Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Chicago Host Kendra G Claps Back At Cancel Culture With Queen BeySiloamChicago, IL
History’s Villains: American GangstersWilliam Saint ValChicago, IL
Feeling brave? Spend the night in one of Chicago's historic and allegedly 'haunted' hotelsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Wintrust Business Minute: The McRib is coming back for one more ‘Farewell Tour’
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. The McRib is coming back to McDonalds, and this could be the last time fans get it. The sandwich is returning to the menu on Oct. 31 for a limited time. A statement from McDonald’s says “this could be your last chance to taste it” because it won’t be sold nationally for a while following this promotion. They’re calling this a farewell tour. The company does leave the door open for a possible return at some point.
Wintrust Business Lunch 10/25/22: Rebuilding trust at work, likely recession, and Chicago home values
Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to discuss how you can rebuild trust after you make a mistake at work. Segment 2: Faron Daugs, CFP, Founder and CEO, Harrison Wallace Financial Group, joins John to talk about the nice run of the stock market the last week or so, what he expects the Fed to announce at their next meeting, and the likelihood we see a recession early next year.
Wintrust Business Lunch 10/24/22: Mortgage rate outlook, robot delivery, and LifeQuotes
Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the stock market having its best week since March 2020, the continuing concerns about a possible recession, the amount of Americans that are living paycheck-to-paycheck, how many people applied to receive student loan debt relief, and the housing market hitting the skids.
Wintrust Business Minute: Chicago’s debt gets first upgraded rating in 12 years
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Chicago’s debt gets an upgrade from Fitch Ratings, the first in 12 years. The upgrade is from BBB- to BBB. Fitch says it made the move because of the city’s “improving pension funding practices” and more conservative actions around maintaining reserves. City Hall estimates the ratings change will save $100 million in interest for every $1 billion borrowed.
Why you should go through a realtor and not a bank
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/15/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about why you should talk with The Kite Team first when dealing with a home sale instead of a bank. To learn more about what Amy and what her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
Learn how to get ComEd’s free energy assessment!
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/15/2022: ComEd’s Elder Calderon joins the program to talk about how you can get ComEd’s free energy assessment and how it can help you lower your energy cost. To learn more about what ComEd can do for you visit comed.com.
How The Kite Team can help you with your mortgage
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/15/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about how they can help you if you are far behind on your mortgage after COVID. To learn more about what Amy and what her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
How ComEd can help you save money
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/15/2022: ComEd’s Elder Calderon joins the program to talk about how they can help you build a plan to help you save money on energy costs. To learn more about what ComEd can do for you visit comed.com.
Delving into the maritime history of Chicago
Musician Tom Kastle and author Patrick McBriarty join Rick Kogan in studio to talk about their CMMFestival 2022 fundraising event this Thursday evening at the Chicago Maritime Museum. The fundraiser, located at 1200 West 35th Street, serves to offer guests an opportunity to delve into the infrastructural and interpersonal connections granted by Chicago’s waterways.
When to get your COVID booster so you’re protected by Thanksgiving
Dr. Michael Bauer, the medical director at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Lisa Dent to discuss why you should get your COVID vaccine booster shot ahead of the holiday season and whether you can get your flu shot along with your booster. “Better knowledge means better health for you...
Beautiful landscapes facing infrastructure decay and a wetlands loss in South Dakota
On this airing of The Great Outdoors, host Charlie Potter discusses the infrastructural decay happening at some of the most beautiful landscapes with Chicago being no exception. Later, he addresses the loss that occurred in South Dakota’s wetlands.
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Beware the political carnival barkers of November
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/24/2022): Entering the ‘No Chumbolone Zone’ this week is Ted Dabrowski of Wirepoints.com to discuss new data on how the pandemic impacted student achievement, the misconceptions about the ‘SAFE-T’ Act, and why Amendment 1 on the ballot in Illinois is bad for the state. Plus, Kasso has warning about carnival barkers and clowns in November. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
Lewis Black in Chicago leading the centennial birthday celebration for Kurt Vonnegut, his museum and more
Grammy Award winning comedian, author and actor, Lewis Black joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Lewis shares his visit to Chicago to support legendary writer Kurt Vonnegut and the Museum and Library that he Chairs. Listen as Lewis talks about the important work, and special event happening at the Cliff Dwellers and with Sophie Maurer Oct 26th. Lewis fills us in on events for fans with a new national stand-up tour starting soon and “Inside Out 2” in the works for film fans! For more information on the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library’s work and events check out www.KVML.org and to keep up with all the cool stuff coming with Lewis be sure to go to https://www.lewisblack.com/
This is why leaves change colors in fall
Director of Horticulture at The Chicago Botanic Garden, Tim Johnson, joins Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) to talk about what makes leaves change colors and why there are a variety of different colored leaves. He also shared details about why it is best to plant native flowers.
Dr. Pattani: The best and worst Halloween candy for your teeth
Dr. Amar Pattani, Family Dentist at Main Street Smiles at 312 W Main Street in Barrington, talks to John about why they don’t give out Halloween candy at their office (he does give out candy at his home, though!), the best and worst candy for your teeth, how bad sugar is for your mouth, and the best time to eat candy. Dr. Pattani also discusses DIY dentistry and the biggest change in dentistry over the last few years.
Melissa Isaacson: 50 years of Title IX
Author Melissa Isaacson joins Rick Kogan to talk about the “Title IX at 50: Past. Present. Future” conference happening at Northwestern University this Thursday through Saturday. She elaborates on the importance of Title IX and its continued fight against sex-based discrimination in the 50 years since its implementation.
Photos: TR to the Rescue – Again with John Williams
John Williams welcomed Teddy Roosevelt, portrayed by humanities scholar Clay Jenkinson, for a morning of conversation and insights at “TR to the Rescue – Again!” on Saturday, October 22 at Classic Cinemas Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove. Thank you to show sponsors Jerry Haggerty Chevrolet and Joint...
