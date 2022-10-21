ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, MO

KYTV

Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.

POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Polk County responded to a large grass fire near Bolivar on Sunday. Officials say the fire started a little before 12:30 p.m. Sunday near Aldrich Road. A farmer was working in a cornfield when the fire started. The fire quickly spread to another field but was contained from there.
POLK COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Fire on South Jefferson causes limited damage

A business building at 2011 South Jefferson was damaged by fire on Wednesday. The Lebanon Fire Department responded to the call just after noon, and according to Fire Chief Sam Schneider when they arrived they found smoke coming from the backside of the building owned by Denari Bridal and Boutique.
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

Police investigate rollover crash in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a rollover crash in south Springfield. Officers responded to the crash involving two vehicles around 3:30 p.m. near James River Freeway and Campbell Avenue. One driver suffered minor injuries. Police say one driver pulling onto South Campbell clipped another SUV traveling northbound. The...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
houstonherald.com

Vehicle strikes deer; four injured

Collisions with deer are becoming more frequent as the animals are on the move more, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says. The latest crash occurred at Willow Springs as four persons were injured when a 2015 Nissan Versa struck a deer at 3:55 a.m. Sunday. Troopers said the driver was...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
krcgtv.com

Man charged after fatal Jefferson City crash

JEFFERSON CITY — An Ozark man was charged after a fatal traffic crash Saturday night. According to a release from the Jefferson City Police Department, the Cole County Prosecutors Office charged Robert J. Harris, 58, with DWI involving a death, Involuntary Manslaughter, DWI causing serious physical injury and second degree assault.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Laclede Record

Service spotlight shines on Lebanon Fire Chief

Lebanon Fire Department Chief Sam Schneider has spent most of his professional life in the fire service. It is a career choice that has given him a lot of satisfaction. “I’ve always found great fulfillment in and being able to give back to the community in a way I never imagined. You know, when I started in this line of work I was 19 years old. What did I know?” he said. “When I started volunteering, and it was instantly something I enjoyed doing very much, and spent a lot of time doing it and decided pretty quickly that that's the career I wanted to have.”
LEBANON, MO
abc17news.com

Large wildfire in Phelps County burns nearly 350 acres

Firefighters with the U.S Forest Service fought a large wildfire in Phelps County Friday. According to the Dolittle Rural Fire Protection District, the fire near Highway J and K burned nearly 350 acres. Saturday morning, a red flag warning was issued for Phelps County and surrounding counties, forcing a burn...
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Ozark man charged with involuntary manslaughter after DWI crash

JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KYTV

Woman pleads guilty to murder charge in deaths of Willard, Mo. couple

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A woman accused in the deaths of a Willard, Mo. couple in 2020 pleaded guilty to a murder charge. Teresa Cox is one of four suspects charged in the murders of Alexander Chute and Brianna Sproul, who were shot and killed on Nov. 14, 2020. Investigators say Cox was the ex-wife of Chute, and they had a child together.
WILLARD, MO
Laclede Record

Laclede County Historical Society plans for reorganization

On October 15th, 2022, a Group of citizens gathered on the lawn at the Courthouse with representatives from the “Daughters of the American Revolution,” the Genealogical Society, and the Laclede County Treasure Trackers, the local metal detecting club. Their purpose was to meet others interested in establishing a new Historical Society. The prior Historical Society dissolved on September 14, 2022. In 2016 the prior Historical Society had given all the donations and artifacts to the Lebanon-Laclede County Library and all monies that they had at that time was given to the Lebanon-Laclede Public Library Foundation. The current mission is to reorganize The Lebanon-Laclede Historical Society. For more on this story see the LCR.
LEBANON, MO

