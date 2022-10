LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bellarmine women's tennis hosted the Bellarmine Hidden Duals this weekend and came away with its most victories of the fall season. Overall, the Knights went 24-10 over two days of tennis versus opponents from Western Kentucky, Eastern Kentucky, and Indiana Tech. Bellarmine posted a 10-2 record in doubles and 14-8 mark in singles action.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO