Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Boil water notice issued for parts of Cypress due to low distribution system pressure after water main break, officials say

HOUSTON – A boil water notice has been issued Sunday for residents living in parts of Cypress due to low water pressure after a water main break, according to officials. Although the leak has since been repaired, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption to ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making, according to a news release.
CYPRESS, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Korean restaurants in Houston – Top 14 places near you for eating authentic Korean food including kimchi, bulgogi, bbq and more!

For years, Houston’s Spring Branch neighborhood has been a hotspot for Korean food, thanks to the neighborhood’s large expat community as well as a handful of Korean restaurants in Houston providing classic Korean dishes, including barbecue staples like bulgogi and kalbi. However, in recent years, Korean restaurants are...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital announces anonymous $10M gift will be used to expand academic program

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital received a $10 million donation, the hospital announced Oct. 21. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Houston Methodist announced Oct. 21 it received an anonymous $10 million philanthropic commitment it will use for the expansion of its academic medical program into The Woodlands. The expansion marks the first...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
yolotx.com

The Nation’s Largest Renaissance Festival | TX Renaissance Festival | Todd Mission, TX

Welcome to the 48th annual Texas Renaissance Festival, an eight-weekend faire full of medieval merriment, barbaric feasts, magic and wonder. Since 1974, guests from around the world flock to Todd Mission, TX for the nation’s largest renaissance gathering. Step back in time every weekend with different themes and immerse yourself in all the fanfare. Cheer on a fighter in a jousting competition, roam amongst the King & Queen, enjoy one of the many entertainment shows, and sip on the drink of the medieval times – mead.
TODD MISSION, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Wings Over Houston Airshow 2022 at Ellington Field

Date: Saturday, October 29 & Sunday, October 30, 2022. Time: 8am to 5pm both days. Location: Ellington Airport, 11602 Aerospace Avenue, Houston, TX 77034. Admission: Tickets are $50; sign up—for free—to be an Air Show Insider and receive up to a 15% discounts tickets. Order tickets or learn more.
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Take to the Skies At Wings Over Houston Airshow

Do you feel the need, the need for speed? The CAF Wings Over Houston Airshow is at Ellington Airport off of old Highway 3 this upcoming weekend, October 29-30. The 501(c)(3) charitable community event is presented by the volunteer efforts of the Houston Wing, Gulf Coast Wing, and Tora! Tora! Tora! of the Commemorative Air Force, with support from the Lone Star Flight Museum, Collings Foundation-Houston based at Ellington Airport, and the Vietnam War Flight Museum. It is one of the top air shows in the United States, as this event is dedicated to showcasing vintage World War II aircraft, along with the thrills of modern aviation; The proceeds help support local nonprofits and they have been doing this for almost four decades.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

BOAT CRASH ON LAKE CONROE

430PM-A reported boat crash on Lake Conroe has resulted in two critical patients. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable, MCHD, NMCFD Fire Boat and Conroe Fire are on the scene near Palms Marina. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/boat-crash-on-lake-conroe-3/
CONROE, TX
fox26houston.com

New mural celebrates democracy in Houston's Third Ward

HOUSTON - A new mural was unveiled Saturday to celebrate democracy in Houston's Third Ward. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas in collaboration with local Black-led organizations, a celebration of art and culture was held Saturday to champion voting rights. The centerpiece of the block party, however, was...
HOUSTON, TX

