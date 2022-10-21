ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Mar-a-Lago docs included highly sensitive intel on China, Iran missile program: report

By Julia Shapero
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zs1Dq_0ihzmbWe00

The classified documents recovered from former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home included highly sensitive intelligence on Iran’s missile program and China, among other topics, The Washington Post reported on Friday.

The Post’s source declined to say whether the intelligence on Iran and China was related to the paper’s previous report that one document at Mar-a-Lago detailed a foreign government’s nuclear capabilities and other military defenses.

Several hundred classified documents have been retrieved from Mar-a-Lago since Trump left office, including in the headline-grabbing August FBI search that thrust Trump’s handling of his records into the spotlight.

The National Archives and Records Administration first recovered 15 boxes of records from the former president’s Florida residence in January.

Upon discovering classified documents among the records, the Archives notified the Department of Justice (DOJ). Trump’s lawyers eventually handed over several more classified documents to the DOJ.

But suspecting that more records remained at Mar-a-Lago, the FBI executed a search and recovered about 100 more classified documents. DOJ officials said earlier this month that they believe Trump may still have other classified documents.

The DOJ is currently locked in a legal battle with the former president over the documents, which Trump has claimed he declassified. However, Trump’s legal team has thus far resisted requests to explain his declassification claims to the special master appointed in the case.

Following Friday’s latest report about the Mar-a-Lago documents, Trump accused the Justice Department of leaking information to the media “nonstop” in a post on Truth Social.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for comment.

Comments / 9

Related
TheDailyBeast

Trump Aide Reportedly Spills to Feds: He Told Us to Squirrel Mar-a-Lago Docs After Subpoena

At least one Trump employee is talking to the feds as part of their investigation into the classified documents allegedly held at Mar-a-Lago—and the employee has offered some revealing information so far, according to The Washington Post. Citing “people familiar with the investigation,” the Post reported that the Mar-a-Lago employee is cooperating with the feds and has been interviewed several times. The employee told investigators that Trump told staff to move boxes to his residence at Mar-a-Lago after a subpoena had been issued in May for the return of any classified material. Security camera footage from the time backed up that account, showing people moving boxes, the Post reported. Both pieces of evidence reportedly factored into the decision to obtained a court order to raid Trump’s residence, office, and storage room at Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8, which allegedly turned up 103 documents that were marked classified.
WASHINGTON STATE
abovethelaw.com

Trump Judge Takes A Wrecking Ball To Special Master Order In Trump Warrant Case

In her own order appointing the special master, Judge Cannon tasked him with “verifying that the property identified in the ‘Detailed Property Inventory’ [ECF No. 39-1] represents the full and accurate extent of the property seized from the premises on August 8, 2022, including, if deemed appropriate, by obtaining sworn affidavits from Department of Justice personnel.”
Salon

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
WASHINGTON, DC
Business Insider

Obama privately told reporters before leaving office that America would be 'okay' after one Trump term but said 'eight years would be a problem': report

Obama in January 2017 said a two-term Trump presidency would be "a problem," according to Bloomberg. The then-president made the statement to a group of reporters in a talk uncovered by a FOIA request. In 2016, Obama backed Hillary Clinton, who was defeated by Trump in the presidential election. President...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Sen. Lindsey Graham threatened to end a meeting with the mother of a late Capitol police officer if she didn't stop criticizing Trump, new book claims

Sen. Lindsey Graham snapped at late Capitol officer Brian Sicknick's mother about criticizing Trump, Politico reported. The moment is detailed in ex-DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone's new book, according to Politico. The book reportedly claims that Graham threatened to end a meeting if she made remarks about the former...
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Daily Mail

I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says

Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
ARIZONA STATE
Salon

FBI witness in Mar-a-Lago case wounded in "midday attack"

In this aerial view, former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) The case of the woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago by pretending to be a Rothschild family heiress took another bizarre turn after a shooting in Canada. The...
FLORIDA STATE
CNBC

Torn-up Trump papers, missing Obama and Kim Jong Un letters detailed in new release on White House documents

The National Archives and Records Administration released a small fraction of communications related to government documents removed by former President Donald Trump and his reported destruction of some White House records. The communications related to NARA's efforts to recover those documents, which included letters to Trump from former President Barack...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

737K+
Followers
86K+
Post
529M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy