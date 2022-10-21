ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Is This Holiday Favorite Going To Be Hard To Find In Montana?

In the last year or so, we've all had to start paying more for groceries. With the holidays just around the corner, experts are saying that not only will we be paying more for holiday food this year, we might also have trouble finding a particular holiday classic. In fact, it's not just a classic, it's the star of the whole dinner.
Montana Winter Driving Prep is Simple, But Critical to Your Safety

Anyone who's driven in Montana through a few winters knows how critical it is to not venture out on the open road unless you're properly prepared. But if you're new to the state, or if you're still packing around 5-year-old granola bars in your winter driving kit, let's take a minute to review before you find yourself stranded in a blizzard multiple miles from anywhere.
SLIDESHOW: October snowstorm in southwest Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — With partial clearing before the sun rises, many locations could see the coldest lows of the season so far as we drop into the 10s and 20s. As temperatures drop, it is possible many roads/sidewalks/passes will freeze over and become icy and very slick. Take it easy if you have travel plans! A winter like pattern will continue through at least Wednesday night.
The Best Places in Montana For Life-Changing Meals

Have you ever eaten a meal that you constantly tell other people about or brings a smile to your face? I can name a few, but is there a place like that in Montana?. Sometimes food can not only take care of hunger but change your life. Whether that is a meal that has been a family recipe for years or a meal you had at a restaurant, it makes an impression on you.
