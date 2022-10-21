ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

baltimorefishbowl.com

Hampden is getting a new elevated movie theater experience with Warehouse Cinemas Rotunda this fall

A brand new movie theater concept is coming to Hampden later this fall. Warehouse Cinemas Rotunda is currently completing significant renovations to expand and elevate the former Cinebistro location that closed during the pandemic. The Maryland-based cinema currently has two locations, one in Frederick and the other in Hagerstown. Being...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Redeveloped Lexington Market launches with soft open Monday

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore boasts one of the oldest and most iconic public markets in the nation, and it reopens Monday after a $45 million redevelopment four years in the making. Lexington Market in West Baltimore is known as one of the country's oldest public food markets, tracing its origins to 1782. You can still see the vendor numbers etched into the curbs on West Lexington Street.  It has gone through a number of transformations since, but the community is getting ready for the reveal of the biggest revitalization yet.The transformation includes a new 61,000-square-foot market building. Its A-frame roof is a nod to what the market looked like in the early 1900s. The institution sent off its East Market building with a celebration early last month. The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday with four stalls and three kiosks, as other vendors wait on construction and permitting, our media partner the Baltimore Banner reports. The market will feature a dozens of diverse short- and long-term vendors. The long-term businesses include a variety of local businesses, including Mount Royal Soaps and Trinacria.Developers say a grand opening will be held later this fall when all 50 stalls are settled in.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

BmoreArt’s Picks: October 25-31

This Week: The Guardians reveal party at The Peale, Dan Hicks lectures at UMBC, Edgar Reyes, Nicoletta Darita de la Brown, and Priscila González de Doran at the Walters, opening reception for Christopher Whitehead at Chesapeake Arts Center, Murjoni Merriweather opening reception at Creative Alliance, Rubell Museum DC opens with inaugural exhibition What’s Going On, Parallax Women’s Photography Exhibition opening and juror talk at Gormley Gallery, GRL PWR Presents SWEAT! at Current Space, and A Movement in Every Direction: Legacies of the Great Migration opens at the BMA with a Community Day — PLUS Baltimore Jewelry Center Community Challenge and more featured opportunities.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

USS Constellation sails to new, temporary, home

The ship is now stationed at Tradepoint Atlantic for repairs. Historic Ships of Baltimore moved the ship Tuesday morning from its berth at the Inner Harbor. It will be dry docked at Sparrows Point until the end of the year. Teams with Historic Ships of Baltimore will work on fixing...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Perry Hall Florist closes after more than six decades in business

PERRY HALL, MD—An iconic local store has closed its doors. Perry Hall Florist permanently closed over the weekend after 62 years in business. Current owner Kathy Sanner, who is retiring, has been involved with the shop located at 4401 East Joppa Road (21128) for 36 years. A liquidation sale...
PERRY HALL, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Discovering Diwali: Culture Sharing in the Classroom at Waldorf School of Baltimore

Cultivating knowledge of and respect for varied cultures is an essential element of education. At the Waldorf School of Baltimore, you will find a rich and dynamic community. In our homes and classrooms we find differing customs, languages, music, food, and cultural traditions. Sharing and celebrating these parts of our identities fosters a strong sense of self and familial pride, and orients the entire class towards a genuine appreciation of differences and similarities.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Baltimore’s first city administrator leaves for Virginia

The mayor says Chris Shorter did much during his brief tenure. Others have questioned his accomplishments while the budget for the newly created office he ran ballooned. Less than halfway through his four-year contract, Baltimore’s first City Administrator, Christopher J. Shorter, has jumped ship to greener pastures. As county...
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland

You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
MARYLAND STATE
multihousingnews.com

Greystone Arranges Financing for Baltimore Affordable Housing

Several community organizations provided grants to support the transit-oriented project. Greystone has provided a total of $15 million in forward-committed loans for the construction of Cold Spring Lane, a 165-unit transit-oriented affordable housing community located at 3205 W. Cold Spring Lane in Baltimore. The loans consisted of a $12.36 million, 4 percent LIHTC tax-exempt loan from Freddie Mac, as well as a 9 percent LIHTC loan for $2.17 million. Greystone supplied the financing in partnership with Bank of America, on behalf of the developer, Conifer Realty LLC.
BALTIMORE, MD

