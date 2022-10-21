Read full article on original website
Biden gets updated Covid booster shot as he issues warnings over winter case surge and lack of funding
President Joe Biden rolled up his sleeve and received his updated Covid-19 booster vaccine in front of cameras on Tuesday, urging all eligible Americans to do the same and pressing Congress to provide more pandemic response funding as the nation heads toward a potential winter case surge. Flanked at the...
Consumer confidence fell in October as inflation takes a toll
US consumer confidence fell in October to the lowest level since July as high borrowing costs and soaring inflation take their toll on household budgets. The consumer confidence index slumped to 102.5 from a revised 107.8 in September, according to data released Tuesday by the Conference Board. Economists were expecting a reading of 106.5, per estimates from Refinitiv. A reading above 100 signals consumers have an optimistic attitude toward the economy. In February 2020, the consumer confidence index was 132.6.
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
China's yuan tumbles amid fears about Xi's third term
China's yuan tumbled on Tuesday to its lowest level in nearly 15 years on Tuesday as investors fled Chinese assets amid fears about Xi Jinping's dramatic move to tighten his grip on power in a major reshuffle of Communist Party leaders. On the tightly controlled domestic market, the yuan dropped...
Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver ends October 31, but nonprofit and government workers can get a second chance at debt relief
A waiver that temporarily expands eligibility for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program will expire October 31, but the Biden administration said Tuesday that it is taking steps to make it easier for qualifying borrowers to receive debt relief in the future. Many Democrats have called on the Biden administration...
America's top bankers are more worried about the state of the world than recession
Some of the top names on Wall Street think a US recession is now likely, if not inevitable. But they have bigger worries on their minds. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Tuesday he is more concerned about global geopolitics than he is about slowing economic growth in the United States.
Fact check: Biden falsely claims he got student debt forgiveness passed by Congress
President Joe Biden falsely claimed last week that he got his student debt forgiveness initiative passed by Congress. During an on-camera discussion conducted by progressive organization NowThis News and published online on Sunday, Biden told young activists that they "probably are aware, I just signed a law" that is being challenged by Republicans.
First on CNN: Biden directs an additional $18 million to House and Senate Democrats in final push to hold on to majorities
President Joe Biden has directed the Democratic National Committee to immediately transfer an additional $10 million to the House and Senate Democratic campaign arms and offered an additional $8 million for the two groups through fundraising in the lead up to Election Day, according to a Democratic official. The new...
Saudi ambassador welcomes review of US ties at time when relationship is at 'point of disagreement'
Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the United States affirmed to CNN that, although Riyadh's relationship with Washington is at a "point of disagreement" in light of OPEC+'s decision to slash oil production, the ties between the two longtime allies remain strong. Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, in her first televised...
Oil falls on build in U.S. crude oil stocks, stronger dollar
MELBOURNE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell in early trade on Wednesday as the dollar firmed and as industry data showing U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected reinforced fears of a global recession that would cut demand. Brent crude futures for December dropped $1.17, or 1.3%, to $92.35 a barrel at 0111 GMT, after climbing 26 cents in the previous session.
Biden administration argues it should be allowed to carry out student debt relief plan as appeal plays out
The Justice Department told an appeals court Monday that the Biden administration should be allowed to carry out its student debt relief program while litigation over the policy plays out. In a new brief filed with the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals, which is considering a challenge to the...
Why investors aren't going green
ESG investing — evaluating companies using environmental, social and governance factors — was one of the most-cited phrases in earnings calls during the first half of the year. But a looming recession, tanking stock markets and the race to US midterm elections have put those sustainability efforts on the chopping block.
GM earnings soar on improved supply chain issues
General Motors says its supply chain issues are improving. That allowed the company to post better-than-expected earnings despite falling short of revenue forecasts. America's largest automaker said that by the end of June, it had been able to clear out of inventory about 75% of the roughly 90,000 vehicles it had not been able to complete because of missing parts.
US home prices continued to lose momentum in August
US home prices continued to gain ground in August, but the pace of growth slowed considerably as rising mortgage rates pushed more prospective buyers out of the market. Home prices rose 13% in August from the year before, a smaller jump than the 15.6% growth seen in July and 18.1% pace in June, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price Index. The drop between July and August was the largest deceleration in the history of the index going back to 1987, surpassing the previous record a month prior.
Alleged Chinese spies charged with trying to recruit assets, obstruct US Huawei investigation
The Justice Department announced charges Monday against six Chinese citizens, including five alleged spies, accused of working on behalf of the Chinese government to recruit US citizens as sources and undermine the federal prosecution against a major Chinese company. According to charging documents, the Chinese telecommunications company was facing federal...
Tom Barrack testifies that he didn't know UAE businessman was alleged foreign agent
Former Donald Trump adviser Tom Barrack testified Monday that he was not aware that an Emirati businessman was operating in the United States on behalf of the United Arab Emirates government, as prosecutors allege. Barrack's attorney Michael Schachter questioned him about meeting Rashid Al Malik, an Emirati who allegedly fled...
Biden can't do much to bring down gas prices. But a recession can
There is one surefire cure for high gas prices. Unfortunately, it's far worse than the problem itself: A recession. Nothing kills demand for oil — and brings down prices faster — than recessions. Not only do they cause job losses, which means fewer people commuting to work, but those who keep their jobs invariably pull back on spending, which means fewer trips to go shopping or eat out, as well as fewer vacations. All of that cuts the amount of fuel consumed.
