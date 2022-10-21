Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
There is a shortage of police in Washington, but the country still has an active movement to defund the systemVictorWashington, DC
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Alexandria, Virginia Residents To Get $500 For 24 MonthsCadrene HeslopAlexandria, VA
Related
mocoshow.com
Virtual Public Meeting on the Upton Drive Neighborhood Greenway Project to be Held on Thursday, Nov. 3
On Thursday, Nov. 3 starting at 6:30 p.m., the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will hold a virtual public information meeting to discuss the concept design for the Upton Drive Neighborhood Greenway in Wheaton. The public will have an opportunity to ask questions and provide comments. The Upton Drive...
mocoshow.com
This Saturday: Kensington VFD hosting Halloween Movie Night
This Saturday, October 29, the Kensington Volunteer Fire Department and the Town of Kensington are once again hosting their annual Halloween Movie Night. “Hotel Transylvania” will be shown at dusk in St. Paul Park on the big screen. Costumes are encouraged for all attendees. The Kensington Volunteer Fire...
WTOP
Residents sound off on traffic issues in Montgomery Co.
Driving around a stretch of Montgomery County, Maryland, has many people frustrated, and they had the chance to speak about it at a town hall Monday night. During the virtual community town hall on Zoom, residents said there are significant issues at Massachusetts Avenue and Little Falls Parkway, and beyond to Bethesda.
mocoshow.com
Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen Aiming for an Early 2023 Opening at Rio Lakefront
Coming soon signage recently went up at Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen at 229 Boardwalk Pl. in Rio. The restaurant will be located in the 2,741SF space previously occupied by BGR, which closed back in June. We have been told by Rio Lakefront that the restaurant is currently anticipating an early 2023 opening. Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen in Rio will be a fast-casual restaurant, while the recently opened Miss Toya’s Creole Kitchen at 923 Ellsworth Dr in Downtown Silver Spring is full-service (wait staff, etc.).
NBC Washington
Bullets Pierce Car, CAVA Restaurant During Downtown Silver Spring Shootout
People going about their daily tasks ducked for cover or ran as fast as they could Monday morning when two men fired guns at each other in downtown Silver Spring, police and witnesses say. The suspects started shooting about 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Fenton Street and Ellsworth Drive,...
mocoshow.com
PetWellClinic (Pike & Rose) to Hold Grand Opening Celebration and Pet Costume Contest on Saturday, October 29
PetWellClinic, which recently opened at 11802 Rockville Pike Suite D in Pike & Rose, will be having its grand opening party and pet costume contest on Saturday, October 29th from 3pm-5pm. The pet costume contest will involve prizes from PetWellClinic, Bark Social, Dogtopia of Bethesda, OrangeTheory, and more. Per PetWellClinic:...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Where to go in Maryland for pumpkin picking, apple cider donuts, hayrides, and farm fall fun for the whole family
With the leaves turned their bright colors and fall season in full swing, local farms are bringing families together for fresh air, fresh foods and farm fun. We’ve rounded up some great spots to visit around Baltimore with plenty of activities and attractions for all ages. Weber’s Cider Mill...
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Fires in Gaithersburg and Silver Spring on Sunday
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to several fires in Montgomery County on Sunday, October 23. MCFRS units were dispatched to the 3200blk of Automobile Blvd in Silver Spring for a reported building fire around 10am. According to Assistant Chief David Pazos, units arrived to find a small brush fire with no exposure to the building.
bethesdamagazine.com
Shots fired Monday morning in downtown Silver Spring, county police say
Two males shooting at each other Monday morning in downtown Silver Spring struck the CAVA restaurant and a car driving on Fenton Street, according to county police. No injuries were reported and police believe the shooting was contained between the two males, police said in a press release. The department released video of the incident Monday afternoon.
mocoshow.com
Pama Thai Now Open in Park Potomac
Last December we let you know that Kruba Thai would be coming to Park Potomac. Instead, Pama Thai has arrived. The new Thai restaurant comes from the owners of Kruba Thai, which has a location at 301 Water St. near Nationals Park in Washington, DC. Their menu offers traditional Thai dishes, but we are told will not offer sushi like DC”s Kruba Thai (aside from one appetizer roll). Pama Thai had a soft opening earlier in the week and has since listed that it will be open from 11:00am-9:30pm, 7 days a week. It is located at the former Wine Harvest location at 12525 Park Potomac Ave B.
