH; Also surviving is her brother, Ralph Sams, Jr. (Wilma) of Parkersburg; sisters, Wanda Dille of Mineral Wells, WV and Lorna Wright of Belleville, WV; 10 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
WTAP
Obituary: Hammer, Delores Helen Roberts Carpenter
Delores (Dee) Helen Roberts Carpenter Hammer, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, retired Licensed Practical Nurse and loving follower of Christ, went home to her Lord and Savior on October 2, 2022, in Sandersville, Georgia, at the age of 88. Dee was born December 27, 1933, in Parkersburg, WV, to Bruce and...
WTAP
Obituary: Steed, Donald Ray
Donald Ray Steed, 56, of Vienna, WV, passed away on October 21, 2022, at his residence. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Fairview Memorial Garden Cemetery in Belpre honors veterans
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Fairview Memorial Garden Cemetery on State Route 339 in Washington County now has medallions and American flags on the graves of veterans buried there. The Washington County Veterans Service Office and the Belpre Area Veterans spent Tuesday afternoon placing them there. New management took over...
WTAP
October Jan Dils Golden Apple Award Winner- Cate Shuman
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Jan Dils Golden Apple Award for the month of October was presented to a teacher from Greenmont Elementary School in Vienna Tuesday morning. The 2022 October winner of the Jan Dils Golden Apple Award is kindergarten teacher, Cate Shuman!. Shuman is very dedicated to her...
WTAP
Academic Achiever of the Week: Noah Groves
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - “Most people would probably describe me as very ambitious and very motivated,” says Noah Groves. Noah Groves is a junior at Marietta High School who has a love for history and says he has a 3.9 GPA. “I try very hard for my grades....
WTAP
Weekend masquerade ball will raise money for SW Resources
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - SW Resources is hosting one of its two big fundraisers of the year this weekend. The masquerade ball will be held this Saturday at the Parkersburg Art Center. Expect live music, food, and drinks. The dress code is semi-formal attire with masquerade masks. You can get...
WTAP
Student Athlete of the Week: Jocelynn Thorn
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jocelynn Thorn, a junior from Parkersburg Catholic high school, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week. As a three year member of the volleyball team and three year member of the basketball team, Jocelynn has been a very big part of sports at Parkersburg Catholic as well as being a great student.
