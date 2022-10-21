ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta, NC

WCC Board of Trustees hold Oct. meeting

By Staff Report
Ashe Post & Times
 4 days ago

WILKESBORO – The Wilkes Community College Board of Trustees met on Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Alleghany Center located in Sparta, N.C.

The business session began with the approval of the minutes from the Aug. 11, 2022, Board of Trustee meeting.

College President’s Report

A moment of silence was held for Sherry Gore, former Receptionist/Switchboard Operator, who passed away on Aug. 13, 2022, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Gore served the college with great dedication for over 15 years.

Trustees approved the following meeting schedule for 2023.

Thursday, Jan. 12, Walker CenterThursday, April 13, Walker CenterWednesday, May 10, Walker Center, Orchestra Room (time to be determined per graduation ceremonies)Thursday, Aug. 10, Alleghany CenterThursday, Oct. 12, Ashe CampusThursday, Dec. 14, (lunch meeting/Christmas event for trustees) Walker CenterUpdate From NC State Board of Community Colleges

Dr. Cox, in his role as President of the North Carolina Community College Presidents’ Association, had the opportunity to join the State Board at their Strategic Planning Retreat held on the campus of Cleveland Community College on September 14-16. During this meeting, Wilkes Community College was recognized for its outstanding strategic plan, which could serve as a model plan for other colleges.

Chairperson’s Report

Jay Vannoy, chair of the WCC Board of Trustees, announced the membership of the 2022-2023 Standing Committees. Jay Vannoy will serve as the ex-officio member of each committee. The Buildings and Grounds Committee is comprised of Arnold Lakey, Chair, Bill Davis, Josh Roten and Kelly Vannoy. The Finance Committee is comprised of Ricky Brown, Chair, Keith Elmore, Josh Roten and Larry Stone. The Personnel Committee is comprised of Bert Hall, Chair, Susan Murphy, Terry Bumgarner and Kim Walker. The Program and Planning Committee is comprised of Dr. Pam Scott, Chair, Evan Handy, Connie Cox and Dr. Erwin. The Investment Committee is comprised of Ricky Brown, Chair, William Watts, Susan Whittington and Jim Smoak.

Jay Vannoy, chair of the Board of Trustees, announced the next trustee orientation/education session, scheduled for March 29 – March 31, 2023.

Personnel Committee

On June 6, 2022, Governor Cooper signed Executive Order 262 (the “Executive Order”) detailing a new day of leave that will be available to eligible state employees. The Executive Order provides up to eight hours of fully paid leave to eligible state employees for a day of observance to utilize on a day of personal significance, including days of cultural or religious importance.

The Board approved the revision of Policy 3.2.20, Personal Observance Leave, to reflect the addition of the new day.

The board reviewed and approved revisions to the following policies/procedures as presented by Administration:

Policy 7.1, Technology Services/Procedure 7.1.2Policy 7.2, Internet, and Network Acceptable Use

The trustees received biographical narratives on the following new employees: Cary Gardner, English instructor; Randall McNeil, Information Technology instructor; Melissa Holloway, Dental Assisting instructor; Thomas Johnson, SAGE Educational Advisor; Will Johnson, Lead instructor of Diesel and Heavy Equipment; Natalie Sheets, Psychology instructor; Preston Smith, Instructor Diesel and Heavy Equipment; and Katherine Balough, SAGE Educational advisor.

Employees assuming new roles include Sonya Jordan from Nurse Aide instructor to Instructor of Nursing; and Joey Phillips from Industrial Engineering Technology instructor to Lead Instructor of Electronics and Computer Engineering.

Deaths include Sherry Gore. Sherry was the Receptionist/Switchboard Operator in Student Services.

Resignations include Jason Sitek, instructional technologies specialist, and Melanie Hudson, lead instructor of Psychology.

Retirements include Debra Carr, administrative assistant in Arts and Sciences, effective Nov. 1; Ted Hagaman, executive director of Events and Hospitality, effective Nov. 30; Jamie McGuire, Chief of Police, effective Nov. 30; and Nolan Belk, lead instructor of English/Director of Honors effective Dec. 31.

Programming and Planning

The board approved the 2023-2024 college calendar as presented by Administration. The SGA at the Wilkes Campus has named the following officers to serve for the 2022-2023 school year. Peyton Paisley, president; Emily Holman, vice president; Lacey Church, public information officer; Dawson Osborne, parliamentarian; Faith Elledge, senator; and Ethan Winebarger, senator.

Buildings and Grounds

Trustees reviewed the Annual Security Report (ASR), which provides three calendar years of select crime statistics for all campus locations and facilities. Additionally, it includes safety and security programs and procedures as required by the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Crime Statistics Act. Colleges and universities are required to collect and publish the ASR by Oct. 1 of each year.

Cosmetology Renovation Project Update

The renovation of the ground floor of Herring Hall for the new cosmetology lab began on Sept. 15 with current work continuing on walls, doors, windows, plumbing, and electrical. The project is scheduled to be completed in mid-February.

Finance Committee

The 2022-2023 Annual Fund Drive began July 1, 2022, with the WCC faculty and staff and the foundation members. This year’s goal is $70,000.00 with current funding at $39,606. The programs supported are WCC SkillsUSA Club, Prowler Food Pantry, Doc Watson Student Emergency Fund, GED & HiSET Testing Scholarship, and Study Abroad. The annual fund drive will continue through June 30, 2023.

Plans are underway for MerleFest 2023. The festival will celebrate its 35th year and is scheduled for April 27-30. The Mega Raffle will return in 2023 and will once again be held on festival grounds. Proceeds from the Mega Raffle benefit the WCC SAGE Fellows program.

The Walker Center season kicked off on Friday, September 9 with Croce Plays Croce 50th Anniversary Tour. A.J. played all the legendary hits his father Jim left behind as a legacy as well as original hits created by A.J. himself.

Upcoming shows include:

Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, LonestarThursday, Dec. 1, 2022, Charles Billingsley, It’s Christmas Time AgainThursday, Feb. 23, 2023, Comedian, Karen Mills will take the stage with a night full of personal and very relatable laughterFriday, March 10, 2023, a trio of talent with the Malpass Brothers, Appalachian Road Show, and up-and-coming artist Teea GoansFriday, May 12, 2023, the band “Sail On” will perform with a Beach Boys Tribute

There will also be a couple of additional feature shows. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, there will be a Prismatic Magic Laser Winter Holiday Celebration – a family-friendly show with a sing-along to the lights and sounds of all the familiar childhood holiday tunes. On Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, there will be a Ladies’ 80s Night featuring The Breakfast Club. Ladies and gents can enjoy a night of time warp to the 80s. The Walker Center is looking forward to seeing everyone.

The WCC Foundation’s WAW Scholarship Golf Tournament was held on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. There were 120 participants and an estimated net profit of $100,000+.

The 39th Annual Henry Moore Scholarship Golf Classic was held Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Oakwoods Country Club. There were 110 players participating in the event. Proceeds from the tournament totaled over $50,000 which will support the Step Up Leadership Scholarship program. For more information on the program contact Ashley Van Hoy, Scholarship Coordinator, at aevanhoy492@wilkescc.edu or phone at 336-838-6237.

Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.

