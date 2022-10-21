Read full article on original website
KRMS Radio
MO Republican Committee Comes Out Against Amendment 3
Add the Missouri Republican Party’s Executive Committee to the long list of organizations recommending against the passage of Amendment 3 on the November ballot. If passed it would allow for the possession, consumption, purchase and cultivation of recreational marijuana. The executive committee says the amendment is opposed by law...
Missouri’s Legal Challenge On Biden Student Loan Forgiveness Dismissed
A legal challenge to the Biden administration’s student debt forgiveness program filed by Missouri and several other states is dismissed by a Federal Judge. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who’s also running for US Senate, along with Attorneys general from Nebraska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina, alleged in their lawsuit that the Biden administration had overstepped federal authority in establishing their program, and that the plan would put the finances of state loan servicers and holders at risk.