Shootout Shakes Silver Spring During Monday Morning Rush Hour
Authorities have released surveillance footage of gunmen who fired at each other striking nearby cars and businesses Monday, Oct. 24 (scroll for video). The two black males were shooting at each other at the intersection of Fenton Street and Ellsworth Drive around 10:35 a.m. in Silver Spring, county police said.
popville.com
Pop’s Sea Bar Papered Over in Adams Morgan
Thanks to Jeannie for sending: “Say it ain’t so!. Just walked by Pop’s this morning after being out of town this weekend and noticed they papered the windows. Someone please tell me this isn’t the beginning of the end?! I was so hopeful that they’d be fully open again soon!”
mocoshow.com
Charley Prime, a New Concept by the Restaurant Group Behind Quarry House Tavern, Expected to Open in Rio in Early 2023
Coming soon signage is now up around the exterior of Charley Prime Foods, the new restaurant from Jackie Greenbaum & Gordon Banks (Little Coco’s, El Chucho, Bar Charley, Quarry House Tavern) that will be replacing Tara Thai on the Rio Lakefront boardwalk at 9811 Washington Blvd in Gaithersburg. Originally aiming for a Fall/Winter 2022 opening, the restaurant had its Class B: Beer, Wine, & Liquor license hearing on August 4th and construction continues as Rio representatives have let us know that the restaurant is now scheduled to open “early 2023”.
WUSA
VIDEO: Shootout in Silver Spring Maryland
Police are searching for two men who got into a shootout in Silver Spring. The shooting was this morning in Downtown Silver Spring, on Fenton Street and Ellsworth Dr.
mocoshow.com
“The Catalina Haunt” Has Been a Kensington Halloween Staple Since 2015
Holly Agouridis started “The Catalina Haunt” (video below) at her Kensington home back in 2015. The haunted house, located on Catalina Terrace, is now in its 8th year with a growing audience each year. “Between October 1st and Halloween night I have about 500-600 people stop by. The last halloweens I have been on the news and we have about 300+ come on Halloween night.” Agouridis told us.
a-z-animals.com
Discover 8 Incredible Places To See Fall Foliage Near Washington, DC
Discover 8 Incredible Places To See Fall Foliage Near Washington, DC. Possibly the best time to visit Washington DC is during fall. When the leaves change color, it creates breathtaking sights. Washington, DC and its nearby surrounding areas are already full of natural and vivid beauty, and the changing colors only add to it. If you are stopping by and visiting Washington DC between October 17th to October 24th, you won’t want to miss seeing the fall foliage at its best in these eight locations!
mocoshow.com
The St. James Aiming for a “Late Fall 2022” Opening in Bethesda
Back in June we let you know that The St. James, a sports, performance training, wellness and entertainment brand, announced that it will open its second Performance Club in Downtown, Bethesda in the winter of 2022. A recent social media update from the club now has a “Late Fall 2022” opening date listed. It will be opening at 6828 Wisconsin Ave., the location that was previously home to Washington Sports Clubs until it closed in the summer of 2020. The St. James Bethesda Performance Club will extend the brand’s “Train Like an Athlete” experience first introduced at the Springfield Flagship Complex in fall 2018 and earlier this year at Reston Town Center.
21-Year-Old Dead In D.C. Quadruple Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – One of the victims of a quadruple shooting that happened on October 6th has died. 21-year-old Christian Mitchell of DC succumbed to his injuries on Friday. He and three others were shot on the 1200 Block of North Capitol Street in Northwest D.C. At 1:07 pm the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered four adult males that had been shot. All men were conscious and breathing. The victims were brought to nearby hospitals for treatment. Mitchell died on Friday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner The post 21-Year-Old Dead In D.C. Quadruple Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man dies weeks after quadruple shooting near Northwest DC apartment
WASHINGTON — Weeks after a shooting near a Northwest D.C. apartment left four men injured, one of the victims has died. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, 21-year-old Christian Mitchell was one of four men shot in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest near Tyler House Apartments on Oct. 6.
WTOP
Takoma Park taking applications for $1,000 in direct cash assistance
Some households in Takoma Park, Maryland, can now apply for one-time lump-sum payments of $1,000, as part of the city’s direct cash assistance program. The city announced Monday that it will work with its contractor, Forward, to distribute $2 million in state and local recovery funds it received under the American Rescue Plan Act.
Comments / 1