Currently there are several Wellington kids who are on the Poudre Football team. This team is off to one of its best starts in many years. They are 5-1 and rocking it right now. Most of this team is made up of Wellington boys. The picture attached is the Wellington group of Seniors on this team. They have all played together since 7th grade and are doing amazing.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO