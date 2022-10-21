Marc Ensign has drafted various people to write letters to the editor on his behalf recently, which is great, but let’s look at some facts. Mr. Ensign ran unsuccessfully against David Zook in 2021. It was a short election cycle so now we have another election for that position. There was a process to get onto the ballot, which Mr. Ensign failed to follow, which is why he’s running as a write-in candidate. That’s not a good sign – I wouldn’t vote for someone who either doesn’t have a calendar or who is unable to follow a simple process.

