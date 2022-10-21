Read full article on original website
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup that's building a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup making sustainable aviation fuel from ethanol. The Breakthrough Energy fund made the grant to LanzaJet, which is building its first commercial plant. LanzaJet's ethanol is derived from products like sugarcane and waste corn. An organization founded by Bill Gates has...
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
40 gallons of gas spilled at station after vehicle pulls away with nozzle connected
A vehicle mishap at a gas station led to 40 gallons of gas being spilled, ending in a hazmat situation. According to reports, officers arrived to the Toot n' Totum located at 3201 S. Coulter at around 6:26 p.m. Thursday after a gas spill. The nozzle of a gas pump...
UK’s National Grid’s new technology could help power additional 500,000 homes
As the EU energy crisis deepens, U.K.’s National Grid is testing new technology that could increase the capacity of its existing overhead power lines on its electricity transmission network, allowing more renewable power to flow. National Grid is collaborating with LineVision, the only firm in the world to offer...
pv-magazine-usa.com
How long do residential energy storage batteries last?
In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
straightarrownews.com
Heating costs expected to rise, blackouts possible as gas supplies tighten
Officials in the United States and United Kingdom are warning about potential ramifications of a diminishing natural gas supply, including higher heating costs and even potential blackouts during the upcoming winter months. The gas supply to both countries has been threatened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and was further hurt by the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day.
Biden’s Climate Law Solved A Major Problem With A Polarizing Fossil Fuel Technology
The vast majority of captured carbon dioxide is used to drill more oil. That’s about to change.
A green trifecta: how a concrete alternative can cut emissions, resource use and waste
Building materials and construction generate about 20% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Much of these emissions are due to the environmentally unfriendly process of producing ordinary Portland cement, which is widely used in construction materials such as concrete and mortar. Portland cement production generates about 2.6 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO₂) a year – more than 7% of annual global emissions. Cement emissions have doubled in the past 20 years. And over the next 40 years, construction is expected to double the building floor area worldwide. Read...
Electric vehicle battery plant in Kentucky lands nearly $500 million federal investment
A Kentucky manufacturing company has landed a multimillion-dollar investment from the federal government to go toward production of battery materials and new batteries for electric vehicles. The U.S. Department of Energy will award two grants totaling nearly $500 million to Ascend Elements, a sustainable battery material production plant in Hopkinsville,...
TechCrunch
Advanced Ionics teases electrolysis innovation ‘to clean up’ the filthy hydrogen business
That’s an admirable goal, because despite all the talk of hydrogen as a “fuel of the future,” the industry is still filthy for the most part — driving climate chaos via pollution-spewing production methods. Most of the hydrogen gas that humans produce is “grey“; a classification...
Electrovaya Is Scaling Production On Some Of The Safest, Longest-Lasting Lithium-Ion Batteries On The Market To Help Economies Meet Clean Energy Goals
Batteries and other electricity storage technologies are key to making the transition away from fossil fuels possible. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), meeting the world’s climate and renewable energy goals will require approximately 10,000 gigawatt hours of energy storage technology, including batteries. To help the world meet...
protocol.com
Long-duration batteries could free the grid from fossil fuels
Battery storage has emerged as a key technology to reach net zero. So far, lithium-ion batteries have largely been used by utilities to store renewable energy when the sun sets or the wind stops blowing. However, existing utility-scale storage can only discharge energy for up to four hours at a time, meaning that systems can falter when the grid needs to provide widespread power for a long period of time, such as during a heat wave or major storm. To free the grid from fossil fuels that currently provide that baseload, we need long-duration batteries that provide power for at least several days at a time.
natureworldnews.com
Engineers Succeeded in Producing Potentially Beneficial Solar Cells for the Environment
Using a vacuum deposition apparatus, a technique for creating organic light-emitting display devices, a research team at UNIST led by Professor Hyesung Park has produced perovskite solar cells (PSCs) that have the potential to be highly efficient, stable, and scalable (OLEDs). According to the research team, such a strategy is...
Gizmodo
Your Gas Stove Is Likely Leaking Cancer-Causing Benzene Into Your Home
Natural gas stoves commonly emit toxic chemicals into homes, even when the appliances are not in use. A study published today in Environmental Science & Technology found that, when researchers took samples from gas stoves in California, nearly all of them were leaking harmful levels of benzene, which is known to cause cancer in humans. The amount emitted from some stoves was up to seven times California’s recommended safe exposure limit.
Aviation International News
EVO Fuels Partners with Synthetic Fuel Producer
Jet fuel distributor EVO Fuels (Booth 4070) has partnered with UK-based Zero Petroleum, which is dedicated to the production of fossil-free, petroleum-based transportation fuels. The two companies are co-exhibiting this year at NBAA-BACE. Synthetic fuels are made using renewable power to extract hydrogen from water and capture carbon from atmospheric...
The West’s biggest source of renewable energy depends on water. Will it survive the drought?
Reports of low water levels at a few big hydropower plants in the West over the last few years have made it seem like hydropower is becoming less reliable. Last summer, officials in California were forced to shut down the Edward Hyatt Powerplant when water levels in Lake Oroville, the reservoir that feeds the plant, dropped below the intake pipes that send water into its turbines. In March, water levels dropped to historic lows in Lake Powell, the reservoir that supplies the Glen Canyon Dam in Arizona, bringing warnings of a potential plant shutdown in the near future.
Avoid power loss at home with this versatile and long-lasting solar generator
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›. The weather can become increasingly unpredictable this time of year, with ice and winter winds wreaking havoc later. The months ahead are when it matters most to have a comfortable, reliable environment at home for you and your family.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Quinone flow battery for grid-scale renewables storage now close to commercial viability
U.S. startup Quino Energy, a spinoff of Harvard University, said it recently raised $3.3 million from a group of investors led by Japanese venture capital firm Anri. The sum collected through the funding round, which also involved Argentina’s Techint Group, will add to the $4.58 million grant that Quino Energy had previously secured from the US Department of Energy (DoE).
Study: Cancer-causing gas leaking from CA stoves, pipes
Gas stoves in California homes are leaking cancer-causing benzene, researchers found in a new study published on Thursday, though they say more research is needed to understand how many homes have leaks. In the study, published in Environmental Science and Technology on Thursday, researchers also estimated that over 4 tons...
chulavistatoday.com
A new study finds gas stoves in California can leak cancer-causing benzene
A new study found that hazardous air pollutants, like benzene, a chemical linked to cancer, can leak from household appliances, even when they are unused. The study, authored by the American Chemical Society and published in the Journal of Environmental Science and Technology, found at least 12 hazardous air pollutants (HAD) with significant variability across regions and gas utilities.
