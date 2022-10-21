ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, NE

WOWT

Southern Lancaster County Fires

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported that there are at least two large grass fires just south of the county. Pedestrian hit by a car near 62nd & Dodge Monday night on Sept. 27, 2022. Hanson Park gazebo fire. Updated: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:17 PM UTC. Omaha Fire investigators...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One injured in Merrick County rollover

SILVER CREEK, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska responded to a single-vehicle rollover that resulted in injuries. The Merrick County Sheriff's Office said that deputies went to a single-vehicle rollover accident in the area of Highway 39 and 33rd Road north of Silver Creek. It was reported that an investigation...
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

Crews battle multiple blazes across Nebraska

NTV News has been monitoring the status of the fires since Sunday afternoon, and reports of new fires started late into the night. Eye witnesses in Franklin County told NTV News that flames were lighting up the night sky and the smell of smoke lasted for miles. As of 9...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
NEBRASKA STATE
waynedailynews.com

Wisner Residents Respond To Fire Evacuation Notice

UPDATE 9:15pm – 10/23/2022. Wisner, NE – The town of Wisner was evacuated late Sunday afternoon as a result of one of several wildfires in Cuming County. Residents of Wisner were advised to evacuate to the Beemer Ballroom or the Pilger Community Center. Highway 275 at the 275/15...
WISNER, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One person hospitalized in Stanton County farm truck rollover

STANTON, Neb. – One person was hospitalized after a farm truck rollover north of Stanton Friday morning. Just after 9:00 a.m., were called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident about 3/4 mile north of Stanton on Ridge Road. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, the southbound grain...
STANTON COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Sheriff: Structure fire reveals Nebraska marijuana grow operation

CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A rural Cass County, Nebraska man was arrested Thursday for allegedly operating a marijuana grow operation. The operation was discovered after firefighters attacked a structure fire. The fire was reported at or near a home east of Highway 75 and Young Street, which is just north of Beaver Lake.
CASS COUNTY, NE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Man from Lincoln sentenced to over 20 years of prison time

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Omaha federal court sentenced a Lincoln man to 26 years in prison for firearm charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 35-year-old Blake Ruel, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 322 months' imprisonment on Friday for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Ruel will serve an eight-year term of supervised release after he is released from prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
LINCOLN, NE
kios.org

Speeding Stop Turns Up $1 Million Worth Of Fentanyl

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office seizes tens of thousand of fentanyl pills during a traffic stop near Lincoln. The sheriff's office says deputies stopped a car for speeding on Interstate-80 Wednesday afternoon and found a backpack with about 60-thousand fentanyl pills in it. The sheriff's office says the drugs weighed over 13 pounds and are worth over one-million dollars. Luis Salazar of Omaha is in custody on drug charges.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
iheart.com

Douglas County Inmate Death Reported

Douglas County Corrections reports an inmate death. A spokesperson says 33-year-old John Ehrhart-Plowman was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday evening. Corrections says repeated efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, and he was declared deceased by the Omaha Fire Department paramedics, who responded and took over life-saving care. The County...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Woman sentenced to federal prison for selling meth in Lincoln area

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln woman caught selling methamphetamine was sentenced Friday to almost 19 years in prison. Vanessa Lynn Ludeke, 33, will spend 18 years and nine months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a meth mixture.
LINCOLN, NE
albionnewsonline.com

Two are arrested on drug charges

Boone County Sheriff’s Department has announced that two rural Albion residents were arrested on drug charges after a search warrant was served on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at a rural Albion home. Deputies of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Nebraska State Patrol, executed a search warrant at...
BOONE COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responds to south Lincoln fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near the 1500 block of F Street on Sunday at 12:50 p.m. According to LFR, when they arrived, black smoke was billowing from a second-story window. One person jumped from a window on the second-floor and was taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Roca Berry Farm evacuated Sunday afternoon due to wildfire

ROCA, Neb. (KLKN) — Roca Berry Farm evacuated Sunday afternoon around 3:00 as a precaution due to the wildfires in Lancaster County. The fire did not damage the farm, but high winds took down a couple of tree branches. Roca Berry staff would like to thank the first responders...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln man to serve 26 years in prison on gun, drug charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend a quarter of a century behind bars on gun and drug charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Blake Ruel, 35, was sentenced Friday to 26 years in prison for possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

