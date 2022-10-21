ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pethelpful.com

Pet Possum's Adorable Halloween Costume Makes Him Our New Superhero

When you think of totally adorable pets you'd like to own, you may consider dogs or cats or even cows. But you probably aren't even considering the utterly adorable pet that @Vincent_van-poss has, and that is a small, floofy, hilarious possum. Not only does Vincent enjoy snuggles with mom, eating...
WEKU

It's cute, but is it safe to put your dog in a Halloween costume?

Every holiday season brings viral videos and social media posts of canines in costumes. And while seeing a pet in a costume is adorable — it can also be dangerous. As Halloween draws near, experts are cautioning pet owners about the popular practice. More than three-quarters of owners plan...
KDRV

Pet of the Week: Meet Apollo!

If you're looking for a beautiful, brindle boy - we've got just the guy for you! Meet Apollo…
WBBJ

Pet of the Week: Milo

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Dogs as Pets: The Chihuahua

America loves their pets! There is no denying that. Most people today who own a dog consider their canine furball as a member of the family and rightly so. For if you don’t……buy a fish. Dogs for centuries have provided their human counterparts with love, affection, and...
Terry Mansfield

Best Cat Breeds To Have As Pets

Are you looking for a new feline friend? You're in luck! Science has determined the best cat breeds for pets based on personality and health traits. There's a perfect match if you're looking for a low-maintenance pet or a cuddly companion.
fcfreepress

CVAS: Meet Frappe and Gypsy, pets of the week

Meet Frappe and Gypsy, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Frappe and Gypsy would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
PetsRadar

14 orange tabby cat facts that may surprise you

Full of fire and spunk, orange tabby cats make for the purfect companions if you're after a feline friend that stands out from the crowd. Orange tabby cats have captivated us for centuries and it's not hard to see why. With their sunny and social personalities, head-turning markings and chatty and affectionate natures, they're some of the most adored of our feline friends and make wonderful pets for anyone in search of a true companion.
msn.com

The friendliest dog breeds that make great pets

Slide 1 of 19: The friendliest dog breeds are easy-going, adore people, are mild-mannered, and most likely get along with everyone. That means other dogs, other people, and even other animals. The friendliest dogs often transition easily into new homes, which means they're a great option for first-time dog owners looking to grow their families. Remember, though, that every dog has its own personality, and you'll need to put in work to ensure they live a great, happy life. Many of the dogs on this list are also some of the best dogs for kids, and as mentioned earlier, can be a great way to figure out which dog is best for first-time owners. You always want to be as informed as possible before adding a dog to your family, so this list and the ones mentioned are great jumping-off points. Several of the most popular small dog breeds are also on this list, which makes a lot of sense as those dogs are often bred to be friendly and cuddly. But there are also quite a few of the most obedient large dog breeds here, too, as big dogs can be big ol' sweeties as well. If you're ready to meet the dog that could be your newest family member, you'll want to read on for 18 of the friendliest dog breeds. Warning: lots of love ahead.
pethelpful.com

New Adoptable Dogs at Texas Shelter Have Us Falling in Love

It's very upsetting to think about how many sweet and lovable dogs are sitting in shelters waiting to be adopted. It is our greatest wish for these pups to be able to experience the care and comfort that comes from a loving family. Luckily, the employees at shelters across the country are trying their best to get their residents adopted, like this shelter is doing through their social media.
MAGNOLIA, TX
msn.com

Cocker Spaniel Caught On Pet Cam While Home Alone Melts Hearts

An English cocker spaniel has been caught guilt-tripping his owner prompting an outpouring of reactions from TikTok users in footage that has been viewed more than 330,000 times. In the video posted to the page @Woody_the_Englishcocker, Woody's owner, who lives in Hertfordshire, England, can be seen sitting in her car....
petguide.com

Survey: Over 50% of Pet Owners to Take Their Pet Trick or Treating

Autumn is here – and it’s the favorite season of the year for many people, for some particularly because it is the time when we celebrate Halloween! And if Halloween is a holiday near and dear to your heart, it only makes sense you’d want to share it with your four-legged best friend. Trick or treating is one of the most loved Halloween traditions, and this year, more and more pet parents are deciding to bring their pets to enjoy the fun of getting free treats (an activity all pets love, you’ll agree).
pethelpful.com

French Bulldog Is Not Having It with Target Halloween Display

Some people are huge fans of Halloween and say it's their favorite holiday, even more than Christmas. But some people can do without the kids knocking on their doors, begging for candy, the scary costumes, the creepy decorations everywhere you look starting in late September. And just like people, some...
WBKR

6 Surprising Exotic Animals You Can Own as Pets in Kentucky

As a child, I considered an "exotic" pet to be anything that wasn't a dog or a cat. Before I was born, my dad had a pet duck named Patrick. I thought that was weird but cool. Later, Mom and Dad bought us a couple of ducklings and I thought THAT was exotic. They caught colds and died. No more ducks.
KENTUCKY STATE
Parade

Drew Barrymore Shares Makeup-Free Photo in Bed With Her Cat

Drew Barrymore loves cuddle time with her fur babies!. The talk show host, 47, shared a sweet selfie on Instagram on Friday morning to give her followers a glimpse into her morning snuggle sessions with her cat, Lucky. "Friday morning snuggles with Lucky!" Barrymore wrote alongside the bare-faced selfie, which...

