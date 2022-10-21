Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lippincott twins thrive on Thomas Jefferson volleyball court, football field
One competes in volleyball in the fall; the other plays football. But there’s a connection between the two whether in the gym or on the gridiron. Thomas Jefferson juniors Eliah and Elias Lippincott are twins who celebrated their 17th birthdays in late August. “Elias and I have always been...
Sports World Reacts To Controversial Volleyball Injury News
A high school volleyball story is now making the rounds on social media. According to reports, a high school volleyball player has suffered an injury after getting hit in the face with a powerful spike. The spike was reportedly made by a transgender athlete playing for the opposing team. "Watch...
Spotlight on Poudre High School Football Team
Currently there are several Wellington kids who are on the Poudre Football team. This team is off to one of its best starts in many years. They are 5-1 and rocking it right now. Most of this team is made up of Wellington boys. The picture attached is the Wellington group of Seniors on this team. They have all played together since 7th grade and are doing amazing.
