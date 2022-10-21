Lebanon Fire Department Chief Sam Schneider has spent most of his professional life in the fire service. It is a career choice that has given him a lot of satisfaction. “I’ve always found great fulfillment in and being able to give back to the community in a way I never imagined. You know, when I started in this line of work I was 19 years old. What did I know?” he said. “When I started volunteering, and it was instantly something I enjoyed doing very much, and spent a lot of time doing it and decided pretty quickly that that's the career I wanted to have.”

LEBANON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO