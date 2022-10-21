Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
In-N-Out Customer’s Request for a Cheeseburger Without Cheese Leaves TikTok BaffledLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Many Californians to get more money back with new IRS tax ratesJ.R. HeimbignerLos Angeles, CA
Where to Go For All You Can Eat Korean BBQ In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
signalscv.com
Project Linus hosts annual ‘Make-A-Blanket Day’ for children in need
In a time of critical need, sometimes all one needs is comfort. The Academy of the Canyons’ Project Linus chapter provides just that in the physical form of a blanket. “It’s a physical object that you can kind of love on,” said Kaleb Stoneman, social media manager for the chapter.
signalscv.com
Linnea Hollowell | Weste a Voice of Reason
The members of the Old Orchard Paseo Preservation Committee endorse Laurene Weste as our favorite City Council member of all time. Her unrivaled contributions to our community are too numerous to list. The dedication she has put forth year after year is unparalleled. Working with the other City Council members to help make wise choices for our city and community has been a great asset.
signalscv.com
City of Santa Clarita to discuss projects and funds related to building plan review
The Santa Clarita City Council is slated to discuss the possible purchase of shade structures over the playground at Pacific Crest Park and an increase in the expenditure authority for building and safety consulting firms Tuesday evening, according to the agenda. In addition, city officials will be in conference with...
signalscv.com
Dan Masnada | Marks: No Better Choice for Water Board
Jerry Gladbach, longtime member of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (and its predecessor, the Castaic Lake Water Agency) board of directors, passed away a few months ago. He had been an ardent advocate for the valley’s water security for 37 years. Jerry’s passing left a huge void on the board of directors at a point in time when he was preparing to run for re-election in November. Having known him for almost my entire water industry career and having worked for him as CLWA general manager for 13 years, I know he will be hard to replace.
signalscv.com
Saugus sweeps Thousand Oaks; will host Trabuco Hills in quarterfinals
Centurion girls’ volleyball (30-2) swept their CIF Division 4 second-round match against the Thousand Oaks Lancers (22-16). Saugus won with scores of 25-19, 25-13 and 25-23. The Centurions were led on offense by opposite hitter Taylor Treahy. The junior knocked down 17 kills, seven digs and a pair of aces.
signalscv.com
City truck and pickup truck collide in Valencia
A two-vehicle collision involving a city of Santa Clarita box truck and a pickup truck occurred on Tuesday morning in Valencia, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. The collision occurred on the intersection of Avenue Scott and West Avenue Stanford. According to Giovanni Sanchez, firefighters were dispatched at...
signalscv.com
Mihran Kalaydjian | Keep Valladares in the Game
In a midterm election year, where the fate of House of Representatives is in the balance, nearly all attention, energy and resources are consumed upon congressional races. Some voters may not even realize the down-ballot races on their ticket, and in California this is even more true when forecasted election predictions are nearly locked in after the primary election races are certified.
signalscv.com
Boat in backyard catches fire
Firefighters responded to a boat that had caught fire on the 27000 block of Furnivall Avenue in Canyon Country on Sunday, according to Miguel Ornelas, supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Ornelas said the fire broke out at approximately 2:30 p.m, on a boat that was...
signalscv.com
Woman arrested on suspicion of publicly abusing dog in Newhall
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies have detained a person in connection with a suspected robbery at the Spirit Halloween store located on the 26500 block of Carl Boyer Drive in Canyon Country, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “During investigation, deputies...
signalscv.com
Deputies: Suspect detained in connection to shooting, evading incident
A man was arrested Friday on suspicion of felony evading and shooting at an inhabited dwelling in connection to incidents that occurred earlier this month, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies with help from the San Diego Police Department were alerted about the suspect possibly...
signalscv.com
Arrest made: Man accused of assaulting juvenile passenger in vehicle
A 40-year-old Lancaster man was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of assaulting a juvenile passenger within a vehicle parked on the right shoulder of State Route 14 near Newhall, California Highway Patrol officials said. According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall Office, several 911 calls came...
signalscv.com
L.A. County judge sets expedited hearing in Recall Gascón petition lawsuit
Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters required to show cause for its decision; hearing scheduled Dec. 6. The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk will be required to show cause as to why a preliminary injunction for additional voter records and expanded access to conduct the review of invalidated signatures should not be granted in a scheduled hearing on Dec. 6.
Comments / 0