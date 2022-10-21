US home prices continued to gain ground in August, but the pace of growth slowed considerably as rising mortgage rates pushed more prospective buyers out of the market. Home prices rose 13% in August from the year before, a smaller jump than the 15.6% growth seen in July and 18.1% pace in June, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price Index. The drop between July and August was the largest deceleration in the history of the index going back to 1987, surpassing the previous record a month prior.

