Santa Clarita, CA

Linnea Hollowell | Weste a Voice of Reason

The members of the Old Orchard Paseo Preservation Committee endorse Laurene Weste as our favorite City Council member of all time. Her unrivaled contributions to our community are too numerous to list. The dedication she has put forth year after year is unparalleled. Working with the other City Council members to help make wise choices for our city and community has been a great asset.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Dan Masnada | Marks: No Better Choice for Water Board

Jerry Gladbach, longtime member of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (and its predecessor, the Castaic Lake Water Agency) board of directors, passed away a few months ago. He had been an ardent advocate for the valley’s water security for 37 years. Jerry’s passing left a huge void on the board of directors at a point in time when he was preparing to run for re-election in November. Having known him for almost my entire water industry career and having worked for him as CLWA general manager for 13 years, I know he will be hard to replace.
CASTAIC, CA
Saugus sweeps Thousand Oaks; will host Trabuco Hills in quarterfinals

Centurion girls’ volleyball (30-2) swept their CIF Division 4 second-round match against the Thousand Oaks Lancers (22-16). Saugus won with scores of 25-19, 25-13 and 25-23. The Centurions were led on offense by opposite hitter Taylor Treahy. The junior knocked down 17 kills, seven digs and a pair of aces.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
City truck and pickup truck collide in Valencia

A two-vehicle collision involving a city of Santa Clarita box truck and a pickup truck occurred on Tuesday morning in Valencia, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. The collision occurred on the intersection of Avenue Scott and West Avenue Stanford. According to Giovanni Sanchez, firefighters were dispatched at...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Mihran Kalaydjian | Keep Valladares in the Game

In a midterm election year, where the fate of House of Representatives is in the balance, nearly all attention, energy and resources are consumed upon congressional races. Some voters may not even realize the down-ballot races on their ticket, and in California this is even more true when forecasted election predictions are nearly locked in after the primary election races are certified.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boat in backyard catches fire

Firefighters responded to a boat that had caught fire on the 27000 block of Furnivall Avenue in Canyon Country on Sunday, according to Miguel Ornelas, supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Ornelas said the fire broke out at approximately 2:30 p.m, on a boat that was...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Woman arrested on suspicion of publicly abusing dog in Newhall

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies have detained a person in connection with a suspected robbery at the Spirit Halloween store located on the 26500 block of Carl Boyer Drive in Canyon Country, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “During investigation, deputies...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Deputies: Suspect detained in connection to shooting, evading incident

A man was arrested Friday on suspicion of felony evading and shooting at an inhabited dwelling in connection to incidents that occurred earlier this month, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies with help from the San Diego Police Department were alerted about the suspect possibly...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Arrest made: Man accused of assaulting juvenile passenger in vehicle

A 40-year-old Lancaster man was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of assaulting a juvenile passenger within a vehicle parked on the right shoulder of State Route 14 near Newhall, California Highway Patrol officials said. According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall Office, several 911 calls came...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
L.A. County judge sets expedited hearing in Recall Gascón petition lawsuit

Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters required to show cause for its decision; hearing scheduled Dec. 6. The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk will be required to show cause as to why a preliminary injunction for additional voter records and expanded access to conduct the review of invalidated signatures should not be granted in a scheduled hearing on Dec. 6.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

