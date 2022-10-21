Read full article on original website
Related
Amid ominous signs, California releases first student test scores since the pandemic
California is bracing for declines as state officials release student test scores for the first time photo credit: David Rodriguez for The Californian/CatchLight Local Californians had their first statewide look at test scores measuring the toll the pandemic took on students -- and the way state education officials have handled the rollout provides plenty of clues that the news is not good. Earlier this fall the state Education Department refused a media request to immediately release the scores, saying it would do so by the end of 2022. That fueled speculation that the agency's head, Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, was delaying the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Voters' top concern is the economy as Democrats seek a 'closing message' to draw contrasts with GOP on combating inflation
Fifteen days from the midterm elections, new CNN polls in battleground states show that the issue at the front of voters' minds is the economy and inflation -- a reality that could tilt the outcome of key races with Democrats' narrow House and Senate majorities in the balance. A similar...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'Everything is expensive': Seniors cut back on socializing and meals as inflation pinches
At the Senior Friendship Center in Sarasota, Florida, talking about inflation really strikes a chord. At a card table there, CNN met with a group of seniors, all on fixed incomes, who spoke about feeling the squeeze from steep price hikes over the past year. Katherine Janes, 81, said she...
Comments / 0