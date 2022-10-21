California is bracing for declines as state officials release student test scores for the first time photo credit: David Rodriguez for The Californian/CatchLight Local Californians had their first statewide look at test scores measuring the toll the pandemic took on students -- and the way state education officials have handled the rollout provides plenty of clues that the news is not good. Earlier this fall the state Education Department refused a media request to immediately release the scores, saying it would do so by the end of 2022. That fueled speculation that the agency's head, Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, was delaying the...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 10 MINUTES AGO