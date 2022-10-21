Jerry Gladbach, longtime member of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (and its predecessor, the Castaic Lake Water Agency) board of directors, passed away a few months ago. He had been an ardent advocate for the valley’s water security for 37 years. Jerry’s passing left a huge void on the board of directors at a point in time when he was preparing to run for re-election in November. Having known him for almost my entire water industry career and having worked for him as CLWA general manager for 13 years, I know he will be hard to replace.

