Pittsburgh, PA

Aaron Rodgers put on blast by anonymous NFL executives

Following a disheartening 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday at FedEx Field, the Green Bay Packers fell to 3-4 and they’re off to the franchise’s worst seven-game start since 2006. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ seeming inability to make lemonade out of lemons like he traditionally has with...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bank of America Stadium half empty just before kickoff Sunday

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was embarrassed a couple weeks ago when Bank of America Stadium was overfilled with San Francisco 49ers fans. One day later, the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule after a blowout loss to San Francisco. Fast forward two weeks, and Tepper’s Panthers are hosting Tom...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves

The team is also elevating RB Malik Davis and TE Sean McKeon prior to their matchup with the Lions. Watkins, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract with Houston. Watkins was testing the...
DALLAS, TX
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Should Absolutely Promote QBs Coach Mike Sullivan To OC After Eagles Game; Fire Struggling Matt Canada

Mike Tomlin ‘s time with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been a victorious one given the fact that he has never had a losing season. One of his major flaws, however, has been his offensive coaching staff hires as well as promotions from within. The latest inexcusable move was giving Matt Canada the reigns to the offense after him being quarterbacks coach for only a year. The group has looked stagnant in both 2021 and 2022. There has not been much hope provided for the future. As bad as Tomlin has been with in-house promotions, he needs to give the play calling duties to experienced quarterbacks coach, Mike Sullivan sooner rather than later.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL Fans React To Kareem Hunt Trade Report

As soon as the Cleveland Browns dropped their Week 7 game against the Baltimore Ravens to go 2-5 on the season, fans wondered if something was going to change. It appears change could be on the horizon, and it is on offense. Brad Stainbrook cites league sources in his reporting...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bears Fans react to trade rumor with Chiefs about Starting RB and DL

Bears fans are in their feels about saying goodbye. The Chicago Bears will have plenty of rumors surrounding them about possible trades this week. The team sits at 2-4 with a tough schedule coming. The Bears are expected to trade assets into draft picks as the trade deadline approaches. One viral trade rumor had some Bears fans at different stages of the grief cycle posting takes on social media.
CHICAGO, IL
Report: Lakers have 'high' interest in trading for Hornets' Terry Rozier

The Los Angeles Lakers’ guard rotation is a desert wasteland right now, which may force the team to take action. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Lakers have a “high” level of interest in a potential trade for combo guard Terry Rozier of the Charlotte Hornets. Charania adds that the 28-year-old Rozier had emerged as a trade target for the Lakers over the offseason as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Recent report sheds light on why Matt Ryan was benched: His 'arm is shot'

The Indianapolis Colts on Monday made the surprising decision to bench Matt Ryan, and there is at least one NFL insider who appears to have seen it coming. Albert Breer of The MMQB published his weekly column hours before the Colts announced that they plan to start Sam Ehlinger for the remainder of the season. In it, Breer revealed that he has spoken with scouts around the NFL who believe Ryan’s throwing arm is “shot.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Giants’ defense bails Saquon Barkley out after costly mistake

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley made a costly mistake near the end of his team’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but his defense bailed him out. Barkley finished with 24 carries for 110 yards in New York’s 23-17 win over the Jaguars. He added another 25 yards on four catches. He had some outstanding runs on the Giants’ final drive, but he made one mistake that could have been costly.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury Gives Savage Response to Christian McCaffrey Trade

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been known to give a few good sound bites when standing in front of a microphone. Kingsbury's sense of humor again struck reporters during his typical Monday press conference. During the Cardinals' victory over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football, news broke that running back Christian McCaffrey was traded to the San Francisco 49ers.
A Red Flag Appears in Chargers Loss to Seahawks

You know those games when a loss is more than a loss? Yeah, this was one of those for the Chargers. A giant, glaring red flag appeared in the Chargers loss to Seahawks on Sunday. The recipe was simple going in to the Chargers week 7 match against the rebuilding Seahawks. Stop the run. Make Geno Smith beat you. Play like you want to win the game. Pretty easy, right?
SEATTLE, WA
Fans React To Kenny Pickett’s Performance

Sunday night wasn’t good for quarterback Kenny Pickett of the Pittsburgh Steelers. While he had a flash of greatness during a touchdown drive, the rest of his night was horrible. In fact, Pickett’s night was so bad people took to Twitter to call out the rookie QB. So...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Kliff Kingsbury has joke about 49ers’ big trade

One would expect Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury to be a bit concerned after the rival San Francisco 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey. That is apparently not the case — at least not yet. Kingsbury dropped a funny one-liner Monday at his press conference when discussing the McCaffrey trade....
KANSAS STATE

