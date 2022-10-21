Read full article on original website
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand
Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
No need for Ukraine, U.S. to back down from Russia
Recently, you posted a column by unknown author Josh Hammer, modestly labeling it ''Varying Voices. The author demanded the present U.S. administration to change a course in Ukraine. By my understanding, (Mr. Hammer) is a strong Kremlin sympathizer. We used to have Hitler sympathizers, now we have Putin sympathizers. The...
Serbia toughens visa rules as migration prompts EU pressure
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia is seeing a sudden tourism boom from countries whose citizens never had its sightseeing and shopping opportunities on their radar. That's largely due to the Balkan country's generous entry rules, which made it a key stop for migrants seeking to reach Europe without risking a perilous sea crossing.
Quebec separatist urges Canada to cut ties with ‘incredibly racist’ monarchy
Yves-François Blanchet, leader of Bloc Québécois, says ‘slave-driven’ British monarchy is ‘archaic’ and ‘humiliating’
French iconic painter of black Pierre Soulages dead at 102
PARIS (AP) — French painter Pierre Soulages, an icon of post-World War II European abstract art famed for his use of black, has died, according to the Soulages Museum in his hometown of Rodez. He was 102. Soulages became highly influential for his reflections of black, which he called...
EU, US set up task force to resolve electric vehicle feud
BRUSSELS (AP) — The U.S. and the European Union have set up a task force tasked with resolving a dispute over electric vehicle batteries that the EU says would discriminate against manufacturers in the 27-nation bloc and break World Trade Organization rules. Under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed...
Australian health insurer says data of all customers hacked
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s largest health insurer said on Wednesday a cybercriminal had hacked the personal data of all its 4 million customers, as the government introduced legislation that would increase penalties for companies that fail to protect clients’ private information. Medibank said “significant amounts of...
AP News Summary at 10:03 a.m. EDT
Russia's chaotic draft leaves some out in cold, without gear. Since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial troop mobilization for the war in Ukraine, independent media outlets, human rights activists and draftees themselves have painted a bleak picture. They describe a haphazard, chaotic and ethnically biased effort to round up as many men as possible and push them quickly to the front, regardless of skill or training. The reservists included men without any military experience, some of whom were also unfit for service for medical reasons. There were shortages of gear, with outdated weapons handed out, and squalid living quarters awaited draftees at training camps. One analyst says the hasty call-up will hardly achieve anything other than “slowing down the advances” of Ukrainian troops,
Brutal Russian general led troops that killed civilians
ZDVYZHIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — Even by the standards of the important military officers who came and went in this tiny village, the man walking behind the Kamaz truck stood out. Soldiers providing security peered from behind fences, their guns bristling in every direction. Two Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters circled overhead, providing additional cover for Col. Gen. Alexander Chaiko as he escorted an aid convoy in March from the schoolhouse on Tsentralna street that Russian officers commandeered as a headquarters.
Witnesses: Drone strikes in Ethiopia's Oromia kill civilians
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Witnesses tell The Associated Press that drone strikes in Ethiopia’s Oromia region killed several dozen civilians last week. The attacks in strongholds of the rebel Oromo Liberation Army came amid intensified fighting between federal forces and the outlawed group. “I lost three of my...
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
BRUSSELS — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday rejected Russia’s claims that Ukraine might be preparing to use a radiological “dirty bomb.”. “This is absurd. Allies reject this blatantly false accusation, and Russia must not use false pretexts to escalate the war further,” Stoltenberg told reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels.
Germany unveils cannabis liberalization plan, with caveats
BERLIN (AP) — Germany's health minister unveiled a plan Wednesday to decriminalize the possession of up to 30 grams (about 1 ounce) of cannabis and to allow the sale of the substance to adults for recreational purposes in a controlled market. Berlin will check with the European Union's executive...
Atlantic overfishing was already a problem. Then Brexit happened
An investigation by the Guardian, NDR, WDR and Süddeutsche Zeitung shows fish stocks being depleted in the north-east Atlantic – because there’s no system to agree on quotas
30 people rescued after being trapped in Malaysian cave
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — About 30 members of a film crew who were trapped in a limestone cave in northern Malaysia during heavy rain Wednesday have been rescued, police said. Two police officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release information, confirmed...
Ukraine cites success in downing drones, fixes energy sites
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities tried to dampen public fears over Russia's use of Iranian drones by claiming increasing success Monday in shooting them down, while the Kremlin's talk of a possible “dirty bomb” attack added another worrying dimension as the war enters its ninth month.
Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin oversees drill of ‘massive nuclear strike’
Vladimir Putin has monitored drills simulating a “massive nuclear strike” by Russia. The manoeuvres followed the Russian president’s warning about his readiness to use “all means available” to fend off attacks on Russia’s territory as he prepared to lay claim to captured Ukrainian lands.
Burkina sets up government on 'war footing'
Burkina Faso's new government on Wednesday declared its top priority would be to secure the nation's territory, after the latest coup to rock the jihadist-torn Sahel state. "The main and priority objective is securing the territory," Tembela said.
