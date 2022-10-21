ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Consumer confidence fell in October as inflation takes a toll

US consumer confidence fell in October to the lowest level since July as high borrowing costs and soaring inflation take their toll on household budgets. The consumer confidence index slumped to 102.5 from a revised 107.8 in September, according to data released Tuesday by the Conference Board. Economists were expecting a reading of 106.5, per estimates from Refinitiv. A reading above 100 signals consumers have an optimistic attitude toward the economy. In February 2020, the consumer confidence index was 132.6.
China's yuan tumbles amid fears about Xi's third term

China's yuan tumbled on Tuesday to its lowest level in nearly 15 years on Tuesday as investors fled Chinese assets amid fears about Xi Jinping's dramatic move to tighten his grip on power in a major reshuffle of Communist Party leaders. On the tightly controlled domestic market, the yuan dropped...
America's top bankers are more worried about the state of the world than recession

Some of the top names on Wall Street think a US recession is now likely, if not inevitable. But they have bigger worries on their minds. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Tuesday he is more concerned about global geopolitics than he is about slowing economic growth in the United States.
Fact check: Biden falsely claims he got student debt forgiveness passed by Congress

President Joe Biden falsely claimed last week that he got his student debt forgiveness initiative passed by Congress. During an on-camera discussion conducted by progressive organization NowThis News and published online on Sunday, Biden told young activists that they "probably are aware, I just signed a law" that is being challenged by Republicans.
Reuters

Oil falls on build in U.S. crude oil stocks, stronger dollar

MELBOURNE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell in early trade on Wednesday as the dollar firmed and as industry data showing U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected reinforced fears of a global recession that would cut demand. Brent crude futures for December dropped $1.17, or 1.3%, to $92.35 a barrel at 0111 GMT, after climbing 26 cents in the previous session.
Why investors aren't going green

ESG investing — evaluating companies using environmental, social and governance factors — was one of the most-cited phrases in earnings calls during the first half of the year. But a looming recession, tanking stock markets and the race to US midterm elections have put those sustainability efforts on the chopping block.
GM earnings soar on improved supply chain issues

General Motors says its supply chain issues are improving. That allowed the company to post better-than-expected earnings despite falling short of revenue forecasts. America's largest automaker said that by the end of June, it had been able to clear out of inventory about 75% of the roughly 90,000 vehicles it had not been able to complete because of missing parts.
US home prices continued to lose momentum in August

US home prices continued to gain ground in August, but the pace of growth slowed considerably as rising mortgage rates pushed more prospective buyers out of the market. Home prices rose 13% in August from the year before, a smaller jump than the 15.6% growth seen in July and 18.1% pace in June, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price Index. The drop between July and August was the largest deceleration in the history of the index going back to 1987, surpassing the previous record a month prior.
Alleged Chinese spies charged with trying to recruit assets, obstruct US Huawei investigation

The Justice Department announced charges Monday against six Chinese citizens, including five alleged spies, accused of working on behalf of the Chinese government to recruit US citizens as sources and undermine the federal prosecution against a major Chinese company. According to charging documents, the Chinese telecommunications company was facing federal...
BROOKLYN, NY
Tom Barrack testifies that he didn't know UAE businessman was alleged foreign agent

Former Donald Trump adviser Tom Barrack testified Monday that he was not aware that an Emirati businessman was operating in the United States on behalf of the United Arab Emirates government, as prosecutors allege. Barrack's attorney Michael Schachter questioned him about meeting Rashid Al Malik, an Emirati who allegedly fled...
Biden can't do much to bring down gas prices. But a recession can

There is one surefire cure for high gas prices. Unfortunately, it's far worse than the problem itself: A recession. Nothing kills demand for oil — and brings down prices faster — than recessions. Not only do they cause job losses, which means fewer people commuting to work, but those who keep their jobs invariably pull back on spending, which means fewer trips to go shopping or eat out, as well as fewer vacations. All of that cuts the amount of fuel consumed.

