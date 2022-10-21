ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police arrest Smithfield man suspected of hit and run crash involving cyclist

FRANKLIN, Idaho — Law enforcement have arrested a 33-year-old Smithfield man accused of a hit-and-run collision between a vehicle and bicyclist earlier this month. The crash seriously injured the cyclist, who was hospitalized with critical injuries. According to the Idaho State Police, on the night of October 16th, troopers...
SMITHFIELD, UT
Ribbon cutting celebrates bigger, better Bridgerland Entrepreneurship Center

LOGAN— Officials of the Bridgerland Technical College celebrated their new and improved Bridgerland Entrepreneurship Center (BEC) with a ribbon cutting on Oct. 25. On hand were representatives of the BEC’s new partnerships with the Cache County government and the Utah Legislature, including County Executive David Zook, County Economic Development Director Shawn Milne and County Policy Analyst Karina Brown along with local lawmakers Rep. Dan Johnson (R-UT) and Rep. Mike Petersen (R-UT).
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Providence man sentenced to prison for molesting teenage girl

LOGAN — A 34-year-old Providence man is headed to prison for sexually assaulting a teenage girl outside a Providence apartment complex last year. Laiklang Laikui Amu was given the maximum sentence after previously accepting a plea deal with prosecutors. According to court staff, Amu was sentenced Wednesday in 1st...
PROVIDENCE, UT
County Executive proposes $115 million balanced budget for 2023

CACHE COUNTY — At their regular meeting on Tuesday, Cache County Executive David Zook presented his proposed 2023 budget to members of the Cache County Council. That balanced budget proposal totaled $115 million with no tax increases and significant payment of county debts. “Given today’s unique economic times,” Zook...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
LETTER: Zook is the best for the job

Marc Ensign has drafted various people to write letters to the editor on his behalf recently, which is great, but let’s look at some facts. Mr. Ensign ran unsuccessfully against David Zook in 2021. It was a short election cycle so now we have another election for that position. There was a process to get onto the ballot, which Mr. Ensign failed to follow, which is why he’s running as a write-in candidate. That’s not a good sign – I wouldn’t vote for someone who either doesn’t have a calendar or who is unable to follow a simple process.
CACHE COUNTY, UT

