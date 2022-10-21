Read full article on original website
Lebanon-Express
Thomas temporarily blocks Graham testimony in Georgia
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday temporarily blocked Sen. Lindsey Graham's testimony to a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify...
Judges toss part of suit challenging Arkansas redistricting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A three-judge panel on Monday dismissed part of a lawsuit challenging Arkansas' new U.S. House map, which split the Little Rock area among three congressional districts. The federal panel tossed some of the constitutional claims in the lawsuit challenging the redistricting plan approved by...
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Clarence Thomas Slammed After Freezing Lindsey Graham Testimony: 'Disgrace'
Thomas' Monday decision prompted a new wave of calls for his impeachment from the Supreme Court.
Amid ominous signs, California releases first student test scores since the pandemic
California is bracing for declines as state officials release student test scores for the first time photo credit: David Rodriguez for The Californian/CatchLight Local Californians had their first statewide look at test scores measuring the toll the pandemic took on students -- and the way state education officials have handled the rollout provides plenty of clues that the news is not good. Earlier this fall the state Education Department refused a media request to immediately release the scores, saying it would do so by the end of 2022. That fueled speculation that the agency's head, Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, was delaying the...
AP News Summary at 11:50 p.m. EDT
Fla. Gov. DeSantis refuses to commit to serving full term. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has refused to commit to serving a full four-year term if reelected when pressed by his Democratic rival, Charlie Crist, at their only gubernatorial debate. Crist, a former congressman and one-term governor, accused DeSantis, a rising Republican star considered a likely 2024 presidential contender, of being too distracted by his national political ambitions to lead properly. DeSantis skirted several attempts Monday by Crist to get him to say he’d serve a full second term. The Florida governor’s race may not be the nation’s most competitive election this fall, but it is no less consequential for DeSantis, who could launch a presidential bid in the coming months.
Minnesota regent resigns leadership over diversity question
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minnesota House speaker is stepping down as vice chairman of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents following increased criticism over his question about whether the Morris campus is “too diverse.”. Steve Sviggum has resigned his leadership position, but will remain on the...
Hochul, Zeldin both take swings in only debate in tightening governor's race
The Democratic governor seeking her first term and the Long Island congressmember hit on the themes that have defined their campaigns.
