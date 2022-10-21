Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Heater possibly to blame in a fire that broke out at a Houston home overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Man Who Waited 6 Hours to Vote Sees Case Dismissed by JudgeLarry LeaseHouston, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
fox26houston.com
How much are apartments in Houston? Rent by neighborhoods, areas
HOUSTON - As the new year approaches, some may decide a move is exactly what they need to make a change. If you're looking to move within Houston, Rent. has information on what you can expect rent to be across the city. According to a study by Rent., rent in...
beckersasc.com
Kelsey-Sebold breaks ground on 135,000-square-foot expansion that will add ASC
Kelsey-Sebold has broken ground on a 135,000-square-foot expansion of their Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center in Sugar Land, Texas, which will add an ASC and a cancer center to the practice, according to an Oct. 20 report from Community Impact. The new ASC will include four operating rooms, three...
Click2Houston.com
Community leaders raise money to preserve historic home in Freedmen’s Town
HOUSTON – The Allies of Freedmen’s Town and Freedmen’s Town Conservancy are raising money to renovate and preserve one of the last remaining historic homes in the area. The home is located at 1609 Saulnier Street, and on Saturday organizers hosted an open house event. Organizers need...
Houston company announces purchase of ExxonMobil refinery in Lockwood
A Houston-based company announced Thursday it has purchased the ExxonMobil refinery in Lockwood for $310 million.
Congratulations to the hardworking, dedicated team of individuals who restored and preserved the OLD GYM
Santa Fe Area Historical Foundation, Inc. Santa Fe Area Historical Foundation, Inc. Santa Fe Area Historical Foundation, Inc. Santa Fe Area Historical Foundation, Inc. Congratulations to the hardworking, dedicated team of individuals who restored and preserved the OLD GYM located at Hwy. 6 & Warpath.
Chicken N Pickle announced as first business part of Flyway development in Webster
Chicken N Pickle will include a restaurant, sports bar and pickleball courts, and it is expected to open in late 2023 in Webster. (Courtesy Chicken N Pickle) Chicken N Pickle will open late 2023 within Webster’s Flyway development, the first business announced for the expansive project. The new location...
Click2Houston.com
Boil water notice issued for parts of Cypress due to low distribution system pressure after water main break, officials say
HOUSTON – A boil water notice has been issued Sunday for residents living in parts of Cypress due to low water pressure after a water main break, according to officials. Although the leak has since been repaired, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption to ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making, according to a news release.
houstononthecheap.com
Korean restaurants in Houston – Top 14 places near you for eating authentic Korean food including kimchi, bulgogi, bbq and more!
For years, Houston’s Spring Branch neighborhood has been a hotspot for Korean food, thanks to the neighborhood’s large expat community as well as a handful of Korean restaurants in Houston providing classic Korean dishes, including barbecue staples like bulgogi and kalbi. However, in recent years, Korean restaurants are...
5 Houston restaurant and bar patios for lounging with your dog
Your pooch is not just an afterthought at these restaurants and bars.
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital announces anonymous $10M gift will be used to expand academic program
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital received a $10 million donation, the hospital announced Oct. 21. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Houston Methodist announced Oct. 21 it received an anonymous $10 million philanthropic commitment it will use for the expansion of its academic medical program into The Woodlands. The expansion marks the first...
yolotx.com
The Nation’s Largest Renaissance Festival | TX Renaissance Festival | Todd Mission, TX
Welcome to the 48th annual Texas Renaissance Festival, an eight-weekend faire full of medieval merriment, barbaric feasts, magic and wonder. Since 1974, guests from around the world flock to Todd Mission, TX for the nation’s largest renaissance gathering. Step back in time every weekend with different themes and immerse yourself in all the fanfare. Cheer on a fighter in a jousting competition, roam amongst the King & Queen, enjoy one of the many entertainment shows, and sip on the drink of the medieval times – mead.
365thingsinhouston.com
Wings Over Houston Airshow 2022 at Ellington Field
Date: Saturday, October 29 & Sunday, October 30, 2022. Time: 8am to 5pm both days. Location: Ellington Airport, 11602 Aerospace Avenue, Houston, TX 77034. Admission: Tickets are $50; sign up—for free—to be an Air Show Insider and receive up to a 15% discounts tickets. Order tickets or learn more.
Montgomery couple brings historic building back to life with The Feed Store Grill and Bar
The half-pound burgers ($10.75) are made to order and can be topped with cheese, jalapenos, bacon or a fried egg. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) The building across Dobbin Road from Hoffart’s Grocery in the Montgomery area once served as a place for grocery customers to load up on feed for their horses.
Boil water notice in effect for residents in Cypress caused by low water pressure
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said the notice is for low water pressure throughout the district's system.
thepostnewspaper.net
Take to the Skies At Wings Over Houston Airshow
Do you feel the need, the need for speed? The CAF Wings Over Houston Airshow is at Ellington Airport off of old Highway 3 this upcoming weekend, October 29-30. The 501(c)(3) charitable community event is presented by the volunteer efforts of the Houston Wing, Gulf Coast Wing, and Tora! Tora! Tora! of the Commemorative Air Force, with support from the Lone Star Flight Museum, Collings Foundation-Houston based at Ellington Airport, and the Vietnam War Flight Museum. It is one of the top air shows in the United States, as this event is dedicated to showcasing vintage World War II aircraft, along with the thrills of modern aviation; The proceeds help support local nonprofits and they have been doing this for almost four decades.
10 Best Small Towns To Retire on $2,300 a Month
Retirement is a time of frugality for many, since other than Social Security and pension payments, many folks don't have much money coming in. If you're not rooted to a specific location, you are free...
Funny or Offensive? Houston, Texas ‘Help Wanted’ Sign is Raising Eyebrows
The Pets Gone Wild Resort in Pasadena is causing a stir with its new recruitment strategy. Walter Parsons was beyond frustrated with the quality of his recent hires and was thinking outside of the box to get a new person in the position as quickly as possible. According to KHOU...
mocomotive.com
BOAT CRASH ON LAKE CONROE
430PM-A reported boat crash on Lake Conroe has resulted in two critical patients. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable, MCHD, NMCFD Fire Boat and Conroe Fire are on the scene near Palms Marina. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/boat-crash-on-lake-conroe-3/
fox26houston.com
New mural celebrates democracy in Houston's Third Ward
HOUSTON - A new mural was unveiled Saturday to celebrate democracy in Houston's Third Ward. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas in collaboration with local Black-led organizations, a celebration of art and culture was held Saturday to champion voting rights. The centerpiece of the block party, however, was...
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in each state.
Comments / 0