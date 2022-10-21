MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Scammers have been calling McPherson residents and impersonating the McPherson County Sheriff, according to a Facebook post by McPherson County 911. “We’d just like to reiterate that TYPICALLY the police department and/or the sheriff’s department will NOT contact you by phone to let you know you have a warrant out for […]

