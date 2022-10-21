Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
New Method Exposes How Artificial Intelligence Works
The neural networks are harder to fool thanks to adversarial training. Los Alamos National Laboratory researchers have developed a novel method for comparing neural networks that looks into the “black box” of artificial intelligence to help researchers comprehend neural network behavior. Neural networks identify patterns in datasets and are utilized in applications as diverse as virtual assistants, facial recognition systems, and self-driving vehicles.
techeblog.com
MIT Researchers Develop Self-Assembling Robotic Cubes Coated with Magnetic Programming Materials
There’s the eavesdropping PoKeBo Cube, and then MIT’s self-assembling robotic cubes. Researchers from the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) used magnetically reprogrammable materials to coat robotic cubes, enabling them to self-assemble and be highly selective about what they connect with. This makes reconfiguration into specific shapes and chosen configurations much easier than previous self-assembling modular robots.
MedicalXpress
Size matters: How misinformation by research can be tackled
Anyone who has lived through the COVID-19 pandemic won't be surprised at the results of new research from UNSW Business School—that people jump to conclusions when they read about studies with relatively small sample sizes. This doesn't just extend to the general public either. The research (which had a...
Gizmodo
Interview With a Genius: Macarthur Fellow Yejin Choi Talks Teaching Common Sense to Artificial Intelligence
Yejin Choi declined the call that would transform her life—several times. The MacArthur Foundation announced last week that University of Washington computer science professor, 45, was one of 25 recipients of its eponymous fellowship, commonly known as the “Genius Grant.” Choi thought the foundation’s attempts to contact her were spam calls, and then, when the organization was finally in touch, that the calls concerned consulting work. She’s not alone. Multiple fellows told the Washington Post that they ignored the foundation’s attempts to reach them. One blocked its calls entirely.
UPenn medical school professor says new 'anti-racism' policies are 'lowering standards and corrupting medicine' because they focus on 'skin color' and not the 'best and brightest'
A University of Pennsylvania professor has condemned recent movements for racial equity in health care, saying they prevent white and Asian students from being accepted to medical school. Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, 78, professor emeritus at the university's medical school, told the New York Post that a 'focus on diversity' has...
MedicalXpress
Social robots have potential to supplement stuttering treatment
Social robots that interact with humans could be a promising new addition to current treatment tools for people who stutter, according to a recent study looking at how the high-tech helpers might be used in clinics. Unlike apps and AI programs within computers, social robots have a physical presence, making...
hackernoon.com
Growth Hacking Can Be the Difference Between Life and Death
Have you ever come across a beloved brand, maybe one that you've used for years, and wondered how they aren't taking advantage of their great reputation? They seem to be falling down a well of mediocrity, and you can't help but feel they are missing out on huge opportunities. If only someone would come in and turn things around!
Vox
The future of meat requires new intellectual infrastructure. That’s what Isha Datar is building.
America’s agriculture system was shaped in part by government-funded land grant universities, which conducted agricultural research and trained students to enter the farming and food sectors. But no such government infrastructure exists for those trying to reinvent meat by growing animal cells in bioreactors — known as cultivated or cell-cultured meat — or to make animal-free eggs and dairy using complex fermentation methods.
northernarchitecture.us
A philosophical shift to holistic care
The changing attitudes and policies, representing a shift from scientific theory has been further reinforced by a plea from Dr George Carey, the Archbishop of Canterbury, saying that religion is being replaced by therapy. 'Western culture today is obsessed with three alternative saviours - therapy, education and wealth, among many others - none of which can provide lasting healing for our broken world'. He went on to say 'Our society is fascinated with the healing of the body and mind. Its unspoken assumption is that if we can but keep in tune with.
KevinMD.com
Giving language to empathy: lessons from palliative care
The value of empathy in medicine is seldom debated. Just as the art of medicine is taught as the balance of knowledge and application, so has empathy been recognized as both a value to be fostered and a skill to be learned. Medical curricula have reflected this, and while didactics are increasingly filled with various conversational frameworks and behaviors that convey empathy, rarely do they include specific language to convey it.
myscience.org
Awards for Early-Career Researchers
International state awards and DAAD Prize conferred at the University of Bonn. Distinguished early-career researchers have received state awards as part of the International Days events at the University of Bonn. Sponsored by the governments of Spain, France and the UK, the awards include the Queen’s Prize, created by Queen Elizabeth II (recently deceased) on the occasion of her 1965 visit to the University of Bonn, which recognizes outstanding achievement in English studies. The state awards have traditionally been presented simultaneously with the DAAD Prize of the German Academic Exchange Service for noteworthy accomplishments benefiting society and/or university life.
Meta develops a new way for people to connect through language using AI
Meta has created a new speech translator that can translate Hokkien, a predominantly oral language spoken in the diaspora of China and one of the national languages of Taiwan. Since Hokkien is an oral language spoken by millions, this is a huge breakthrough. Artificial intelligence (AI) translations have mainly focused...
Artificial intelligence can determine racial identity from medical images
A study shows that artificial intelligence (AI) has the capability to accurately predict someone’s race in radiographic images. This is something that human experts were not able to do. They couldn't predict self-reported race from these images. AI's ability to guess race. The research suggests that information on race...
